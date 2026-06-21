ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Addiction: Why Schools And Families Must Act Before It's Too Late

Shimla/Kullu: Shyam Lal Handa is genuinely concerned. A teacher by profession and head of the Teachers' Home Committee in Kullu, he has not been able to get over the incident that shook him last year.

"I noticed a bright 9th-grade student behave differently all of a sudden. For him, attending classes in school was sacrosanct and mingling with friends, a natural instinct. But he became withdrawn and started skipping classes. I spoke to his parents and they too agreed about his changed behaviour. They said he was isolating himself in his room, neither meeting friends nor going out to play. That’s when I suspected something was terribly wrong because of the tell-tale signs usually associated with substance abuse," he recalls.

Handa is worried about the growing menace of drugs taking a toll on school and college students. The Class 9 student was taken to a de-addiction centre where doctors found he had been consuming cannabis. Similar signs were evident in a Class 12 student, who was later found to be addicted to heroin. Both the students, fortunately, were identified in time and given treatment and counselling so that they could return to normal life. But Handa feels not all are as fortunate.

The increasing spread of substance abuse is trapping the very youth whom families and society consider the nation's future.

Signs of drug addiction in students (ETV Bharat Graphics)

It is not only teachers like Handa but also parents who are equally anxious about children, the choices they make, the friends they have and the company they keep in schools and colleges. This raises important questions: Are there warning signs that parents can identify early? What role should schools and teachers play? As part of ETV Bharat's 'Bharat Against Drugs' campaign, experts shed light on these concerns.

How to Recognise the Signs

Dr Satyavrat Vaidya, who heads the de-addiction centre in Kullu, says many youngsters go astray when they are not aware of the ramifications of substance abuse. Some who want to free themselves from addiction do not seek help because awareness remains low.

"Responsibility begins at home and extends to schools, especially in the case of children and teenagers," says Dr Vaidya, who mentions some symptoms to identify addicts. "Persistent redness of the eyes and bad breath may indicate substance abuse. Young people who inject drugs often start wearing full-sleeved clothes even during warm weather to hide needle marks," Dr Vaidya says.

He adds that declining academic and sports performance, a change in friend circles, stress and withdrawal from social interactions are warning signs that should never be ignored.

"Keep a close watch on behavioural changes and seek medical advice at the earliest," he says.

Drug Abuse Rising Among Himachal Youth

Between 2022 and 2026, around 13,000 people received treatment at the de-addiction centre in Bhuntar in Kullu district. According to Dr Vaidya, most patients are between 16 and 28 years old. Around 1,500 girls in this age group have also undergone treatment.

"Many of these youngsters actually start with bhaang (cannabis) before gradually progressing to heroin addiction," he says.

Other Signs to Watch Out For

Behavioural changes, particularly becoming withdrawn or isolated, are common signs of substance abuse. However, experts warn that there are other symptoms which, if dismissed as trivial and ignored, could prove dangerous.

Paresnts should also watch out for these signs (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Dr Praveen S. Bhatia, Deputy Medical Superintendent and psychiatrist at IGMC Shimla, says people struggling with addiction often neglect personal hygiene. They may stop bathing regularly, shaving or taking care of their appearance.

Dr Dinesh Dutt, Head of Psychiatry at IGMC, outlines some other symptoms usually associated with drug addiction. Sudden irritability, truancy, falling grades, spending long hours away from home without explanation, demanding more money than usual and communicating less are all warning signals, he warns.

"Cannabis users often have red eyes, increased appetite and mood swings. Insomnia, restlessness, abdominal pain and body aches may also be accompanying signs of substance abuse," Dr Dutt adds.