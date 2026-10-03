India's Economic Journey: 150 Years Of Ideas, Policies And The Road To Next Growth Story
India not only needs an overall manufacturing strategy, but also a much more focused sectoral approach, Niranjan Rajadhyaksha tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 8:18 AM IST
New Delhi: What shaped India's economic journey over the last 150 years? Economist and author Niranjan Rajadhyaksha explores this in his new book, 'The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy'. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he discussed about the ideas and policies that shaped India's economic past, the lessons from that journey, and the challenges India must navigate through as it enters its next phase of growth.
Here are the excerpts from the interview.
ETB: You have traced the 150 years of economic journey of the country, so what's the big question that India has been trying to answer in all these years?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: If you take the big picture, there were three broad themes in Indian nationalism from the very beginning. They were from political freedom, social equality to economic development. Today, most people don't realise that economics was or economic issues were a key part of Indian nationalism. There were three broad themes on why economic development is important.
First, economic development offers people a chance to live a better life. We have been a country of extreme poverty and that's changed gradually, so focus has been on improving lives.
The second was obviously for India to hold its own in a complex and sometimes dangerous world, we need economic depth and economic power. So, there is something to do with the geopolitics as well. And the third is the idea that as we grow and become a modern economy, the various parts of the country will see economic integration and that economic integration will add to national integration. This was broadly the underlying themes of what they were trying to do.
ETB: You begin the book with Lokhitwadi’s idea of the "search for Lakshmi". Why did you choose this idea to explain India’s economic journey?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Lokahitwadi called economics Lakshmi Gyan, drawing on the story of the Samudra Manthan, the idea that wealth emerges from human effort and collaboration. I find that a powerful and very Indian way of thinking about economics.
ETB: From Dadabhai Naoroji and Mahatma Gandhi to Pandit Nehru and the 1991 reforms, did India’s economic thinking evolve—or simply adapt to changing times?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I think there are two parts to this. Over 150 years, some ideas have remained constant, while others have evolved with changing circumstances.
The constant has been the basic question of how India can achieve prosperity what should be done and what problems need to be addressed. But India has also adapted as circumstances changed, from being a British colony to a young independent nation, then through industrialisation, the shift towards a market economy and now the long term goal of becoming a developed country.
So, there are some deep philosophical ideas that continue to shape the debate, but there has also been constant adaptation. And that is how it should be, because economics ultimately has to respond to what is happening on the ground. It is both a science and an art.
ETB: Looking back at India's economic journey since Independence, which policy ideas have remained consistent across different governments, and how have they evolved with changing economic realities?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I think the big idea has remained constant. India needs a developed economy, both for the prosperity of its people and for national power and integration. The real question has always been how to achieve it. One major change was the shift from a planned economy to a market economy. In the 1930s and 1950s, there was broad support for national planning including among political leaders and Indian industry.
By 1991 that phase was over and India began moving towards a greater role for markets and the private sector. The other major shift was in our approach to international trade. We moved from protectionism towards greater integration with the global economy. These changes were essentially responses to changing circumstances.
ETB: India has debated government control versus free markets for decades. Has India now found the right balance between the two?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I don't think there is one right balance. It is always changing. But I would say the balance we've had over the past 25 to 30 years is better suited to India's needs than what we had earlier. Planning had its initial successes but eventually the economy fell behind. At the same time a pure market economy cannot work in a country where opportunities are still uneven. The state has a role in providing education, infrastructure and some income support because the gains from development are not distributed equally.
Those who get opportunities first tend to prosper while it takes time for everyone to enter a modern economy. So, the balance has to keep evolving. You can't have an economy run entirely by the government, but you also can't have an economy with no government intervention.
ETB: How do you assess the Nehruvian economic model? Did it hold back India’s growth in the early decades, or did it lay the foundations for the growth India achieved later?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: As per my view, based on my research, the Nehruvian model had initial successes, but its limitations became increasingly clear over time. When India began planned development in the early 1950s, it was coming out of decades of economic stagnation. From 1951 onwards, growth accelerated to around 4-4.5%, marking a clear break from that stagnation. India managed to develop diversified industrial base with new capacity in steel, machine tools and other sectors. Those were important foundations.
The problem was that this development happened behind high protection. Over time, that produced an industrial sector that was unable to compete globally. So, I would say the first 10-15 years brought significant progress, but the model became increasingly unsustainable in the longer run. I see the mid-1960s, particularly around 1965, as an important turning point, when the need to change course became increasingly clear.
ETB: Since you have examined nearly 150 years of India's economic journey, let me ask you this: to what extent was the planned development model responsible for the so-called "Hindu rate of growth"? And how much of that slow growth can be attributed to other factors?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I don't like the term ‘Hindu rate of growth’. It was meant as a joke, but somehow it has become a standard phrase in economic discussions in India.
As I said, the real setbacks came after 1965, and there were external shocks. We had the war with China in 1962, the war with Pakistan in 1965, severe droughts in 1967-68 and again in 1972-73, the oil shock from OPEC and the 1971 war and the Bangladesh refugee crisis. All of these put a huge financial burden on the economy.
So, these shocks certainly played a role. But I wouldn't say they were the main reason India lost momentum. Ultimately, I think economic policy mistakes played the bigger role.
