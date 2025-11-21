ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Drug Regulator Finds 211 Medicines As Not Of Standard Quality In October

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified as many as 211 drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies as not of standard quality (NSQ) in the month of October this year.

The drugs identified by Central Drugs Laboratories as well as State Drugs Testing Laboratories include Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablet, anti-worm medication, antibiotic used to treat serious bacterial infections, Paracetamol tablets among others.

The list of drugs detected by CDSCO as not of standard quality in possession of ETV Bharat said that central drugs laboratories have identified 63 drug samples to be not of standard quality and state drugs testing laboratories have identified 148 drugs samples as not of standard quality.

Several of the drugs which were identified as not of standard quality have been manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies from across the country including Mohali based Vzoic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Punjab), Solan based Azot Life Sciences (Himachal Pradesh), Haridwar based Bengal Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals (Uttarakhand), Gujarat based Gidsha Pharmaceuticals, Madhya Pradesh based Cureza Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., West Bengal based Diamond Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Ghaziabad based Chemetac Pharmaceuticals (Uttar Pradesh) among others.

Further, in October, three drugs samples from Bihar, two drugs samples from Delhi are identified as spurious drugs, which were manufactured by unauthorized manufacturers using brand names owned by other companies. “The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per Act & Rules,” the official added.

According to the official, manufacturers found with producing drugs not of standard quality are served with stop production orders, stop testing orders, license suspensions as well as cancellations, warning letters, and show cause notices based on the severity of non-compliance.

The action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market.

“The list of NSQ drugs is prepared through active involvement of different regulators at central and state level. It demonstrates the strength of a regulatory system towards improvement of quality of medicines used in public health,” the official said.

In the last three months 349 drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies have been detected as not of standard quality. According to the CDSCO data, 143 drugs have been identified as not of standard quality in the month of July followed by 94 in August and 112 in September.