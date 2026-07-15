ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train Set To Usher In A New Era Of Green Rail Mobility From July 17

India's first hydrogen-powered train is seen on a Delhi railway track during its high-speed trial in New Delhi. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: India is set to take a major leap towards sustainable transportation on July 17, when the country's first hydrogen-powered train is scheduled to begin operations on the Jind-Sonipat rail section in Haryana.

More than just another railway project, the launch marks the beginning of India's journey into hydrogen-based rail mobility and reflects Indian Railways' growing commitment to cleaner, greener and future-ready transportation.

Powered by advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, the train is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions, minimise dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen India's long-term clean energy ambitions while modernising one of the world's largest railway networks.

Unlike conventional diesel locomotives, the hydrogen-powered train generates electricity through an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as direct by-products.

Railway officials say the project demonstrates how green technologies can transform rail transport while supporting India's broader climate commitments, including its long-term Net Zero goals.

Responding to the launch of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state would witness a historic technological milestone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the Hydrogen Trainset Project on the Jind-Sonipat rail section.

"The project will not only propel Indian Railways towards a clean energy-based transportation system but also strengthen the national resolve to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Green India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Saini said.

The Chief Minister said the train has been specially designed for India's broad-gauge railway network and would be among the world's longest hydrogen-powered trains.

"The trainset will comprise 10 coaches, including two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches. Equipped with a combined power output of nearly 2,400 kilowatts, it represents a remarkable demonstration of Indian Railways' technological capabilities and advanced engineering expertise," he said.

According to Railways officials, the project is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in Haryana, particularly across regions linked to the National Capital Region (NCR). Besides offering passengers a cleaner, safer and more comfortable travel experience, the initiative is expected to strengthen trade, logistics, tourism and industrial activity, providing fresh momentum to the state's economic growth.

A senior Railways official told ETV Bharat that the hydrogen train project represents another milestone in Indian Railways' transition towards environmentally sustainable mobility.

"As India accelerates its transition to cleaner sources of energy, the hydrogen-powered train is expected to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, support the country's long-term net-zero ambitions and showcase the potential of green hydrogen as a viable fuel for the future of rail mobility. More than a technological achievement, it signals India's intent to lead the way in adopting environmentally responsible transport solutions," the official said.

Officials believe the project's success could pave the way for hydrogen-powered trains on several non-electrified routes across the country, helping Indian Railways further reduce its carbon footprint while expanding green mobility solutions.

How Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Works

The train operates using hydrogen fuel cell technology, which generates electricity without burning fuel.

Hydrogen stored in specially designed onboard tanks is supplied to a fuel cell, where it reacts with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. The electrochemical reaction produces electricity that powers the train's traction motors, while water vapour and heat remain the only direct by-products.

Unlike conventional diesel locomotives that rely on fuel combustion, hydrogen fuel cell trains generate electricity without emitting harmful exhaust gases, making them significantly cleaner and more energy-efficient.

The train also features an advanced hybrid propulsion system that combines hydrogen fuel cells with Lithium Ferro-Phosphate (LFP) batteries. While the fuel cells generate the primary source of electricity, the batteries provide an additional power boost during acceleration and store excess energy recovered during braking or while the train is stationary.

This intelligent energy management system improves overall efficiency, optimises power consumption, enhances acceleration and ensures smooth performance under varying operating conditions.

Hydrogen is stored onboard inside specially designed high-pressure cylinders housed in the train's power cars. Compressed to 350 bar, the hydrogen is safely supplied to the fuel cells whenever required, ensuring a continuous and reliable source of clean energy throughout the journey.