India's Climate Zones Shift Over 70 Years, Hot And Dry Belt Expands Into Uttar Pradesh: Study
Researchers examined four climate categories: hot semi-arid, tropical savannah, tropical monsoon and temperate, each characterised by distinct temperature and rainfall patterns, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India's climate zones have undergone significant changes over the past seven decades, with hotter and drier conditions spreading across parts of northwestern India and the hot semi-arid zone extending eastward into Uttar Pradesh, according to a new study published in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) peer-reviewed journal Mausam.
The study, titled Identifying the Climate Zones Shifts of Indian Meteorological Subdivisions: Insights from Historical Records, analysed IMD meteorological data across successive 30-year periods, from 1951–1980 to 1991–2020. It found that while the hot semi-arid zone expanded in northwestern India, much of peninsular India experienced a shift towards wetter climatic conditions.
Researchers examined four climate categories: hot semi-arid, tropical savannah, tropical monsoon and temperate, each characterised by distinct temperature and rainfall patterns.
The study found that the hot semi-arid zone expanded from 25.7% of northwestern India's geographical area during 1951–1980 to 33.1% during 1991–2020. During the same period, the temperate zone came down from one-quarter of the region to less than one-fifth.
The findings show that an area equivalent to roughly 7% of northwestern India's geographical area shifted towards the drier climate category.
The expansion has also extended eastward and reached Uttar Pradesh that were previously outside the zone.
Ananya Karmakar, a scientist at IMD Pune and the study's lead author, said the most pronounced change was the eastward expansion of the hot, dry zone into Uttar Pradesh. She said the development warranted close monitoring because the state is one of India's most important agricultural regions.
The findings raise questions about whether existing agricultural advisories and crop calendars account for long-term changes in regional temperature and rainfall patterns.
Agricultural scientists and state authorities may need to assess whether sowing schedules, irrigation requirements and crop choices require adjustments in the affected areas.
On the other hand, northwestern India and peninsular India recorded a substantial decline in their hot semi-arid zone. Its share of the region's geographical area fell from 30.3% during 1951–1980 to 16.4% during 1991–2020.
Much of the area that moved out of the hot semi-arid category shifted into the tropical savannah zone, which now covers approximately three-quarters of peninsular India.
The trends show that climate change has not affected all parts of India uniformly, with different regions experiencing distinct shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the findings showed that India's climate was not only warming but also undergoing changes in the geographical distribution of temperature and precipitation.
He noted that climate zones show the environmental conditions on which ecosystems, cropping patterns and human settlements depend. He added that long-term climate trends needed to be integrated into agricultural planning and water management.
Shailender Kumar, an environmentalist and academic councillor at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi, said the expansion of the hot, dry zone in northwestern India was important because the region overlaps with the Indo-Gangetic belt, one of the country's major agricultural areas.
Kumar said the findings should prompt planning rather than alarm, adding that cropping calendars, water use and crop choices needed to be reviewed against updated regional climate data.
He also said the possible relationship between rainfall changes and ocean patterns, including the North Pacific's Victoria Mode, required further investigation before the changes could be attributed to a single factor.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said the shifting climate zones could have implications for agriculture, water security, biodiversity and rural livelihoods.
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