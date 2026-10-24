ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Climate Zones Shift Over 70 Years, Hot And Dry Belt Expands Into Uttar Pradesh: Study

A layer of smog engulfs the surrounding at Vijay Chowk as people walk along amid poor air quality, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's climate zones have undergone significant changes over the past seven decades, with hotter and drier conditions spreading across parts of northwestern India and the hot semi-arid zone extending eastward into Uttar Pradesh, according to a new study published in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) peer-reviewed journal Mausam.

The study, titled Identifying the Climate Zones Shifts of Indian Meteorological Subdivisions: Insights from Historical Records, analysed IMD meteorological data across successive 30-year periods, from 1951–1980 to 1991–2020. It found that while the hot semi-arid zone expanded in northwestern India, much of peninsular India experienced a shift towards wetter climatic conditions.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Chennai, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (PTI)

Researchers examined four climate categories: hot semi-arid, tropical savannah, tropical monsoon and temperate, each characterised by distinct temperature and rainfall patterns.

The study found that the hot semi-arid zone expanded from 25.7% of northwestern India's geographical area during 1951–1980 to 33.1% during 1991–2020. During the same period, the temperate zone came down from one-quarter of the region to less than one-fifth.

The findings show that an area equivalent to roughly 7% of northwestern India's geographical area shifted towards the drier climate category.

A view of the city skyline engulfed in a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates across the National Capital Region (NCR), in Gurugram, Haryana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (PTI)

The expansion has also extended eastward and reached Uttar Pradesh that were previously outside the zone.

Ananya Karmakar, a scientist at IMD Pune and the study's lead author, said the most pronounced change was the eastward expansion of the hot, dry zone into Uttar Pradesh. She said the development warranted close monitoring because the state is one of India's most important agricultural regions.

The findings raise questions about whether existing agricultural advisories and crop calendars account for long-term changes in regional temperature and rainfall patterns.

Agricultural scientists and state authorities may need to assess whether sowing schedules, irrigation requirements and crop choices require adjustments in the affected areas.

Continuous rainfall cuts off Adukkam village, leaving residents stranded without road connectivity, in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (PTI)

On the other hand, northwestern India and peninsular India recorded a substantial decline in their hot semi-arid zone. Its share of the region's geographical area fell from 30.3% during 1951–1980 to 16.4% during 1991–2020.