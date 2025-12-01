India’s Border Security Undergoes Shift With BSF's New Drone And AI-Powered Arsenal
Inspector General BSF Kashmir Frontiers Ashok Yadav said the Force had inaugurated the Drone Warfare School to build unmanned aerial capabilities.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Srinagar: India’s security domain has undergone a radical shift in the face of changing global war tactics and threats along the country’s borders, said a senior officer of the Border Security Forces (BSF).
The Force, which is the first line of defence of the borders, has “built offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force” with the induction of new technology driven by artificial intelligence.
“The BSF had recently inaugurated the BSF Drone Warfare School at BSF Academy Gwalior to build offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force,” said Inspector General BSF Kashmir Frontiers, Ashok Yadav. “This (drone) school has been training officers and troops on drone design, their weaponisation, jamming systems, AI and modern warfare techniques.”
The BSF’s Kashmir Frontier is manning the 343-kilometre-long Line of Control in the Valley alongside the Indian Army, besides securing some vital installations in the hinterland. Yadav said that a new Drone Forensic Laboratory has been established in Delhi and Amritsar for training and research on drone and anti-drone technology.
This move comes as Pakistan has been using drones for weapons dropping and reconnaissance along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
“The BHUMI initiative of the force is a step towards leveraging innovations from Indian startups to address challenges like detection and destruction of drones and identifying tunnels and alternate communication systems. In addition, digital initiatives like the NIELIT partnership focus towards training officers and men to deal with cyber threats,” he said while addressing an annual presser at the BSF headquarters here. He was accompanied by senior officers of the force.
Despite Operation Sindoor smashing terror launchpads, Yadav said that 69 launchpads are active along the LoC with 100-120 terrorists waiting to infiltrate the Indian territory. “We have intelligence inputs that some launch pads moved from forward areas to different areas so that they are not in firing range of the BSF or the Indian army. But we are keeping a close watch on them,” he added.
Yadav described ‘silent recruitment of terrorists’, like the recent busting of a terror module comprising doctors linked with the New Delhi blast, as a “challenge”. “We have to identify elements who are being recruited silently, and all agencies have to work in coordination to bust such modules,” he added.
According to the BSF IG, they have started the BSF Para jumping course aimed at training officers and men for carrying out special operations in mountainous and jungle terrains. He said that four infiltration attempts were neutralised on the LoC this year, resulting in the killing of eight terrorists.
“Two infiltration attempts occurred before and two after Operation Sindoor this year. Thirteen terrorists tried to enter, but eight were killed, and five were pushed back,” Yadav added. He said they have recovered a large cache of warlike stores, including AK-47 rifles, MP-5 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, UBGL, UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL and ammunition of different calibres in 22 joint operations.
He said that Pakistan has not changed the modus operandi on infiltration, but has changed much; however, they are adopting new routes after Operation Sindoor. Yadav said Operation Sindoor continues, and whenever there is misadventure from Pakistan, they are prepared to give a befitting reply.
