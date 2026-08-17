ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Electronics Exports Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore, Begins PCB Exports To China: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: India’s electronics manufacturing push is increasingly moving beyond domestic consumption, with the country now exporting critical components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and meeting a growing share of its domestic demand through local production, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Addressing an event to hand over approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in New Delhi, Vaishnaw said India has become fully self-reliant in several electronics components and has begun exporting products to global markets, including China.

“In enclosures, 100 per cent of our demand we are able to meet ourselves. In PCBs, we have started exporting and exporting to China,” Vaishnaw said, calling the development a positive sign for India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The Minister said exports to China were particularly significant as they demonstrate that Indian component manufacturers are increasingly capable of competing in one of the world's largest electronics manufacturing markets.

“I am so glad one of the participants was so proudly sharing that the biggest market is China. That's the thing which has to come from many of you in coming years,” he said.

Vaishnaw said India's electronics exports have grown nearly elevenfold over the past five years and crossed Rs 4 lakh crore, reflecting the rapid expansion of the country's electronics manufacturing and export capabilities under the government's broader push for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The remarks came as MeitY approved 31 additional proposals under ECMS involving projected investment of Rs 6,844 crore. The latest approvals are aimed at strengthening domestic production of components, sub-assemblies, supply-chain materials and capital equipment, with the government seeking to reduce dependence on imported inputs and create a deeper domestic electronics value chain.

With the latest approvals, 106 applications have now been approved under ECMS with a cumulative approved investment of Rs 69,548 crore. These projects are expected to generate projected production worth Rs 5.34 lakh crore and create 74,628 direct jobs across 15 states.

The government said the latest approvals are significant as they take India's electronics manufacturing push deeper into the component and material stages rather than remaining focused largely on final assembly.

Of the 106 approved projects, 38 plants have already commenced manufacturing, while another 16 projects are at advanced stages of construction or machinery installation.

PCB exports to China signal changing electronics landscape

The Minister's reference to PCB exports to China comes against the backdrop of India's broader attempt to establish itself as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Printed circuit boards are among the most important building blocks of electronic devices, connecting and mechanically supporting electronic components. Domestic PCB manufacturing is therefore considered critical to building a deeper electronics ecosystem. Vaishnaw's statement that Indian manufacturers have begun exporting PCBs to China is significant because China remains a major global centre for electronics manufacturing and supply chains.

The government is now looking to replicate such developments across a wider range of components and materials. Vaishnaw said India has already achieved full domestic self-reliance in enclosures, while production of several other components has reached substantial levels of domestic demand.

India is now around 60 per cent self-reliant in lithium-ion cells, while domestic production of laminates meets around 80 per cent of demand. Anode material production has reached full self-reliance and exports have begun, while optical transceivers have also become fully self-reliant with exports now taking place.

Domestic production currently meets around 75 per cent of India's connector demand, 40 per cent of demand for permanent magnets used in electronics applications and 55 per cent of demand for transducers. Relays have also reached full self-reliance, with India beginning to export them.

In some segments, domestic production capacity has already moved beyond domestic requirements. The government said capacity for anode material is around 110 per cent of domestic demand, while Optical Transceiver-SFP capacity is around 350 per cent and relay capacity around 200 per cent.

The shift from meeting domestic demand to building export capacity is central to the government's longer-term electronics manufacturing strategy.

ECMS pushes manufacturing beyond assembly

The latest ECMS approvals cover 20 target-segment products across sub-assemblies, components, supply-chain products and capital goods. The approved projects include manufacturing of camera modules, display modules and optical transceivers under the sub-assembly category.

In the component category, the approvals cover connectors, relays, transducers, speakers and microphones, antennas, coils, filters, capacitors, metal shielding covers and enclosures. The scheme is also moving into the materials required to manufacture these components.

Approvals have been granted for anode material for lithium-ion cells, rare earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, electrolyte additives, metallized films for capacitors and hermetic terminals. The latest approvals also include domestic manufacturing of capital goods and their parts, reflecting the government's attempt to build manufacturing capabilities not just for electronics products but also for the machinery and equipment needed to produce them.

According to the government, several of these approvals represent first-time domestic manufacturing capabilities for products such as filters, coils, speakers, acetylene black and electrolyte additives.