India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train Set To Usher In A New Era Of Green Rail Mobility From July 17
Scheduled to launch on July 17, India's first hydrogen train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat route using advanced fuel-cell technology | Chanchal Mukherjee reports.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to take a major leap towards sustainable transportation on July 17, when the country's first hydrogen-powered train is scheduled to begin operations on the Jind-Sonipat rail section in Haryana.
More than just another railway project, the launch marks the beginning of India's journey into hydrogen-based rail mobility and reflects Indian Railways' growing commitment to cleaner, greener and future-ready transportation.
Powered by advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, the train is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions, minimise dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen India's long-term clean energy ambitions while modernising one of the world's largest railway networks.
Unlike conventional diesel locomotives, the hydrogen-powered train generates electricity through an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as direct by-products.
Railway officials say the project demonstrates how green technologies can transform rail transport while supporting India's broader climate commitments, including its long-term Net Zero goals.
Responding to the launch of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state would witness a historic technological milestone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the Hydrogen Trainset Project on the Jind-Sonipat rail section.
"The project will not only propel Indian Railways towards a clean energy-based transportation system but also strengthen the national resolve to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Green India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Saini said.
The Chief Minister said the train has been specially designed for India's broad-gauge railway network and would be among the world's longest hydrogen-powered trains.
"The trainset will comprise 10 coaches, including two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches. Equipped with a combined power output of nearly 2,400 kilowatts, it represents a remarkable demonstration of Indian Railways' technological capabilities and advanced engineering expertise," he said.
According to Railways officials, the project is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in Haryana, particularly across regions linked to the National Capital Region (NCR). Besides offering passengers a cleaner, safer and more comfortable travel experience, the initiative is expected to strengthen trade, logistics, tourism and industrial activity, providing fresh momentum to the state's economic growth.
A senior Railways official told ETV Bharat that the hydrogen train project represents another milestone in Indian Railways' transition towards environmentally sustainable mobility.
"As India accelerates its transition to cleaner sources of energy, the hydrogen-powered train is expected to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, support the country's long-term net-zero ambitions and showcase the potential of green hydrogen as a viable fuel for the future of rail mobility. More than a technological achievement, it signals India's intent to lead the way in adopting environmentally responsible transport solutions," the official said.
Officials believe the project's success could pave the way for hydrogen-powered trains on several non-electrified routes across the country, helping Indian Railways further reduce its carbon footprint while expanding green mobility solutions.
How Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Works
The train operates using hydrogen fuel cell technology, which generates electricity without burning fuel.
Hydrogen stored in specially designed onboard tanks is supplied to a fuel cell, where it reacts with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. The electrochemical reaction produces electricity that powers the train's traction motors, while water vapour and heat remain the only direct by-products.
Unlike conventional diesel locomotives that rely on fuel combustion, hydrogen fuel cell trains generate electricity without emitting harmful exhaust gases, making them significantly cleaner and more energy-efficient.
The train also features an advanced hybrid propulsion system that combines hydrogen fuel cells with Lithium Ferro-Phosphate (LFP) batteries. While the fuel cells generate the primary source of electricity, the batteries provide an additional power boost during acceleration and store excess energy recovered during braking or while the train is stationary.
This intelligent energy management system improves overall efficiency, optimises power consumption, enhances acceleration and ensures smooth performance under varying operating conditions.
Hydrogen is stored onboard inside specially designed high-pressure cylinders housed in the train's power cars. Compressed to 350 bar, the hydrogen is safely supplied to the fuel cells whenever required, ensuring a continuous and reliable source of clean energy throughout the journey.
A Major Environmental Advantage
Hydrogen-powered trains are regarded as one of the cleanest forms of rail transport because they generate electricity through an electrochemical process rather than by burning fossil fuels.
Conventional diesel locomotives emit carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and several other pollutants that contribute to poor air quality and climate change. Hydrogen fuel cell trains, by contrast, emit only water vapour and heat, making them a significantly cleaner alternative.
The technology also has the potential to reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels, strengthening energy security while supporting national climate commitments and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Another important benefit is quieter operation. Without the constant roar of diesel engines, hydrogen-powered trains generate considerably less noise, improving passenger comfort while reducing noise pollution for communities living along railway corridors.
The environmental benefits become even greater when trains operate on green hydrogen, produced using renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Green hydrogen enables rail transport without relying on electricity generated by fossil-fuel-based thermal power plants, thereby helping to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) and sulphur oxides (SOₓ).
How It Differs From Diesel And Electric Trains
Compared with diesel locomotives, hydrogen-powered trains offer a much cleaner and more sustainable alternative.
Diesel trains depend entirely on fossil fuel combustion, releasing greenhouse gases and harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Hydrogen fuel cell trains eliminate direct carbon emissions while maintaining efficient operations.
They also differ from conventional electric trains, which require extensive overhead electrification infrastructure. Hydrogen trains generate electricity onboard through fuel cells and therefore do not depend on continuous overhead wires. This makes them particularly suitable for non-electrified, remote and difficult railway corridors where electrification may be expensive or operationally challenging.
Among The World's Longest Hydrogen Trains
While countries such as Germany and China have largely deployed hydrogen-powered trains in compact 2/3-coach configurations, Indian Railways has developed a 10-coach hydrogen trainset.
The longer formation has been designed to accommodate significantly higher passenger volumes while demonstrating that hydrogen fuel cell technology can successfully meet the demanding operational requirements of one of the world's busiest railway networks.
Highest Passenger Capacity
India's first hydrogen-powered train is expected to set a new global benchmark in passenger capacity.
Designed to accommodate approximately 2,600 passengers, it is projected to have the highest passenger capacity of any hydrogen-powered train worldwide, combining sustainability with high-capacity public transport.
One Of The Most Powerful Hydrogen Trainsets
The train has been designed to deliver a combined output of approximately 3,200 horsepower (2,400 kW), placing it among the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets developed globally.
Its high-power configuration enables it to carry heavier passenger loads while maintaining reliable performance and operational efficiency.
The train is also equipped with a 400-kW fuel cell, making it one of the world's most powerful hydrogen trainsets and showcasing Indian Railways' engineering capability as it moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.
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