Culture Ministry To Launch New Schemes Under ‘Festival Of India’ For Global Artistic Showcase
The Ministry of Culture has also started many initiatives and schemes to globally showcase India’s rich heritage, empowering artists with financial support.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture (MOC) is planning to make India’s biggest-ever presence felt in the global arena with art and cultural programmes and schemes under the banner of the ‘Festival of India’. The initiative aims to promote India’s rich cultural heritage and ancient performing arts, besides giving artists an opportunity to perform abroad.
The central government has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres to protect, promote and preserve various forms of art and culture, including traditional art forms, in which they engage folk or tribal and traditional artists from across the country to showcase their talent.
“This initiative will help to provide more opportunities to enhance India’s cultural heritage on a global level. The concept note has already been prepared and is ready to be implemented soon,” a senior official of the culture ministry told ETV Bharat.
Responding to a query regarding differences between old schemes and new ones, the official said, “There are several schemes regarding this, but the new one will provide more opportunities to the artists and boost our culture in the world.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Purnima Roy, an artist who has performed abroad several times, said such initiatives were crucial to spread our cultural heritage across the world. “It will also bring positive change in the country through global exposure and cultural exchange,” she said.
Rajkumar Majumdar, a santoor player who has performed internationally to promote India’s rich cultural heritage, said, “When we perform abroad, we not only get the chance to showcase our culture but also learn from the best elements of other cultures. This mutual exchange helps both sides grow.”
Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it had been a continuous endeavour of the government to protect, promote & preserve various forms of art and culture, including traditional art forms. “For this, the government has set up Zonal Cultural Centres in Patiala (Punjab), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Dimapur (Nagaland), Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), and Sangeet Natak Akademi, which organise various cultural activities and programmes regularly in the country, for which they engage folk/tribal and traditional artists from all over India who showcase their talent.”
Financial and other assistance
A prestigious scheme by the MOC is about the Financial Assistance for Promotion of Guru-Shishya Parampara, which is aimed at providing financial support for all genres of performing arts activities like dramatic groups, theatre groups, music ensembles, and children's theatre and imparting training of artists by their respective Guru regularly in line with Guru-Shishya Parampara.
The amount of assistance for a guru is Rs 15000 per month, and for Shishya, the same is Rs 2000-10000 per month, depending upon the age of the artist.
The scheme has the following sub-component: the Financial Assistance to Cultural Organisations with National Presence. The grant is given to such organisations that have a properly constituted managing body, are registered in India, have a pan-India character with a national presence in their operation, have adequate working strength, and have spent 1 crore or more during 3 of the last 5 years on cultural activities. The quantum of grant under this scheme is Rs one crore, which can be increased to Rs five crore in exceptional cases.
Cultural Function & Production Grant (CFPG) — The objective of the scheme component is to provide financial support to NGOs, societies, trusts, and universities for seminars, conferences, research, workshops, festivals, exhibitions, symposia, and the production of dance, drama-theatre, and music. The quantum of grant under this scheme is Rs 5 lakh for an organisation, which can be increased to Rs 20 lakh in exceptional cases.
Assistance for Preservation & Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas — This scheme component is to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of the Himalayas through research, training and dissemination through audio-visual programmes. The financial support is provided to the organisations in the states falling under the Himalayan Region: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The quantum of grant is Rs 10 lakh per year for an organisation, which can be increased to Rs 30 lakh in exceptional cases.
Preservation & Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Organisation— Under this scheme, component financial assistance is provided to the voluntary Buddhist/Tibetan organisations, including monasteries, engaged in the propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/Tibetan culture and tradition and research in related fields. The funding under the scheme component is Rs 30 lakhs per year for an organisation, which can be increased to one crore in exceptional cases.
Building grants including studio theatres—The scheme component is to provide financial support to NGOs, trusts, societies, government-sponsored bodies, universities, and colleges for the creation of cultural infrastructure (studio theatres, auditoriums, rehearsal halls, and classrooms) and the provision of facilities like electrical, air conditioning, acoustics, light, and sound systems. The maximum amount of grant is up to Rs 50 Lakh in metro cities and up to Rs 25 Lakh in non-metro cities.
Domestic festivals and fairs—To assist in holding the ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs’ organised by the Ministry of Culture. Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) are conducted through Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs), where a large number of artists from all over the country are engaged to showcase their talents.
Construction of Tagore Cultural Complexes—The aim is to provide financial support to NGOs, trusts, societies, government-sponsored bodies, state/UT government universities, central/state government agencies/bodies, municipal corporations, and reputed not-for-profit organisations for the creation of new large cultural spaces such as auditoriums with facilities and infrastructure for stage performances (dance, drama, and music), exhibitions, seminars, literary activities, and green rooms. It also provides support for restoration, renovation, extension, alteration, upgrading, and modernisation of existing cultural facilities (Rabindra Bhawans, Rangshalas). The financial assistance for any project will normally be up to a maximum of Rs 15 crore.
Scholarship, fellowship for promotion of art and culture— It has three components: Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to Outstanding Persons in the Field of Culture. Up to 400 fellowships (200 junior and 200 senior) are awarded in a batch year in different cultural fields.
Second, scholarships to young artists in different cultural fields – up to 400 scholarships – are awarded in a batch year. Under this, young artistes of outstanding promise in the age group of 18-25 years for advanced training within India in the fields of Indian classical music, Indian classical dance, theatre, mime, visual art, folk, traditional and indigenous arts and light classical music will receive Rs 5,000 per month for 2 years.
Third, the Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research to invigorate and revitalise the various institutions under the Ministry of Culture and other identified cultural institutions in the country by encouraging scholars/academicians to affiliate themselves with these institutions to work on projects of mutual interest.
Veteran artists—In a bid to provide financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 6,000 p.m. to the old artists and scholars aged 60 years and above having an annual income not exceeding Rs 72,000 who have contributed significantly in their specialised fields of arts and letters.
