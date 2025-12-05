ETV Bharat / bharat

Culture Ministry To Launch New Schemes Under ‘Festival Of India’ For Global Artistic Showcase

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture (MOC) is planning to make India’s biggest-ever presence felt in the global arena with art and cultural programmes and schemes under the banner of the ‘Festival of India’. The initiative aims to promote India’s rich cultural heritage and ancient performing arts, besides giving artists an opportunity to perform abroad.

The central government has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres to protect, promote and preserve various forms of art and culture, including traditional art forms, in which they engage folk or tribal and traditional artists from across the country to showcase their talent.

“This initiative will help to provide more opportunities to enhance India’s cultural heritage on a global level. The concept note has already been prepared and is ready to be implemented soon,” a senior official of the culture ministry told ETV Bharat.

Responding to a query regarding differences between old schemes and new ones, the official said, “There are several schemes regarding this, but the new one will provide more opportunities to the artists and boost our culture in the world.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Purnima Roy, an artist who has performed abroad several times, said such initiatives were crucial to spread our cultural heritage across the world. “It will also bring positive change in the country through global exposure and cultural exchange,” she said.

Rajkumar Majumdar, a santoor player who has performed internationally to promote India’s rich cultural heritage, said, “When we perform abroad, we not only get the chance to showcase our culture but also learn from the best elements of other cultures. This mutual exchange helps both sides grow.”

Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it had been a continuous endeavour of the government to protect, promote & preserve various forms of art and culture, including traditional art forms. “For this, the government has set up Zonal Cultural Centres in Patiala (Punjab), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Dimapur (Nagaland), Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), and Sangeet Natak Akademi, which organise various cultural activities and programmes regularly in the country, for which they engage folk/tribal and traditional artists from all over India who showcase their talent.”

Financial and other assistance

A prestigious scheme by the MOC is about the Financial Assistance for Promotion of Guru-Shishya Parampara, which is aimed at providing financial support for all genres of performing arts activities like dramatic groups, theatre groups, music ensembles, and children's theatre and imparting training of artists by their respective Guru regularly in line with Guru-Shishya Parampara.

The amount of assistance for a guru is Rs 15000 per month, and for Shishya, the same is Rs 2000-10000 per month, depending upon the age of the artist.