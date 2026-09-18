India's Diversity A Major Source Of Creativity, Innovation, Economic Opportunity: UNESCO Official At Creative Economy Forum
Tim Curtis said after Durga Puja was listed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, its economy was valued at around 2.5% of the state's GDP.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India's diversity is a major source of creativity, innovation and economic opportunity, said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, while addressing the Creative Economy Forum (CEF) at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Friday.
Citing India, Curtis said, "India's creative economy is now worth US$ 30 billion, and employs around 8 per cent of the workforce. So, that is already putting India above the global average."
He said these figures shows economic significance of culture and creativity, adding that the value of culture goes beyond what economic statistics alone can capture. "With so many languages, India has always demonstrated creativity. It's literature, music, cinema, crafts, design, performing arts, architecture, and storytelling traditions, truly represent one of the world's most extraordinary repertoires of cultural expression," he said.
Citing Durga Puja, Curtis said, "In 2021, Kolkata's Durga Puja was listed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, as an amazing instance of public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers, creating opportunities for many creative professionals. In 2019, the British Council did a study, which valued the creative economy around Durga Puja at close to US$ 4.5 billion, which represents more than 2.5 per cent of West Bengal's GDP."
He also underlined the scale at which creativity can connect with technology, markets and audiences. He said the new technologies are creating new forms of production and opening up different values.
"The boundaries between culture, technology, media, entrepreneurship are becoming increasingly fluid, and this is where the idea of the creative economy can become particularly interesting. It is not just a collection of industries, but an ecosystem that brings together creators, cultural professionals, producers, entrepreneurs, institutions, investors, technology companies, platforms, educators, and audiences," he said.
He added that each has a role in enabling this collective creativity to move from an idea to a work to an audience and ultimately, to a sustainable value for society.
Emphasising that building a creative economy requires investment in industries and infrastructure, but most importantly in people, Curtis said, "It needs better skills, education, and helping access to finance, markets, intellectual property protection, mobility and social protections. This is becoming ever more important as technology is transforming the sector."
He said pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies are changing how creative works are produced, distributed, and and experienced.
"Digital revenue makes up 35 per cent of creators' income, up from 17 per cent in 2018. A study we did last year called Reshaping Policies for Creativity Projects, estimated that by 2028, generative AI could cut revenue for music creators by about 24 per cent, and for the audiovisual industry by up to 21 per cent. So these developments are a signal to us that technological transformation cannot just happen without policies and certain safeguards in place. There is a huge potential in these technologies," he added.
He expressed hope that the Creative Economy Forum (CEF) will contribute to the rise of creativity, new partnerships and practical ideas across India's creative sectors.
The Forum functions as a driving force for collaborative partnerships between governmental and commercial entities. This is designed for expansion of the creative sector.
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