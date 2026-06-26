ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Fight Against Drugs Is At A Critical Stage, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India’s fight against drugs has reached a critical stage, with plans underway by his ministry to establish exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) courts to ensure speedy convictions in major cases.

“MHA is working towards establishing exclusive NDPS courts. States should also set up exclusive NDPS courts within their High Courts,” said Shah while chairing the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in the national capital.

He said that State police chiefs should approach the High Courts through their Home Departments to establish exclusive NDPS courts.

“All States and all departments will have to collectively move forward to implement a policy of zero tolerance against drugs on the ground. In major NDPS cases, financial investigation must be made mandatory by the State Police Chiefs,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said the entire process of identifying proceeds of crime, freezing them, seizing them, and ensuring they do not return to the accused even from jail would have to be made evidence-based and equipped with modern technology.

India stands at a critical turning point

Shah said that India is presently standing at a critical turning point in the fight against narcotics, where the next three years will decide whether addiction will defeat us or we will defeat addiction.

“For the future of the country over the next 100 years, we must win this battle with firm determination and collective efforts. This fight cannot be waged by any single department, state, government, or individual. Instead, all states and their concerned departments must come together on a single platform. In this fight, we must also involve people who inspire the public, the youth who will shape the nation’s future, and our women power. Only then can we achieve complete success in this battle,” he said.

“The issue of narcotic drugs is not merely a matter of law and order or public health. It is deeply connected to the country’s internal security, social stability, protection of economic interests, and the future of our youth and, through them, the future of the nation,” Shah added.

Three-year roadmap to make India drug-free

Elaborating that India’s fight against narcotics has entered its “final stage,” Shah unveiled an ambitious three-year strategy aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks, curbing substance abuse, and protecting the country’s youth through a coordinated, technology-driven approach.

He said the next three years would determine the success of India's campaign against the drug menace.

“We are here to set up a roadmap to fight narcotics and drugs. Our fight has reached the final stage, and the next three years will determine the final assault,” Shah said while urging Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police, and law enforcement agencies to work in complete coordination.

The Home Minister also released the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), which lays out a comprehensive strategy focusing on enforcement, intelligence gathering, operational coordination, synthetic drug control, demand reduction, rehabilitation, and public awareness.

The roadmap assigns specific responsibilities to ministries and state governments while setting measurable targets for implementation.

Narcotics pose a serious threat to national security

Warning that narcotics pose a serious threat not only to public health but also to national security, Shah said drug trafficking has evolved into a sophisticated criminal enterprise linked to cross-border terrorism and organised crime.

“Cross-border terrorism has instigated narco-terrorism in India. Drones, cargo routes and cryptocurrency transactions have emerged as new challenges, while drug traffickers are increasingly technology-friendly,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the anti-narcotics task force, Shah has also urged the states to appoint full time anti-narcotics task force officers to coordinate with the government's fight against narcotics.