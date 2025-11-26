India's First Global Aircraft Engine MRO Facility Inaugurated By PM Modi In Hyderabad
"India is now among fastest growing domestic aviation markets in world. Safran's new facility will help India in becoming global MRO hub," said PM Modi.
New Delhi/Hyderabad: Giving an impetus to India's aviation capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Safran's Aircraft Engine Services India (SEASI) facility in Hyderabad, a project that is likely to generate employment for over 1,000 skilled Indian technicians and help reduce India's dependence on foreign MRO services.
This is for the first time that a global engine maker has set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operation plant in the country.
PM Modi inaugurated the SAESI facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park – SEZ, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 10 AM today via video conferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister affirmed that Safran's new facility will help India in becoming global MRO hub. "Today, India's aviation sector is going to take a new flight. Safran's new facility will help India in becoming a global MRO hub," he said.
He also highlighted that India is now among the "fastest growing domestic aviation markets" in the world.
SAESI is Safran's dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone, as it is not only one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities but also the first time, a global engine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has set up an MRO operation in India.
Spread across 45,000 sqm within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park – SEZ, the state-of-the-art facility developed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore. Designed to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, SAESI facility will employ over 1,000 highly skilled Indian technicians and engineers upon achieving full operational capacity by 2035. The facility will feature advanced process equipment to deliver world-class engine maintenance and repair services, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.
Further, it said that the MRO facility will be a huge step towards the goal of Aatmanirbharta in the aviation sector.
The PMO noted that developing indigenous capabilities in MRO will reduce foreign exchange outflows, create high-value employment, strengthen supply-chain resilience and position India as a global aviation hub.
The Government of India is actively working to build a robust MRO ecosystem to support the sector's rapid growth, it said, adding that key policy initiatives of the government including GST reforms in 2024, MRO Guidelines 2021, and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 have simplified operations for MRO providers by rationalising tax structures and reducing royalty burdens.
