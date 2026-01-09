ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Indigenous Emergency Power Restoration System Installed In Jammu And Kashmir

By S Ravichandran

Chennai: In a significant milestone for India's disaster-response infrastructure, an indigenously developed Emergency Retrieval System (ERS) or Emergency Power Restoration System (EPRS), designed by the Chennai-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC), has been successfully installed in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the first time such a system, fully designed and patented in India, has been deployed on the ground. The EPRS is designed to restore electricity quickly during disasters, when high-voltage transmission towers collapse or suffer damage due to floods, cyclones, landslides or earthquakes. Until now, India has largely depended on expensive imported systems from the United States and Canada for such emergencies.

Indigenous Technology, Global Standards

Developed under the CSIR, the system was designed, tested and patented entirely in India by CSIR-SERC, Chennai. According to CSIR-SERC Director Anandavalli, this makes India the third country in the world, after the US and Canada, to develop such a specialised emergency power restoration technology.

"The system developed in India is not only technically comparable to foreign systems but is also lighter, more cost-effective and better suited for Indian terrain, especially mountainous regions," Anandavalli told ETV Bharat.

First Deployment In Jammu And Kashmir

The first field installation of this indigenous system was carried out in August 2025, following a natural disaster that damaged a high-voltage transmission tower on the Kishenpur-Pampore transmission line at the Tharad-Udhampur location in Jammu.

The installation was executed by Advait Energy Transitions Limited, a Gujarat-based private firm that holds the licence to manufacture the system using CSIR technology. Two other firms, Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd (Kolkata) and IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd, have also since received licenses.

According to CSIR-SERC, deploying the indigenous EPRS helped the power utility save over Rs 60 crore, while electricity supply to the public was restored in a fraction of the time normally required. The total cost of installing the Indian system was around Rs 18 crore.