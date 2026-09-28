India's First Cooperative Airline Co-Keralam Gets Nod To Collect Shares
The headquarters will be at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam, with services planned to connect Karipur, Kannur, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Kozhikode: Co-Keralam, billed as Keralam’s first cooperative airline project, has received official approval to begin share collection, marking a significant step forward for the proposed venture.
Following approval from the Department of Cooperation, a dedicated account has been opened with Kerala Bank to receive share contributions, project planner and Kozhikode- based MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute (MVRCCRI) chairman C N Vijayakrishnan told ETV Bharat on Monday.
Vijayakrishnan said meeting the government-mandated target within a short period would be a major achievement for the project. He said several individuals, including those based in Gulf countries, had expressed interest in joining the venture.
In the initial phase, shares will be collected from a limited group of investors. The Malabar Development Council has already offered shares worth ₹1 crore, while several other organisations and individuals have also come forward with support, he said.
Appealing for support beyond political affiliations, Vijayakrishnan said the project would require cooperation from all political parties, including the Congress-led United Democratic Front and Communist Party of India (Marxists) Left Democratic Front. He thanked Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the Cooperation Minister M Liju, other Cabinet ministers, Congress senior national leader K C Venugopal MP and others who supported the initiative.
He said Co-Keralam could also provide an alternative to the recurring expenditure on hiring helicopters and aircraft for VIP travel. According to the proposal, 12 seats on each flight would be kept available until the last minute for the travel requirements of the Governor, Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, MPs and senior police and fire service officials. They would be offered tickets at government rates, he said.
Two Aircraft in First Phase
The cooperative airline was conceived a few months ago with the objective of providing affordable and faster air connectivity within Kerala and to major South Indian cities.
The company is proposed to be established on the model of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and will operate leased aircraft. The initial plan is to begin operations with two 72-seater aircraft and subsequently expand the fleet to four and eventually six aircraft.
The proposed headquarters will be at Nedumbassery, with services planned to connect Karipur in Kozhikode and Kannur in Kerala; Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka; Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
Ticket fares are proposed to range between ₹3,500 and ₹7,000. The project is expected to create around 200 jobs in its initial phase. An aviation institute and other allied facilities are also planned as part of the venture.
Plan To Expand Kerala’s Air Connectivity
Vijayakrishnan said the airline aims to offer fares comparable to high-speed rail travel while providing more frequent connectivity.
The proposal also envisages developing smaller airports in Kasaragod, Wayanad, Munnar in Idukki and Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta to supplement connectivity through Keralam’s existing airports.
He said the airline could eventually operate flights at intervals of 30 minutes to one hour, connecting Keralam’s airports with major cities in South India on a model comparable to the frequent services operated by Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
Vijayakrishnan expressed confidence that the cooperative model could enable the project to expand rapidly by leasing aircraft rather than waiting for the development of a high-speed rail network, which he said would involve significantly higher costs and lengthy land acquisition procedures.
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