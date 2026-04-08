ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Response To US-Iran Ceasefire: Truce Will Lead To 'Lasting Peace In West Asia'

New Delhi: India on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope for lasting peace in the West Asian region.

In its first response after the truce, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its earlier message of "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy" and said it hopes the ceasefire will lead to long-term stability. "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," said MEA.

The ministry noted that the conflict has caused "immense suffering" and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. It also stressed the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," the Ministry added.

The government statement comes amid significant developments in West Asia, with both Iran and the United States signalling a two-week pause in hostilities.