ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First DME Facility Begins Production, Sees Scope To Cut LPG Imports And Cleaner Fuel Shift

New Delhi: India has taken a significant step towards alternative fuel adoption and energy self-reliance with the commissioning of the country’s first commercial-scale Dimethyl Ether (DME) manufacturing plant by Balaji Amines Limited in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

The company has started commercial production at its 100,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) DME facility at Chincholi Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area from May 20, positioning the project as a potential game changer in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported LPG amid continuing global geopolitical uncertainties and volatile energy markets.

DME is considered a clean-burning fuel that can either replace LPG entirely or be blended with it. Several countries in Europe and Asia already blend DME with LPG at ratios of up to 20%. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recently allowed blending of DME with LPG up to 8%, opening the door for gradual adoption in the domestic fuel ecosystem.

The development comes at a time when India imports nearly one-fourth of its LPG requirements, exposing the country to global supply disruptions and price shocks linked to tensions in the Middle East and other energy-producing regions.

V K Saraswat, veteran Scientist and ex-member of NITI Aayog told ETV Bharat, "DME is emerging as an important alternative fuel that can either replace LPG completely or be blended with it to reduce India's heavy dependence on imported LPG."

He explained that the long-term objective is to manufacture DME domestically using indigenous technologies and local feedstock resources. According to him, methanol, the key raw material used in DME production, can be produced through multiple routes, including coal-based processes.

Saraswat highlighted that indigenous DME technology has already been developed by the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, along with catalyst technology. "While a pilot plant is already operational, some private companies have also started large-scale production using imported methanol," he said.

The Balaji Amines plant itself will consume around 100,000 tonnes of methanol annually if operated at full capacity. Industry assessments indicate methanol prices continue to remain volatile globally due to ongoing market uncertainties.

Balaji Amines Managing Director Ram Reddy described the project as a strategic milestone for India's energy security goals.

"This is a very significant step towards strengthening India's energy security," Reddy told ETV Bharat. "At present, India imports a huge quantity of LPG from foreign countries, and due to ongoing geopolitical complexities across the world, we have seen how global situations can directly impact India's energy supply chain. This is the right time for the country to move towards self-reliance in the energy sector."

The company believes DME holds major commercial potential across sectors like hotels, restaurants, bakeries, biscuit manufacturing, aerosol applications, ceramics, bulb manufacturing and other industries that rely heavily on bulk LPG consumption.

"Since DME can be blended with LPG and utilised through the existing infrastructure, it can become an economical and practical alternative fuel for India in the coming years," Reddy said.

However, he cautioned that direct price comparisons between LPG and DME remain difficult at present because raw material prices are fluctuating sharply due to the ongoing Middle East crisis and broader global market instability.

However, industry experts point out that India's domestic methanol production capacity remains limited. Saraswat noted that several Indian methanol manufacturers currently depend heavily on natural gas supplies, creating another layer of import dependence.

"To reduce dependence on imports in the future, India should focus on coal gasification for methanol production," Saraswat said, adding that the Centre has already launched a ₹37,500 crore coal gasification mission aimed at encouraging investments and scaling domestic production capabilities.

One of the biggest advantages of DME, according to experts, is its compatibility with India's existing LPG distribution network. Saraswat explained that storage systems, transportation infrastructure, cylinders and burners are largely compatible with DME, requiring only minor modifications.

"DME is expected to be cheaper than LPG, which would benefit households, hotels, restaurants, and small industries," he said.