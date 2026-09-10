India’s BRICS Presidency: Industry Demands Pivot To Commercial Outcomes Amid Widening Trade Deficit
With volatility in global markets, the industry is calling for long-term and dependable supply arrangements among BRICS countries to reduce uncertainty, writes Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: As India gears up for its BRICS presidency, expectations are rising among industry and other stakeholders ahead of the arrival of leaders from member countries. Businesses are looking for concrete steps to make cross-border trade easier and cheaper. At the same time, they are also seeking stronger economic cooperation within the bloc.
Energy security is another key concern. With volatility in global markets, the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruptions to major shipping routes, the industry is also calling for long-term and dependable supply arrangements among BRICS countries to reduce uncertainty and strengthen resilience.
A closer look at the data reveals India’s trade with BRICS countries has more than doubled in five years, rising from 203 billion dollar in FY2021 to 417.5 billion in FY2026, but the trade deficit has also widened sharply, from 74.5 billion dollar to 226 billion dollar. India’s exports to BRICS rose 48.8% to 95.7 billion dollar, while imports surged 131.8% to $321.8 billion. BRICS countries now account for 41.5% of India’s imports.
Trade within BRICS also remains highly concentrated, with China at the centre of the bloc’s trading network. China, the UAE and Russia together account for nearly 84% of India’s imports from BRICS. In 2025, BRICS economies accounted for 21.6% of global exports, while intra-BRICS trade represented only about 4–5% of world trade. ETV Bharat spoke to trade and economic experts to understand what this growing imbalance means for India and how it could shape its BRICS trade strategy.
Expectation of Indian businesses
Talking to ETV Bharat, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajeev Juneja, said that BRICS must move from dialogue to delivery and build a bridge between the nations, making cross- border trade and investment cheaper, faster and simpler for Indian businesses.
“We should push for a BRICS Trade Barriers Resolution Mechanism, faster invoice-based trade finance linked to TReDS, and stronger cooperation on critical minerals, clean energy, storage and battery supply chains. The test of BRICS is simple. Can it deliver more trade, easier finance and stronger supply chains for Indian industry?" questioned Juneja.
Oil and Payments
To understand expectations from the summit, ETV Bharat spoke to senior director of CareEdge Ratings, Ranjan Sharma. He said that what Indian industry wants from this summit is to turn strategic dialogue into commercial outcomes. “By trade, we mean not just faster customs clearance, fewer non-tariff barriers and mutual recognition of standards. The trade imbalances also must be addressed,” added Ranjan.
He continued, “On investment, we want two-way capital and technology flow, so that Indian companies become part of BRICS production and value chains and not just buyers. The basic idea is to move from country-to-country trade towards integrated production and supply chains across BRICS countries. Instead of each country trying to produce the entire product independently, BRICS countries could specialise in different stages of the value chain.”
On payments, Ranjan said that he anticipates discussions on fostering trade in local/national currencies to ease cross-border transaction frictions with partner economies that cut the transaction costs strangling MSMEs. Additionally, scaling India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) models across the partner countries can be explored.
However, on energy, considering the volatility in global markets, including the current West Asia crisis and its impact on shipping routes, industry needs long-term, dependable supply arrangements amongst BRICS nations. “On market access, with the largest export market turning unpredictable through tariff actions over the past year, diversifying into Africa, the Gulf and Latin America through BRICS isn't just an opportunity anymore; it’s insurance,” Sharma added.
Market access for small business
President of India SME forum Vinod Kumar said that the real opportunity lies in making it easier for smaller enterprises to find counterparts and verified buyers. According to him, participating in BRICS supply chains is crucial. Access to affordable trade finance, meeting standards and certification requirements, building joint ventures, technology partnerships and distribution networks across member countries are necessary, he further said.
He also raised concerns regarding payments. "MSMEs need faster, cheaper and more predictable cross-border settlement, with lower banking charges and less dependence on complex correspondent banking arrangements. Local currency settlement, faster payment system linkages and digital payment mechanisms can help, but only if they provide certainty, liquidity and easy convertibility. For an MSME, the most important issue is not which currency is used, but whether payment is received safely, with less compliance and on time," added Kumar.
Kumar stressed that Indian MSMEs see strong opportunities in engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, food products, auto components, renewable energy, healthcare and digital services.
“India also needs BRICS trade to become more balanced and export-oriented. BRICS can create real value by supporting MSME-to-MSME matchmaking, invoice discounting, easier standards recognition, investment partnerships and reliable market entry channels so that the grouping becomes a functioning people-to-people co-operation, cross-border trade and business enablement platform, and not just another multilateral strategic forum,” Kumar pointed out.
Engineering Exports Promotion Council India chairman, Arun Kumar Garodia, talked about larger geopolitical concerns. He said that if the BRICS summit is able to build greater understanding among member countries and contribute towards resolving major global conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, it would be a significant outcome.
“Dialogue and cooperation are important at a time when geopolitical tensions remain high,” he added. On de-dollarisation, he said, "I don't think this is the right time for BRICS to push for any formal resolution on de-dollarisation. Member countries may discuss the issue internally, but I do not expect it to become a major summit outcome.”
Across the industry, expectation is clear that businesses want BRICS to deliver practical gains through easier trade, smoother payments, stronger supply chains and better market access. While geopolitical issues will remain part of the agenda, industry leaders said the grouping’s credibility will ultimately depend on whether it can translate cooperation into measurable commercial benefit.
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