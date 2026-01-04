ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Development Story Akin To Game Of Volleyball', Says PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there were several similarities between the game of Volleyball and India's development story.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Volleyball Championship here, via video conference, Modi said Volleyball is not just an ordinary sport but a game of balance (santulan), both on this side and the other side of the net. "It is a game of cooperation," he said. The Prime Minister said the game showcases determination and strength.

"Volleyball connects us through team spirit. Every volleyball player's motto is 'Team First'. Even as everyone may have different skill levels, all the players play for their team's victory," he said. Modi said, "And I see so many parallels between India's development story and Volleyball which teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on our coordination, our trust, and our team's readiness".

The Prime Minister said, "We only succeed when everyone performs their role diligently and seriously. Our country is also progressing in the same way." He added that from cleanliness to digital payments, and from the 'Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam' campaign to the campaign for a developed India, the country is making progress because every citizen, every section of society, and every state was working with a shared consciousness and a spirit of 'India First'. He said India's growth and its economy are receiving praise around the world.