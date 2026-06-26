India’s Fight Against Drugs Is At A Critical Stage, Says Amit Shah
Centre working to establish exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances courts to ensure speedy convictions in major cases | Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India’s fight against drugs has reached a critical stage, with plans underway by his ministry to establish exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) courts to ensure speedy convictions in major cases.
“MHA is working towards establishing exclusive NDPS courts. States should also set up exclusive NDPS courts within their High Courts,” said Shah while chairing the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in the national capital.
He said that State police chiefs should approach the High Courts through their Home Departments to establish exclusive NDPS courts.
“All States and all departments will have to collectively move forward to implement a policy of zero tolerance against drugs on the ground. In major NDPS cases, financial investigation must be made mandatory by the State Police Chiefs,” Shah said.
The Home Minister said the entire process of identifying proceeds of crime, freezing them, seizing them, and ensuring they do not return to the accused even from jail would have to be made evidence-based and equipped with modern technology.
At the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of NCORD held in New Delhi today, launched an online Drugs Disposal Fortnight Campaign, setting a target to destroy 209,500 kilograms of narcotic substances worth over ₹6,000 crore.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2026
Also, inaugurated the NCB's zonal office in Guwahati and a new… pic.twitter.com/Ig7yylo0xx
India stands at a critical turning point
Shah said that India is presently standing at a critical turning point in the fight against narcotics, where the next three years will decide whether addiction will defeat us or we will defeat addiction.
“For the future of the country over the next 100 years, we must win this battle with firm determination and collective efforts. This fight cannot be waged by any single department, state, government, or individual. Instead, all states and their concerned departments must come together on a single platform. In this fight, we must also involve people who inspire the public, the youth who will shape the nation’s future, and our women power. Only then can we achieve complete success in this battle,” he said.
“The issue of narcotic drugs is not merely a matter of law and order or public health. It is deeply connected to the country’s internal security, social stability, protection of economic interests, and the future of our youth and, through them, the future of the nation,” Shah added.
Three-year roadmap to make India drug-free
Elaborating that India’s fight against narcotics has entered its “final stage,” Shah unveiled an ambitious three-year strategy aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks, curbing substance abuse, and protecting the country’s youth through a coordinated, technology-driven approach.
He said the next three years would determine the success of India's campaign against the drug menace.
“We are here to set up a roadmap to fight narcotics and drugs. Our fight has reached the final stage, and the next three years will determine the final assault,” Shah said while urging Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police, and law enforcement agencies to work in complete coordination.
Our roadmap for the fight against drugs is built on four pillars:— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2026
➡️ Enforcement, Intelligence & Operations
➡️ Precursor & Synthetic Drug Control
➡️ Demand Reduction & Rehabilitation
➡️ Capacity Building & Coordination pic.twitter.com/MUIvZxjNyd
The Home Minister also released the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), which lays out a comprehensive strategy focusing on enforcement, intelligence gathering, operational coordination, synthetic drug control, demand reduction, rehabilitation, and public awareness.
The roadmap assigns specific responsibilities to ministries and state governments while setting measurable targets for implementation.
Narcotics pose a serious threat to national security
Warning that narcotics pose a serious threat not only to public health but also to national security, Shah said drug trafficking has evolved into a sophisticated criminal enterprise linked to cross-border terrorism and organised crime.
“Cross-border terrorism has instigated narco-terrorism in India. Drones, cargo routes and cryptocurrency transactions have emerged as new challenges, while drug traffickers are increasingly technology-friendly,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of the anti-narcotics task force, Shah has also urged the states to appoint full time anti-narcotics task force officers to coordinate with the government's fight against narcotics.
“I urge all the departments of the central government to appoint a nodal officer for a coordinated fight against narcotics,” Shah said.
According to him, India’s response must therefore be united, ruthless against traffickers, and supported by technology. At the same time, Shah emphasised that society should adopt a compassionate approach towards those suffering from addiction.
“We should be sympathetic towards drug victims while remaining uncompromising against the drug cartels,” he said.
Cases registered under NDPS Act should include a financial investigation
As part of the government’s enforcement drive, Shah announced that authorities have destroyed 36 illegal drug manufacturing laboratories and stressed that every case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act should include a financial investigation to trace criminal proceeds.
Shah also called on the Revenue Department of the Finance Ministry to strengthen coordination with states and urged authorities to closely monitor transactions involving online pharmacies, which could potentially be misused for illegal drug distribution.
He advocated the creation of 500-metre drug-free zones around schools and colleges and called for concerted efforts to make every district in the country drug-free.
Need to strengthen anti-narcotics task forces
Shah further directed states to strengthen their Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) by appointing dedicated, full-time officers and ensuring that investigations lead to strong charge sheets and effective prosecution. He urged every department involved in anti-drug efforts to designate a nodal officer to improve coordination and accountability.
Highlighting the importance of technology in enforcement, Shah asked agencies such as the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to intensify efforts to identify and dismantle drug cartels operating through digital platforms and encrypted networks.
He also encouraged states to work with central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, to secure the return of absconding offenders and proactively seek Red Corner Notices against international fugitives.
Shah announced that another review meeting would be held after one year to assess progress and strengthen implementation for the remaining two years of the roadmap.
Calling for a whole-of-government approach, he urged all ministries, state governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure rigorous monitoring and execution of the strategy to realise the vision of a drug-free India.
Evolving narco-terrorism ecosystem
Shah said that along with drug trafficking, organized crime, narco-terror financing, and the funding of cross-border terrorist networks, this problem has also evolved into an evolving narco-terrorism ecosystem.
“For the internal security of our country, the protection of our economy, and the future of our youth generation, we must achieve complete victory over this menace. We are geographically situated between the Death Triangle and the Death Crescent. Drug traffickers have made our fight even more challenging by adopting advanced methods such as drone-based drops, containerized cargo through sea routes, the Darknet, crypto payments, order-to-delivery models, parcel shipments, and other similar techniques. Today, narco-offenders have become technology-empowered and network-based. They now confront us as a form of multi-domain crime,” he said.
According to Shah, India’s response to this difficult battle must also be collective and organized, roadmap-based, modern, and intelligence-led.
“Our approach should be technology-driven, and we must wage a network-centric war with a ruthless approach. Only then will we be able to secure victory against this problem,” he said.
Huge breakthroughs in Last 10-years
The home minister said that between 2004 and 2014, drugs worth Rs 40,000 crore — 26 lakh kilograms of synthetic drugs — were seized. In contrast, from 2014 to 2026, drugs worth Rs 1,84,000 crore — 1 crore 18 lakh kilograms — have been seized.
“This shows that our campaign is moving forward successfully. From 2004 to 2014, drugs worth Rs 8,000 crore (3,26,000 kilograms) were destroyed, whereas between 2014 and 2026, drugs worth Rs 89,896 crore (42,47,000 kilograms) have been destroyed,” he said.
He said that the destruction of illegal cultivation has increased. “In 2020, 10,000 acres of illegal opium crops were destroyed, while in 2025 we destroyed 42,282 acres. Between 2004 and 2014, there were 1,73,000 cases in which 1,95,000 arrests were made. From 2014 to 2026, 8,75,000 cases have been registered and 10,97,000 people have been arrested. These figures prove that sincere efforts definitely lead to success,” Shah said.
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