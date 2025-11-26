ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Global Aircraft Engine MRO Facility Inaugurated By PM Modi In Hyderabad

In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov 26, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the virtual inauguration of the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo )

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Giving an impetus to India's aviation capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Safran's Aircraft Engine Services India (SEASI) facility in Hyderabad, a project that is likely to generate employment for over 1,000 skilled Indian technicians and help reduce India's dependence on foreign MRO services.

This is for the first time that a global engine maker has set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operation plant in the country.

PM Modi inaugurated the SAESI facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park – SEZ, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 10 AM today via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister affirmed that Safran's new facility will help India in becoming global MRO hub. "Today, India's aviation sector is going to take a new flight. Safran's new facility will help India in becoming a global MRO hub," he said.

He also highlighted that India is now among the "fastest growing domestic aviation markets" in the world.