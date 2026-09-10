ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s BRICS Presidency: Industry Demands Pivot To Commercial Outcomes Amid Widening Trade Deficit

New Delhi: As India gears up for its BRICS presidency, expectations are rising among industry and other stakeholders ahead of the arrival of leaders from member countries. Businesses are looking for concrete steps to make cross-border trade easier and cheaper. At the same time, they are also seeking stronger economic cooperation within the bloc.

Energy security is another key concern. With volatility in global markets, the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruptions to major shipping routes, the industry is also calling for long-term and dependable supply arrangements among BRICS countries to reduce uncertainty and strengthen resilience.

A closer look at the data reveals India’s trade with BRICS countries has more than doubled in five years, rising from 203 billion dollar in FY2021 to 417.5 billion in FY2026, but the trade deficit has also widened sharply, from 74.5 billion dollar to 226 billion dollar. India’s exports to BRICS rose 48.8% to 95.7 billion dollar, while imports surged 131.8% to $321.8 billion. BRICS countries now account for 41.5% of India’s imports.

Trade within BRICS also remains highly concentrated, with China at the centre of the bloc’s trading network. China, the UAE and Russia together account for nearly 84% of India’s imports from BRICS. In 2025, BRICS economies accounted for 21.6% of global exports, while intra-BRICS trade represented only about 4–5% of world trade. ETV Bharat spoke to trade and economic experts to understand what this growing imbalance means for India and how it could shape its BRICS trade strategy.



Expectation of Indian businesses

Talking to ETV Bharat, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajeev Juneja, said that BRICS must move from dialogue to delivery and build a bridge between the nations, making cross- border trade and investment cheaper, faster and simpler for Indian businesses.

“We should push for a BRICS Trade Barriers Resolution Mechanism, faster invoice-based trade finance linked to TReDS, and stronger cooperation on critical minerals, clean energy, storage and battery supply chains. The test of BRICS is simple. Can it deliver more trade, easier finance and stronger supply chains for Indian industry?" questioned Juneja.



Oil and Payments

To understand expectations from the summit, ETV Bharat spoke to senior director of CareEdge Ratings, Ranjan Sharma. He said that what Indian industry wants from this summit is to turn strategic dialogue into commercial outcomes. “By trade, we mean not just faster customs clearance, fewer non-tariff barriers and mutual recognition of standards. The trade imbalances also must be addressed,” added Ranjan.

He continued, “On investment, we want two-way capital and technology flow, so that Indian companies become part of BRICS production and value chains and not just buyers. The basic idea is to move from country-to-country trade towards integrated production and supply chains across BRICS countries. Instead of each country trying to produce the entire product independently, BRICS countries could specialise in different stages of the value chain.”

On payments, Ranjan said that he anticipates discussions on fostering trade in local/national currencies to ease cross-border transaction frictions with partner economies that cut the transaction costs strangling MSMEs. Additionally, scaling India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) models across the partner countries can be explored.