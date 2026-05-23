ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Electricity Demand Surges To Unprecedented Level Amid Intense Heatwave

New Delhi: India’s electricity demand has surged to unprecedented levels amid an intense heat wave sweeping across large parts of the country, with the national peak daytime demand touching a record 270.82 GW on May 21, the Union Power Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the country has witnessed a continuous rise in electricity consumption over the last four days as temperatures climbed sharply across northern, western, and central India.

Peak daytime demand stood at 257.37 GW on May 18, rose to 260.45 GW on May 19, increased further to 265.44 GW on May 20, and finally reached an all-time high of 270.82 GW on May 21.

Officials said the highest power consumption is generally recorded between 2 pm and 4 pm when demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners, coolers, and fans increases substantially.

S.No Date Peak demand (In GW) 1 May 18, 2026 257.37 2 May 19, 2026 260.45 3 May 20, 2026 265.44 4 May 21, 2026 270.82

Among states, Maharashtra recorded the highest contribution to the day’s peak demand at 31.5 GW, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 29 GW and Gujarat at 25.9 GW.

These three states have emerged as the biggest power consumers due to a combination of rising temperatures, urbanisation, industrial activity, and increased household electricity usage, officials said.