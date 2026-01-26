ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First-Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile Showcased At R-Day Parade

Kurnool: India's first long-range anti-ship hypersonic glide missile (LRASHM), designed to destroy enemy warships at long distances across the sea, was displayed for the first time at Republic Day parade in Delhi on Monday.

This missile has a range of 1,500 km and travels at a speed of 6,100 km per hour. The LRASHM, developed at the Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, was successfully test-fired in November, 2024. It is expected to be inducted into the armed forces within the next two years.

The special features of LRASHM

1. The missile accurately identifies and destroys fast-moving warships in the sea with 100 per cent precision.

2. Traveling at hypersonic speed, the missile completes its mission before enemy warships can detect it. It has been specially designed with an aerodynamic design.

3. The LRASHM is launched from a specially designed mobile launcher.

4. It utilizes 'boost and glide' technology. Immediately after launch, it accelerates to its maximum speed.