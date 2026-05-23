India’s Electricity Demand Surges To Unprecedented Level Amid Intense Heatwave
Maharashtra recorded the highest contribution to the day’s peak demand at 31.5 GW, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s electricity demand has surged to unprecedented levels amid an intense heat wave sweeping across large parts of the country, with the national peak daytime demand touching a record 270.82 GW on May 21, the Union Power Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the country has witnessed a continuous rise in electricity consumption over the last four days as temperatures climbed sharply across northern, western, and central India.
Peak daytime demand stood at 257.37 GW on May 18, rose to 260.45 GW on May 19, increased further to 265.44 GW on May 20, and finally reached an all-time high of 270.82 GW on May 21.
Officials said the highest power consumption is generally recorded between 2 pm and 4 pm when demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners, coolers, and fans increases substantially.
|S.No
|Date
|Peak demand (In GW)
|1
|May 18, 2026
|257.37
|2
|May 19, 2026
|260.45
|3
|May 20, 2026
|265.44
|4
|May 21, 2026
|270.82
Among states, Maharashtra recorded the highest contribution to the day’s peak demand at 31.5 GW, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 29 GW and Gujarat at 25.9 GW.
These three states have emerged as the biggest power consumers due to a combination of rising temperatures, urbanisation, industrial activity, and increased household electricity usage, officials said.
Maharashtra’s high demand is largely driven by industrial and commercial activity in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, besides heavy residential consumption during peak summer months. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, has seen a sharp rise in electricity usage because of increasing access to cooling appliances and expanding rural electrification. Gujarat’s demand has remained elevated because of strong industrial consumption from the manufacturing and refinery sectors along with growing urban usage.
Power sector experts said India’s electricity demand pattern is changing rapidly due to climate change and rising dependence on cooling systems.
“Heat waves are now directly influencing electricity consumption patterns. Cooling demand has become a major contributor to peak load, especially in densely populated and industrialised states,” said Shailendra Dubey, an energy sector expert and chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, to ETV Bharat.
According to Dubey, the increasing frequency of record-breaking demand highlights the need for long-term investment in generation capacity, transmission infrastructure, and renewable energy storage.
“The grid has performed well despite the record demand, but India will need stronger battery storage, smarter demand management, and improved transmission systems to handle future summer peaks,” Dubey noted.
The Power Ministry said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply across the country. The national grid has remained stable despite the sharp increase in demand.
The ministry, however, appealed to consumers to use electricity wisely and avoid unnecessary consumption during peak hours to reduce pressure on the power system during the ongoing summer season.
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