India’s Bioeconomy Could Reach $691 Billion By 2035, Create 30 Million Jobs: NITI Aayog Roadmap
The global bioeconomy is currently estimated to be worth between $1.4 trillion and $1.8 trillion, according to the roadmap, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s bioeconomy could grow to $691 billion by 2035, generate more than 30 million high-value jobs and help the country emerge as one of the world’s top three biotechnology powers, according to a roadmap released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.
The roadmap, titled Building India as a Leading Bioeconomy Powerhouse by 2035, lays out a long-term strategy to make biotechnology a key driver of economic growth, innovation and national development.
Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said biotechnology would be central to the next phase of global industrial growth. He said India, which already has more than 11,000 biotechnology startups, was well placed to take a leadership position in the sector.
The global bioeconomy is currently estimated to be worth between $1.4 trillion and $1.8 trillion, according to the roadmap. India’s own bioeconomy has expanded nearly 16 times over the past decade, rising from around $10 billion in 2014 to $195.3 billion in 2025. It now accounts for approximately 4.8% of the country’s GDP.
The roadmap sets an even more ambitious target for the coming decades, projecting India’s bioeconomy could reach $2.6 trillion by 2047 and contribute 8-10 per cent to the national GDP. To achieve these targets, NITI Aayog has proposed a mission-oriented approach focusing on biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence-led biotechnology, regulatory reforms and greater participation from private industry.
It has recommended the creation of six National BioMissions covering areas such as gene and cell therapies, climate-resilient agriculture, synthetic biology, disease surveillance, marine biotechnology and advanced biopharmaceuticals.
Launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology, in the presence of Prof. Gobardhan Das, Member, NITI Aayog, the roadmap charts a pathway towards a USD 691 billion bioeconomy by 2035 and USD 2.6 trillion by 2047,… pic.twitter.com/Ti4oZAvHKc— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 16, 2026
A key proposal is the establishment of a Rs 50,000-crore BioEconomy Growth Fund for the 2026-2035 period. The fund is aimed at helping promising research move from laboratories to commercial-scale manufacturing, an area that has traditionally remained a challenge for India’s biotechnology sector.
The roadmap has also called for production-linked incentive-style support, quicker regulatory clearances and stronger intellectual property protection to boost investment and innovation. Singh stressed that building a strong domestic talent pool would be crucial for creating a self-reliant biotechnology ecosystem. He said the government was introducing a course in engineering biology, which he described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.
The minister said India’s biotechnology ambitions went beyond economic growth, arguing that a strong bioeconomy could help address multiple national priorities, including healthcare, food security, employment and strategic autonomy.
With the proposed reforms and investments, the roadmap aims to position biotechnology as a major pillar of India’s development strategy and strengthen the country’s global standing in the emerging bioeconomy.
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