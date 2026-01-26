India's First-Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile Showcased At R-Day Parade
The missile has a range of 1,500 km and travels at a speed of 6,100 km per hour. It has been developed at ASL, Hyderabad.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Kurnool: India's first long-range anti-ship hypersonic glide missile (LRASHM), designed to destroy enemy warships at long distances across the sea, was displayed for the first time at Republic Day parade in Delhi on Monday.
This missile has a range of 1,500 km and travels at a speed of 6,100 km per hour. The LRASHM, developed at the Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, was successfully test-fired in November, 2024. It is expected to be inducted into the armed forces within the next two years.
The special features of LRASHM
1. The missile accurately identifies and destroys fast-moving warships in the sea with 100 per cent precision.
2. Traveling at hypersonic speed, the missile completes its mission before enemy warships can detect it. It has been specially designed with an aerodynamic design.
3. The LRASHM is launched from a specially designed mobile launcher.
4. It utilizes 'boost and glide' technology. Immediately after launch, it accelerates to its maximum speed.
5. It can also easily strike targets on land surfaces. Enemy radars and air defense systems cannot detect its arrival.
6. It can destroy any warship in seconds.
Another unique feature is its ability to travel at very low altitudes and reach its targets. It can carry all types of payloads.
The project director is a native of Andhra Pradesh
A Prasad Goud, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has been the director of this prestigious project undertaken by DRDO for the last five years. Hailing from Dhone in Nandyal district, he joined DRDO 30 years ago and rose through the ranks to reach the position.
"With hypersonic missiles, targets at long distances can be struck faster and with greater accuracy. Using this technology, we are developing more types of missile systems to suit the needs of the Air Force and the Army," Goud said.
