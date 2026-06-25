India's Battle Against Drugs: Secret '4.20 PM' Drug Parties Raise Fresh Alarm In Kerala
Secret “4.20 PM” drug parties are spreading across Kerala, with traffickers targeting youth online as authorities intensify action against MDMA abuse, reports CS Siddharthan.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when Kerala’s drug scenario is witnessing a huge shift from traditional cannabis use to synthetic narcotics such as MDMA, commonly known as a “party drug,” the emergence of clandestine “4.20 PM” drug parties among sections of the state’s youth has become a major concern for the state’s anti-drug enforcement agencies. Though surveillance has been intensified following intelligence inputs, officials associated with anti-narcotics investigations believe the problem is far greater than currently estimated.
Officials also say the trend is catching on among young people in the same way that it has developed a huge consumer base in some foreign countries and is linked to recreational drug consumption.
Authorities attribute the menace to the growing influence of social media, which helps traffickers network and recruit youth, with coded references like “4.20” increasingly appearing in online groups. Intelligence reports have suggested closer coordination between the Police, Excise Department and Anti-Narcotics Cell, particularly around educational institutions, hostels, resorts and short-term rental properties to deal with the menace. Officials fear that misinformation portraying synthetic drugs as performance-enhancing substances is contributing to experimentation among students.
The entire operation has also brought to the fore the larger trafficking networks operating through interstate corridors, air routes and maritime channels. As enforcement agencies widen their crackdown, Kerala’s growing synthetic drug challenge has become a critical front in the nationwide fight against narcotics under the Bharat Against Drugs campaign.
‘4.20’ Groups Under Watch
For the uninitiated, authorities caution: if “4.20” groups appear on the social media profiles of friends or acquaintances, do not fall into the trap since the code is usually linked to drug-related networks.
Police and Excise officials have come under scrutiny after reports from the Anti-Narcotics Cell suggested that secretive drug gatherings, commonly known as “4.20 PM” parties, are increasing in parts of Kerala. Intelligence inputs also suggest some of these activities are concentrated near college campuses, student hostels and IT-sector circles.
Senior Excise officials told ETV Bharat that drug consumption patterns among users in Kerala are changing from cannabis to synthetic narcotics.
Foreign Trend Finds Local Footprint
The “4.20” culture is believed to have taken root in California, United States, decades ago, where the term became associated with cannabis consumption. Investigators say the concept has evolved into organised gatherings where participants consume narcotic substances in groups, often at pre-determined times.
Police recently tracked social media-based groups that allegedly promoted this culture among Kerala’s youth. Preliminary investigations found such networks operating in hostels attached to certain medical and engineering colleges in southern districts. Authorities reportedly intervened in several cases without publicly disclosing details.
A senior doctor in charge of a hostel in Thiruvananthapuram said that police were alerted after repeated instances of suspected drug consumption during the early morning hours. “Some students were influenced by misleading claims that synthetic drugs could enhance alertness and productivity during demanding academic schedules, including medical internships,” he stated.
Investigators also identified locations where students gathered and rented homestays and resorts to organise private parties away from public scrutiny.
Synthetic Drugs Replacing Cannabis
Officials believe that synthetic drugs are becoming popular among youth because of easier concealment, quicker intoxication and higher profit margins for traffickers.
MDMA, also known as ecstasy, meth and molly, for example, has emerged as one of the most widely used synthetic drugs in Kerala. Available in crystal, pill, powder and liquid forms, the substance is sold as a recreational or party drug. Authorities say most consignments originate from foreign sources or are routed through other Indian states before reaching Kerala.
Excise officials say that currently, 10 grams of MDMA is worth at least Rs 3,000 in Kerala. MDMA is also known by names such as Adam, Beans, Biscuit, Peace, X, Go, Hug, Lover’s Speed, Crystal, Glass, Shard, Blue, Ice and Speed. Intoxication from MDMA lasts for 12 to 16 hours.
Like vegetables and flowers, hydroponic cannabis has also become commonly available. It is cultivated under controlled laboratory conditions. Enforcement agencies note that such consignments could not be detected earlier as frequently as they are being seized in recent years.
According to officials, hydroponic cannabis smuggled from countries like Thailand commands extremely high prices in drug markets, making it attractive to organised trafficking networks.
Serious Health Risks
Medical experts warn that MDMA is dangerous because it significantly overstimulates the nervous system. Users may experience elevated body temperature, increased blood pressure and prolonged intoxication.
Long-term consumption may lead to cardiovascular complications, kidney damage, anxiety disorders, depression, violent behaviour and suicidal tendencies. Health professionals warn against a condition commonly referred to as “meth mouth,” which causes severe dental deterioration due to consumption of drugs having methamphetamine composition.
Youth are being misled into believing that synthetic drugs are harmless recreational substances, but what they do not know is that these substances can cause lasting physical and psychological harm, authorities caution.
Sea Routes and Interstate Corridors
Enforcement agencies claim traffickers are increasingly using maritime routes to transport consignments as inspections on conventional land corridors become stricter.
Central agency assessments indicate that international shipping routes along Kerala’s coastline are being used for trafficking narcotics. Investigators have also identified the Kochi and Kozhikode regions as key transit points due to their connectivity through ports, airports and interstate highways.
The Malabar corridor, which links Kerala with neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, is being closely watched because of its logistical advantages for smuggling networks.
Dark Web Orders and Cryptocurrency Payments
Officials say a few trafficking syndicates now operate through encrypted messaging platforms and dark web channels, allowing customers to place orders online.
Payments are often accepted through cryptocurrencies, making transactions difficult to trace. Investigators have also come across cases in which traffickers used superbikes with fake registration plates and impersonated young couples to avoid detection.
These newer tactics have complicated enforcement efforts and forced agencies to improve cyber-monitoring and intelligence-led operations.
Sharp Rise in Drug Cases
Kerala has recorded a steep increase in narcotics-related cases over the past decade. Official data presented in Parliament showed the state registering more than 85,000 drug-related cases, the highest in the country.
Excise Commissioner J. Kishore Kumar told ETV Bharat that the rise reflects intensified enforcement and improved detection rather than merely an increase in reporting. “Inspections have been strengthened to prevent the inflow of drugs from other states and to dismantle networks linked to international trafficking syndicates,” he added.
Investigations into organised drug supply chains and their foreign connections are ongoing.
Read More