ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Cooperative Airline Co-Keralam Gets Nod To Collect Shares

Kozhikode: Co-Keralam, billed as Keralam’s first cooperative airline project, has received official approval to begin share collection, marking a significant step forward for the proposed venture.

Following approval from the Department of Cooperation, a dedicated account has been opened with Kerala Bank to receive share contributions, project planner and Kozhikode- based MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute (MVRCCRI) chairman C N Vijayakrishnan told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Vijayakrishnan said meeting the government-mandated target within a short period would be a major achievement for the project. He said several individuals, including those based in Gulf countries, had expressed interest in joining the venture.

In the initial phase, shares will be collected from a limited group of investors. The Malabar Development Council has already offered shares worth ₹1 crore, while several other organisations and individuals have also come forward with support, he said.

Appealing for support beyond political affiliations, Vijayakrishnan said the project would require cooperation from all political parties, including the Congress-led United Democratic Front and Communist Party of India (Marxists) Left Democratic Front. He thanked Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the Cooperation Minister M Liju, other Cabinet ministers, Congress senior national leader K C Venugopal MP and others who supported the initiative.

He said Co-Keralam could also provide an alternative to the recurring expenditure on hiring helicopters and aircraft for VIP travel. According to the proposal, 12 seats on each flight would be kept available until the last minute for the travel requirements of the Governor, Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, MPs and senior police and fire service officials. They would be offered tickets at government rates, he said.

Two Aircraft in First Phase

The cooperative airline was conceived a few months ago with the objective of providing affordable and faster air connectivity within Kerala and to major South Indian cities.

The company is proposed to be established on the model of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and will operate leased aircraft. The initial plan is to begin operations with two 72-seater aircraft and subsequently expand the fleet to four and eventually six aircraft.