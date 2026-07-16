ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Bioeconomy Could Reach $691 Billion By 2035, Create 30 Million Jobs: NITI Aayog Roadmap

New Delhi: India’s bioeconomy could grow to $691 billion by 2035, generate more than 30 million high-value jobs and help the country emerge as one of the world’s top three biotechnology powers, according to a roadmap released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

The roadmap, titled Building India as a Leading Bioeconomy Powerhouse by 2035, lays out a long-term strategy to make biotechnology a key driver of economic growth, innovation and national development.

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said biotechnology would be central to the next phase of global industrial growth. He said India, which already has more than 11,000 biotechnology startups, was well placed to take a leadership position in the sector.

The global bioeconomy is currently estimated to be worth between $1.4 trillion and $1.8 trillion, according to the roadmap. India’s own bioeconomy has expanded nearly 16 times over the past decade, rising from around $10 billion in 2014 to $195.3 billion in 2025. It now accounts for approximately 4.8% of the country’s GDP.

The roadmap sets an even more ambitious target for the coming decades, projecting India’s bioeconomy could reach $2.6 trillion by 2047 and contribute 8-10 per cent to the national GDP. To achieve these targets, NITI Aayog has proposed a mission-oriented approach focusing on biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence-led biotechnology, regulatory reforms and greater participation from private industry.