India’s Border Security Undergoes Shift With BSF's New Drone And AI-Powered Arsenal

Srinagar: India’s security domain has undergone a radical shift in the face of changing global war tactics and threats along the country’s borders, said a senior officer of the Border Security Forces (BSF).

The Force, which is the first line of defence of the borders, has “built offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force” with the induction of new technology driven by artificial intelligence.

“The BSF had recently inaugurated the BSF Drone Warfare School at BSF Academy Gwalior to build offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force,” said Inspector General BSF Kashmir Frontiers, Ashok Yadav. “This (drone) school has been training officers and troops on drone design, their weaponisation, jamming systems, AI and modern warfare techniques.”

The BSF’s Kashmir Frontier is manning the 343-kilometre-long Line of Control in the Valley alongside the Indian Army, besides securing some vital installations in the hinterland. Yadav said that a new Drone Forensic Laboratory has been established in Delhi and Amritsar for training and research on drone and anti-drone technology.

This move comes as Pakistan has been using drones for weapons dropping and reconnaissance along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

“The BHUMI initiative of the force is a step towards leveraging innovations from Indian startups to address challenges like detection and destruction of drones and identifying tunnels and alternate communication systems. In addition, digital initiatives like the NIELIT partnership focus towards training officers and men to deal with cyber threats,” he said while addressing an annual presser at the BSF headquarters here. He was accompanied by senior officers of the force.