ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Diversity A Major Source Of Creativity, Innovation, Economic Opportunity: UNESCO Official At Creative Economy Forum

New Delhi: India's diversity is a major source of creativity, innovation and economic opportunity, said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, while addressing the Creative Economy Forum (CEF) at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Friday.

Citing India, Curtis said, "India's creative economy is now worth US$ 30 billion, and employs around 8 per cent of the workforce. So, that is already putting India above the global average."

He said these figures shows economic significance of culture and creativity, adding that the value of culture goes beyond what economic statistics alone can capture. "With so many languages, India has always demonstrated creativity. It's literature, music, cinema, crafts, design, performing arts, architecture, and storytelling traditions, truly represent one of the world's most extraordinary repertoires of cultural expression," he said.

Citing Durga Puja, Curtis said, "In 2021, Kolkata's Durga Puja was listed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, as an amazing instance of public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers, creating opportunities for many creative professionals. In 2019, the British Council did a study, which valued the creative economy around Durga Puja at close to US$ 4.5 billion, which represents more than 2.5 per cent of West Bengal's GDP."

He also underlined the scale at which creativity can connect with technology, markets and audiences. He said the new technologies are creating new forms of production and opening up different values.

"The boundaries between culture, technology, media, entrepreneurship are becoming increasingly fluid, and this is where the idea of the creative economy can become particularly interesting. It is not just a collection of industries, but an ecosystem that brings together creators, cultural professionals, producers, entrepreneurs, institutions, investors, technology companies, platforms, educators, and audiences," he said.