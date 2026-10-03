ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Economic Journey: 150 Years Of Ideas, Policies And The Road To Next Growth Story

New Delhi: What shaped India's economic journey over the last 150 years? Economist and author Niranjan Rajadhyaksha explores this in his new book, 'The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy'. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he discussed about the ideas and policies that shaped India's economic past, the lessons from that journey, and the challenges India must navigate through as it enters its next phase of growth.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

ETB: You have traced the 150 years of economic journey of the country, so what's the big question that India has been trying to answer in all these years?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: If you take the big picture, there were three broad themes in Indian nationalism from the very beginning. They were from political freedom, social equality to economic development. Today, most people don't realise that economics was or economic issues were a key part of Indian nationalism. There were three broad themes on why economic development is important.

First, economic development offers people a chance to live a better life. We have been a country of extreme poverty and that's changed gradually, so focus has been on improving lives.

The second was obviously for India to hold its own in a complex and sometimes dangerous world, we need economic depth and economic power. So, there is something to do with the geopolitics as well. And the third is the idea that as we grow and become a modern economy, the various parts of the country will see economic integration and that economic integration will add to national integration. This was broadly the underlying themes of what they were trying to do.

ETB: You begin the book with Lokhitwadi’s idea of the "search for Lakshmi". Why did you choose this idea to explain India’s economic journey?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Lokahitwadi called economics Lakshmi Gyan, drawing on the story of the Samudra Manthan, the idea that wealth emerges from human effort and collaboration. I find that a powerful and very Indian way of thinking about economics.

Economist-author Niranjan Rajadhyaksha and his book 'The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy' (ETV Bharat)

ETB: From Dadabhai Naoroji and Mahatma Gandhi to Pandit Nehru and the 1991 reforms, did India’s economic thinking evolve—or simply adapt to changing times?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I think there are two parts to this. Over 150 years, some ideas have remained constant, while others have evolved with changing circumstances.

The constant has been the basic question of how India can achieve prosperity what should be done and what problems need to be addressed. But India has also adapted as circumstances changed, from being a British colony to a young independent nation, then through industrialisation, the shift towards a market economy and now the long term goal of becoming a developed country.

So, there are some deep philosophical ideas that continue to shape the debate, but there has also been constant adaptation. And that is how it should be, because economics ultimately has to respond to what is happening on the ground. It is both a science and an art.

ETB: Looking back at India's economic journey since Independence, which policy ideas have remained consistent across different governments, and how have they evolved with changing economic realities?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I think the big idea has remained constant. India needs a developed economy, both for the prosperity of its people and for national power and integration. The real question has always been how to achieve it. One major change was the shift from a planned economy to a market economy. In the 1930s and 1950s, there was broad support for national planning including among political leaders and Indian industry.

By 1991 that phase was over and India began moving towards a greater role for markets and the private sector. The other major shift was in our approach to international trade. We moved from protectionism towards greater integration with the global economy. These changes were essentially responses to changing circumstances.

ETB: India has debated government control versus free markets for decades. Has India now found the right balance between the two?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I don't think there is one right balance. It is always changing. But I would say the balance we've had over the past 25 to 30 years is better suited to India's needs than what we had earlier. Planning had its initial successes but eventually the economy fell behind. At the same time a pure market economy cannot work in a country where opportunities are still uneven. The state has a role in providing education, infrastructure and some income support because the gains from development are not distributed equally.

Those who get opportunities first tend to prosper while it takes time for everyone to enter a modern economy. So, the balance has to keep evolving. You can't have an economy run entirely by the government, but you also can't have an economy with no government intervention.

ETB: How do you assess the Nehruvian economic model? Did it hold back India’s growth in the early decades, or did it lay the foundations for the growth India achieved later?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: As per my view, based on my research, the Nehruvian model had initial successes, but its limitations became increasingly clear over time. When India began planned development in the early 1950s, it was coming out of decades of economic stagnation. From 1951 onwards, growth accelerated to around 4-4.5%, marking a clear break from that stagnation. India managed to develop diversified industrial base with new capacity in steel, machine tools and other sectors. Those were important foundations.

The problem was that this development happened behind high protection. Over time, that produced an industrial sector that was unable to compete globally. So, I would say the first 10-15 years brought significant progress, but the model became increasingly unsustainable in the longer run. I see the mid-1960s, particularly around 1965, as an important turning point, when the need to change course became increasingly clear.

ETB: Since you have examined nearly 150 years of India's economic journey, let me ask you this: to what extent was the planned development model responsible for the so-called "Hindu rate of growth"? And how much of that slow growth can be attributed to other factors?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I don't like the term ‘Hindu rate of growth’. It was meant as a joke, but somehow it has become a standard phrase in economic discussions in India.

As I said, the real setbacks came after 1965, and there were external shocks. We had the war with China in 1962, the war with Pakistan in 1965, severe droughts in 1967-68 and again in 1972-73, the oil shock from OPEC and the 1971 war and the Bangladesh refugee crisis. All of these put a huge financial burden on the economy.

So, these shocks certainly played a role. But I wouldn't say they were the main reason India lost momentum. Ultimately, I think economic policy mistakes played the bigger role.

ETB: Japan, the East Asian economies and China changed their economic course much earlier than India. What held India back? And in hindsight, was there a particular economic idea or policy approach that if adopted earlier could have significantly changed India’s growth trajectory?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: I agree. If you look at East Asia... Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and later Malaysia and Indonesia, they were actually trying many of the same things India was doing in the 1950s. But from the mid-1960s, they shifted towards export-oriented industries. The government continued to play a role but their industries were exposed to international competition and had to produce at globally competitive prices.