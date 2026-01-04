'India's Development Story Akin To Game Of Volleyball', Says PM Modi
Modi said Volleyball teaches that success "depends on our coordination, our trust and our team's readiness".
Published : January 4, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there were several similarities between the game of Volleyball and India's development story.
Speaking at the inauguration of National Volleyball Championship here, via video conference, Modi said Volleyball is not just an ordinary sport but a game of balance (santulan), both on this side and the other side of the net. "It is a game of cooperation," he said. The Prime Minister said the game showcases determination and strength.
"Volleyball connects us through team spirit. Every volleyball player's motto is 'Team First'. Even as everyone may have different skill levels, all the players play for their team's victory," he said. Modi said, "And I see so many parallels between India's development story and Volleyball which teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on our coordination, our trust, and our team's readiness".
The Prime Minister said, "We only succeed when everyone performs their role diligently and seriously. Our country is also progressing in the same way." He added that from cleanliness to digital payments, and from the 'Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam' campaign to the campaign for a developed India, the country is making progress because every citizen, every section of society, and every state was working with a shared consciousness and a spirit of 'India First'. He said India's growth and its economy are receiving praise around the world.
आज पूर्वांचल समेत पूरे देश में खेलों को लेकर नया जोश है। अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में राष्ट्रीय वॉलीबॉल टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन कर अत्यंत प्रसन्न हूं। https://t.co/AZ2Cecvttl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2026
The Prime Minister fyrrger said that when a country develops, this progress is not limited to the economic front but the confidence is also reflected on the sports field. "This is what we have been witnessing in every sport over the last few years. Since 2014, India's performance in various sports has improved. We feel immense pride when we see Gen Z athletes hoisting the Tricolor on the sports field," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and other ministers were present on the occasion.
The Volleyball tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country. "The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said. "Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.
"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said.