ETB: Japan, the East Asian economies and China changed their economic course much earlier than India. What held India back? And in hindsight, was there a particular economic idea or policy approach that if adopted earlier could have significantly changed India’s growth trajectory?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I agree. If you look at East Asia... Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and later Malaysia and Indonesia, they were actually trying many of the same things India was doing in the 1950s. But from the mid-1960s, they shifted towards export-oriented industries. The government continued to play a role but their industries were exposed to international competition and had to produce at globally competitive prices.
I think that is where India missed an opportunity. By the 1960s we should have moved towards a more open economy. Instead, we became more protectionist and turned away from a rapidly expanding global economy that could have provided a market for Indian products. The lack of integration with global trade was a major mistake.
ETB: India is once again focusing on domestic manufacturing and self-reliance. How different is today’s approach from the protectionism of the past?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Atmanirbharta can mean different things. In the simplest sense, it means India earns enough foreign exchange to buy what it wants from the rest of the world, rather than depending on foreign loans or institutions like the IMF and World Bank. In that sense, we've largely achieved it.
But if Atmanirbharta means producing everything within our borders, that isn't realistic in the modern world. We are not going back to the protectionism of the 1960s and 70s, when domestic availability mattered regardless of price or quality.
Today, Atmanirbharta is more about ensuring that critical products and components such as pharmaceutical APIs, semiconductors and key machinery can be produced domestically, given a more complex and uncertain global environment.
But that doesn't have to mean protectionism. The idea should be to build domestic manufacturing capacity while remaining integrated with global supply chains. India cannot be an island, we simply need to be self-reliant in areas that are strategically important.
That's why much of current policy focuses on supporting domestic industry rather than simply shutting out foreign competition. It's a very different approach from the protectionism of the past.
ETB: 1991 is seen as a major turning point in India’s economy. But your book shows that the roots of those reforms go much deeper. So, what really led India to 1991?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: 1991 didn't happen suddenly. There had been a major debate within and outside government for at least 15 years about moving from planning towards a more open, market-led economy. So, I don't think it is accurate to say that the IMF simply told India what to do. The intellectual shift was already underway. The political opportunity came in 1991, during the balance of payments crisis and Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh used that moment to push through major reforms.
The first generation of reforms could largely be done by the central government including abolishing industrial licensing, changing exchange rate rules, cutting taxes and so on. The next generation was much more difficult. Reforms involving land, labour and individual sectors required state governments, changes in laws and, in some cases, constitutional amendments. So, 1991 was unquestionably a turning point, but the reforms that came afterwards were more complex and therefore much harder to implement.
ETB: India's growth numbers are rising rapidly, but job creation remains a major challenge. With AI advancing just as quickly, how do you see India’s employment landscape evolving over the next decade, and what could this mean for the wider economy?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I don't subscribe to the view that India's growth numbers are completely untrustworthy. You can debate whether growth is 7.2% or 7.5%, but there is no doubt that job creation has been weak. India has historically had a very large share of people working in agriculture, often on small farms.
Dr BR Ambedkar made the point nearly a century ago that the solution to the agricultural crisis was to create jobs outside agriculture. Manmohan Singh made a similar argument in his 1992 Budget speech, saying India needed to follow the East Asian path of moving people from farms into factories and offices.
We haven't managed that transition at the scale we need. Partly its because of our tax structure. It's a complex set of factors. Ultimately economic growth becomes meaningful when it creates stable, formal jobs with contracts, social security, EPFO coverage and paid leave. Job creation has been one of the significant gaps in India's reform story, even though the reforms have achieved a great deal in other areas.
ETB: AI and automation are changing the nature of work. Does India now need to rethink its traditional growth model?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I'm not an AI expert, but I think this is certainly something we need to think about, especially because of its implications for India's software and services exports. India has a large trade deficit in goods, but our services sector runs a surplus, largely because of the success of software companies and the global capability centres that have brought outsourced work to India.
If AI significantly affects these jobs and exports, it could have wider economic consequences. If software companies hire fewer people or services exports weaken, it could affect foreign exchange earnings, the rupee and, importantly, employment and consumption. So, I don't have a firm view on how big this impact will be, but it is clearly an issue we need to think hard about.
ETB: India wants to become a global manufacturing hub. What are the biggest hurdles to achieving that goal? And can India sustain fast growth while also reducing inequality and strengthening social security?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: There are several challenges. Manufacturing is still around 15 percent of GDP and much of the new investment is in capital intensive industries that don't create enough jobs.
But there are also clear success stories, such as mobile phone assembly. Companies like Apple now have a meaningful share of their global production and exports coming from India. We should build on these successes.
I don't think manufacturing should be treated as one large sector. We need a sector-by-sector strategy, particularly in labour intensive areas such as textiles and garments, where India has traditional strengths but faces strong competition from countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh.
Mobile phone assembly is another example. It has created jobs, including for women, which is especially important given India's low female labour force participation.
At the same time, sectors such as semiconductors may not create many jobs, but they are important for strategic reasons. So India needs an overall manufacturing strategy, but also a much more focused sectoral approach.
ETB: What are two or three areas where India is doing well and with some policy tweaks, could do even better?
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Our services exports are a major success story. The growth has been remarkable, especially since the Covid period, although the AI threat is something we need to watch.
Besides this we should build on the success of mobile phone assembly. At present we assemble many products using components imported from elsewhere. The next step is to develop those components here and build deeper supply chains.
Also, we need to nurture Indian entrepreneurship, including the new generation of manufacturing companies. We have a young workforce in an ageing world, so the key is to build on these advantages and the successes we've already achieved.
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