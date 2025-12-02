ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First ENT Ambulance Service Rolls Out In Indore; Free Treatment For All Patients

Indore: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, a doctor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has converted his personal vehicle into an ENT ambulance, bringing ear, nose and throat care to elderly, poor and needy patients at their doorstep, all free of cost.

ENT specialist Dr JS Ganveer has become the talk of the town ever since he began the service after seeing the troubles and emotions of many elderly patients who visited his clinic. Local residents have hailed this door-step ambulance service as a "blessing" for patients.

To make treatment more accessible, Dr Ganveer recently converted his own vehicle into an ambulance and equipped it with modern medical devices. Along with him, another trained doctor and a nurse travel in the ambulance, which functions as a fully fitted telemedicine clinic offering treatment for all kinds of nose, ear and throat problems.

The ENT specialist said that after seeing the struggles of many elderly and poor patients, he wanted to do something meaningful for the community. "I consulted friends and finally decided to start an ambulance service. I converted my car into an ambulance and transformed it into a telemedicine clinic," Dr Ganveer said.

ENT specialist Dr JS Ganveer treating patients at their home (ETV Bharat)

Dr Ganveer, along with his colleague Dr Sonam, personally visits patients at home. Under the service, patients are first examined on the spot. When Dr Ganveer cannot be in the field, his supporting staff in the ambulance carry out examinations while he guides them from the clinic through telemedicine.