India's First DME Facility Begins Production, Sees Scope To Cut LPG Imports And Cleaner Fuel Shift
V K Saraswat said DME could emerge as a cheaper, cleaner alternative to LPG, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST|
Updated : May 23, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India has taken a significant step towards alternative fuel adoption and energy self-reliance with the commissioning of the country’s first commercial-scale Dimethyl Ether (DME) manufacturing plant by Balaji Amines Limited in Maharashtra's Solapur district.
The company has started commercial production at its 100,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) DME facility at Chincholi Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area from May 20, positioning the project as a potential game changer in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported LPG amid continuing global geopolitical uncertainties and volatile energy markets.
DME is considered a clean-burning fuel that can either replace LPG entirely or be blended with it. Several countries in Europe and Asia already blend DME with LPG at ratios of up to 20%. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recently allowed blending of DME with LPG up to 8%, opening the door for gradual adoption in the domestic fuel ecosystem.
The development comes at a time when India imports nearly one-fourth of its LPG requirements, exposing the country to global supply disruptions and price shocks linked to tensions in the Middle East and other energy-producing regions.
V K Saraswat, veteran Scientist and ex-member of NITI Aayog told ETV Bharat, "DME is emerging as an important alternative fuel that can either replace LPG completely or be blended with it to reduce India's heavy dependence on imported LPG."
He explained that the long-term objective is to manufacture DME domestically using indigenous technologies and local feedstock resources. According to him, methanol, the key raw material used in DME production, can be produced through multiple routes, including coal-based processes.
Saraswat highlighted that indigenous DME technology has already been developed by the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, along with catalyst technology. "While a pilot plant is already operational, some private companies have also started large-scale production using imported methanol," he said.
The Balaji Amines plant itself will consume around 100,000 tonnes of methanol annually if operated at full capacity. Industry assessments indicate methanol prices continue to remain volatile globally due to ongoing market uncertainties.
Balaji Amines Managing Director Ram Reddy described the project as a strategic milestone for India's energy security goals.
"This is a very significant step towards strengthening India's energy security," Reddy told ETV Bharat. "At present, India imports a huge quantity of LPG from foreign countries, and due to ongoing geopolitical complexities across the world, we have seen how global situations can directly impact India's energy supply chain. This is the right time for the country to move towards self-reliance in the energy sector."
The company believes DME holds major commercial potential across sectors like hotels, restaurants, bakeries, biscuit manufacturing, aerosol applications, ceramics, bulb manufacturing and other industries that rely heavily on bulk LPG consumption.
"Since DME can be blended with LPG and utilised through the existing infrastructure, it can become an economical and practical alternative fuel for India in the coming years," Reddy said.
However, he cautioned that direct price comparisons between LPG and DME remain difficult at present because raw material prices are fluctuating sharply due to the ongoing Middle East crisis and broader global market instability.
However, industry experts point out that India's domestic methanol production capacity remains limited. Saraswat noted that several Indian methanol manufacturers currently depend heavily on natural gas supplies, creating another layer of import dependence.
"To reduce dependence on imports in the future, India should focus on coal gasification for methanol production," Saraswat said, adding that the Centre has already launched a ₹37,500 crore coal gasification mission aimed at encouraging investments and scaling domestic production capabilities.
One of the biggest advantages of DME, according to experts, is its compatibility with India's existing LPG distribution network. Saraswat explained that storage systems, transportation infrastructure, cylinders and burners are largely compatible with DME, requiring only minor modifications.
"DME is expected to be cheaper than LPG, which would benefit households, hotels, restaurants, and small industries," he said.
India is currently starting cautiously with an 8% blending model. Saraswat said public sector oil companies are still in the planning phase and pilot projects are being evaluated before any nationwide rollout.
"India has begun with an 8% blending model and aims to gradually increase it to 20% in the future after testing and validation studies are completed," he said.
Reddy echoed a similar phased approach, stating that starting with 8% to 12% blending would allow the industry to adopt DME without major changes to current LPG infrastructure.
"Thereafter, the blending ratio can be gradually increased up to 20% in a phased manner. This approach will provide sufficient time for infrastructure upgradation, operational adaptation and smooth implementation across the sector," he added.
The company also revealed that it has been in discussions with ministries and oil marketing companies regarding DME blending and adoption strategies.
However, regulatory approvals remain a major hurdle for the fledgling sector. According to Reddy, Balaji Amines faced challenges in securing permissions from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for road tankers, storage systems and cylinders because commercial-scale DME production is new to India.
"One of the major challenges we are facing is obtaining approvals related to PESO for road tankers, bulk storage tanks and cylinders for transportation and storage of DME," he said.
"We have requested PESO authorities and the concerned Ministries to address these regulatory hurdles on priority so that the DME ecosystem can develop smoothly in India," he added.
The company has also proposed the dual use of idle LPG road tankers for DME transportation, arguing that DME operates at lower pressure than LPG and could help optimise underutilised logistics assets in cities increasingly shifting toward piped natural gas networks.
Beyond alternative fuels, Balaji Amines is simultaneously expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle battery chemicals segment. The company is repurposing existing plants to manufacture battery-grade chemicals and already produces electronic-grade dimethyl carbonate, a key EV battery electrolyte component, with an installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA.
It also manufactures electronic-grade N-methyl pyrrolidone, a solvent widely used in EV battery manufacturing.
Dr. Thirumalaiswamy Raja, Senior Principle Scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory at Pune, told ETV Bharat, "It marks a major step toward domestic alternative fuel production, helping reduce LPG import dependence and boosting energy security, while also encouraging indigenous research, catalyst manufacturing, and industrial innovation."
According to Dr. Raja, "DME is a viable LPG alternative because it burns cleaner with lower soot emissions, can be produced from multiple domestic resources like biomass and waste, and supports India's long-term clean energy and carbon reduction goals."
"India’s existing LPG infrastructure gives DME a major advantage over fuels like hydrogen, as it can be integrated with relatively minor modifications, allowing faster and cheaper large-scale adoption," he added.
He noted that key challenges for nationwide DME blending include material compatibility, optimising burner performance, updating safety standards, and ensuring cost-effective indigenous production technologies.
"DME can become an important part of India's long-term energy transition by reducing LPG imports, improving energy security, lowering foreign exchange and spending, and supporting cleaner fuel pathways through renewable feedstocks and green hydrogen," he maintained.
Industry observers say the success of India’s first commercial DME project could shape future policy decisions around cleaner alternative fuels, domestic methanol production and long-term energy diversification strategies.
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