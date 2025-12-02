India's First ENT Ambulance Service Rolls Out In Indore; Free Treatment For All Patients
ENT specialist Dr JS Ganveer has launched a free ENT ambulance and telemedicine service in Indore to help elderly and poor patients.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST
Indore: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, a doctor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has converted his personal vehicle into an ENT ambulance, bringing ear, nose and throat care to elderly, poor and needy patients at their doorstep, all free of cost.
ENT specialist Dr JS Ganveer has become the talk of the town ever since he began the service after seeing the troubles and emotions of many elderly patients who visited his clinic. Local residents have hailed this door-step ambulance service as a "blessing" for patients.
To make treatment more accessible, Dr Ganveer recently converted his own vehicle into an ambulance and equipped it with modern medical devices. Along with him, another trained doctor and a nurse travel in the ambulance, which functions as a fully fitted telemedicine clinic offering treatment for all kinds of nose, ear and throat problems.
The ENT specialist said that after seeing the struggles of many elderly and poor patients, he wanted to do something meaningful for the community. "I consulted friends and finally decided to start an ambulance service. I converted my car into an ambulance and transformed it into a telemedicine clinic," Dr Ganveer said.
Dr Ganveer, along with his colleague Dr Sonam, personally visits patients at home. Under the service, patients are first examined on the spot. When Dr Ganveer cannot be in the field, his supporting staff in the ambulance carry out examinations while he guides them from the clinic through telemedicine.
"Before starting this, we learnt all required details carefully so that we can run this work properly. If a patient is unable to come to the clinic, I personally go to their home. At the location, the patient receives complete treatment inside the ambulance when needed," he added.
The whole city is talking about the ENT ambulance as apart from the normal consultation fee, no extra cost is charged for any additional service or treatment.
"If someone in Indore is unable to reach hospital or clinic because of their health or cannot afford the cost, the ENT ambulance reaches patients' homes with just one phone call. A large number of elderly and senior citizens are benefiting from the ENT telemedicine service started by Dr Ganveer. Normal consultation fee might apply, but treatment cost is free," said a local.
Dr Ganveer said, when the clinic gets a call for an elderly or sick patient, he sends Dr Sonam immediately with full medical instructions and all required equipment, including an endoscope machine and a light display, so that the patient can be examined on the spot.
Telemedicine, the backbone of this service, uses video calls, phone calls and remote devices like endoscopes so doctors can see and guide treatment from a distance. This approach has become popular because doctors can now connect with patients across cities and regions, and patients can avail medical help staying at home.
(Note: Those who need the service can call Dr JS Ganveer on 8770791547 or 7974823277.)
