ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Drugs: Secret '4.20 PM' Drug Parties Raise Fresh Alarm In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when Kerala’s drug scenario is witnessing a huge shift from traditional cannabis use to synthetic narcotics such as MDMA, commonly known as a “party drug,” the emergence of clandestine “4.20 PM” drug parties among sections of the state’s youth has become a major concern for the state’s anti-drug enforcement agencies. Though surveillance has been intensified following intelligence inputs, officials associated with anti-narcotics investigations believe the problem is far greater than currently estimated.

Officials also say the trend is catching on among young people in the same way that it has developed a huge consumer base in some foreign countries and is linked to recreational drug consumption.

Authorities attribute the menace to the growing influence of social media, which helps traffickers network and recruit youth, with coded references like “4.20” increasingly appearing in online groups. Intelligence reports have suggested closer coordination between the Police, Excise Department and Anti-Narcotics Cell, particularly around educational institutions, hostels, resorts and short-term rental properties to deal with the menace. Officials fear that misinformation portraying synthetic drugs as performance-enhancing substances is contributing to experimentation among students.

Infographics for drug cases registered in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

The entire operation has also brought to the fore the larger trafficking networks operating through interstate corridors, air routes and maritime channels. As enforcement agencies widen their crackdown, Kerala’s growing synthetic drug challenge has become a critical front in the nationwide fight against narcotics under the Bharat Against Drugs campaign.

‘4.20’ Groups Under Watch

For the uninitiated, authorities caution: if “4.20” groups appear on the social media profiles of friends or acquaintances, do not fall into the trap since the code is usually linked to drug-related networks.

Police and Excise officials have come under scrutiny after reports from the Anti-Narcotics Cell suggested that secretive drug gatherings, commonly known as “4.20 PM” parties, are increasing in parts of Kerala. Intelligence inputs also suggest some of these activities are concentrated near college campuses, student hostels and IT-sector circles.

Senior Excise officials told ETV Bharat that drug consumption patterns among users in Kerala are changing from cannabis to synthetic narcotics.

Foreign Trend Finds Local Footprint

The “4.20” culture is believed to have taken root in California, United States, decades ago, where the term became associated with cannabis consumption. Investigators say the concept has evolved into organised gatherings where participants consume narcotic substances in groups, often at pre-determined times.

Police recently tracked social media-based groups that allegedly promoted this culture among Kerala’s youth. Preliminary investigations found such networks operating in hostels attached to certain medical and engineering colleges in southern districts. Authorities reportedly intervened in several cases without publicly disclosing details.

Infographics for drugs menace in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

A senior doctor in charge of a hostel in Thiruvananthapuram said that police were alerted after repeated instances of suspected drug consumption during the early morning hours. “Some students were influenced by misleading claims that synthetic drugs could enhance alertness and productivity during demanding academic schedules, including medical internships,” he stated.

Investigators also identified locations where students gathered and rented homestays and resorts to organise private parties away from public scrutiny.

Synthetic Drugs Replacing Cannabis

Officials believe that synthetic drugs are becoming popular among youth because of easier concealment, quicker intoxication and higher profit margins for traffickers.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, meth and molly, for example, has emerged as one of the most widely used synthetic drugs in Kerala. Available in crystal, pill, powder and liquid forms, the substance is sold as a recreational or party drug. Authorities say most consignments originate from foreign sources or are routed through other Indian states before reaching Kerala.