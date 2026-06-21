India's Battle Against Addiction: Why Schools And Families Must Act Before It's Too Late
Red eyes, falling grades and isolation may signal drug abuse. Experts say parents and schools together can identify addiction early and save lives.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Shimla/Kullu: Shyam Lal Handa is genuinely concerned. A teacher by profession and head of the Teachers' Home Committee in Kullu, he has not been able to get over the incident that shook him last year.
"I noticed a bright 9th-grade student behave differently all of a sudden. For him, attending classes in school was sacrosanct and mingling with friends, a natural instinct. But he became withdrawn and started skipping classes. I spoke to his parents and they too agreed about his changed behaviour. They said he was isolating himself in his room, neither meeting friends nor going out to play. That’s when I suspected something was terribly wrong because of the tell-tale signs usually associated with substance abuse," he recalls.
Handa is worried about the growing menace of drugs taking a toll on school and college students. The Class 9 student was taken to a de-addiction centre where doctors found he had been consuming cannabis. Similar signs were evident in a Class 12 student, who was later found to be addicted to heroin. Both the students, fortunately, were identified in time and given treatment and counselling so that they could return to normal life. But Handa feels not all are as fortunate.
The increasing spread of substance abuse is trapping the very youth whom families and society consider the nation's future.
It is not only teachers like Handa but also parents who are equally anxious about children, the choices they make, the friends they have and the company they keep in schools and colleges. This raises important questions: Are there warning signs that parents can identify early? What role should schools and teachers play? As part of ETV Bharat's 'Bharat Against Drugs' campaign, experts shed light on these concerns.
How to Recognise the Signs
Dr Satyavrat Vaidya, who heads the de-addiction centre in Kullu, says many youngsters go astray when they are not aware of the ramifications of substance abuse. Some who want to free themselves from addiction do not seek help because awareness remains low.
"Responsibility begins at home and extends to schools, especially in the case of children and teenagers," says Dr Vaidya, who mentions some symptoms to identify addicts. "Persistent redness of the eyes and bad breath may indicate substance abuse. Young people who inject drugs often start wearing full-sleeved clothes even during warm weather to hide needle marks," Dr Vaidya says.
He adds that declining academic and sports performance, a change in friend circles, stress and withdrawal from social interactions are warning signs that should never be ignored.
"Keep a close watch on behavioural changes and seek medical advice at the earliest," he says.
Drug Abuse Rising Among Himachal Youth
Between 2022 and 2026, around 13,000 people received treatment at the de-addiction centre in Bhuntar in Kullu district. According to Dr Vaidya, most patients are between 16 and 28 years old. Around 1,500 girls in this age group have also undergone treatment.
"Many of these youngsters actually start with bhaang (cannabis) before gradually progressing to heroin addiction," he says.
Other Signs to Watch Out For
Behavioural changes, particularly becoming withdrawn or isolated, are common signs of substance abuse. However, experts warn that there are other symptoms which, if dismissed as trivial and ignored, could prove dangerous.
Dr Praveen S. Bhatia, Deputy Medical Superintendent and psychiatrist at IGMC Shimla, says people struggling with addiction often neglect personal hygiene. They may stop bathing regularly, shaving or taking care of their appearance.
Dr Dinesh Dutt, Head of Psychiatry at IGMC, outlines some other symptoms usually associated with drug addiction. Sudden irritability, truancy, falling grades, spending long hours away from home without explanation, demanding more money than usual and communicating less are all warning signals, he warns.
"Cannabis users often have red eyes, increased appetite and mood swings. Insomnia, restlessness, abdominal pain and body aches may also be accompanying signs of substance abuse," Dr Dutt adds.
Director of the Health Department Dr Ramesh agrees. Parents should not ignore situations where children suddenly become stubborn, repeatedly ask for money or when household items begin disappearing.
"These could indicate that the child has fallen into the trap of substance abuse," he says.
Schools Must Share Equal Responsibility
Shyam Lal Handa is of the opinion that since students spend most of their time at school or college, alongside parents at home, teachers must also have the responsibility to keep a close watch on children. Further, he says that addressing the menace does not mean sloganeering or holding a competition once a year.
"That is not going to change anything. Instead, firm decisions must be taken and strictly enforced," he says, offering several suggestions:
- Appoint anti-drug ambassadors in educational institutions involving both teachers and students.
- Hold a 15-minute discussion on substance abuse and its harmful effects during morning assemblies.
- Organise monthly counselling camps and psychiatric assessments.
- Ensure no intoxicants are sold near schools and report violations to the police.
- Conduct regular inspections of canteens and washrooms where tobacco products and drugs may be hidden.
- Maintain constant communication between schools and parents regarding attendance, academic performance and behavioural changes.
He also says that teachers in Kullu are currently being trained by the Health Department to identify suspicious behaviour among students.
Like Handa, another schoolteacher from Rampur Bushahr, Dinesh, says cases involving substance abuse among schoolchildren are increasingly coming to light.
"There are cases where parents say their children leave home for school on time, but teachers report that they are absent or regularly late. Such situations require close coordination and counselling by both parents and teachers," he advises.
Alongside educating students about the adverse effects of substance abuse, proper treatment and counselling have successfully helped many give up the habit.
What Should Be The First Step If Addiction Is Suspected?
Dr Satyavrat Vaidya says the first step is to seek medical advice. "Initially, a urine test is conducted and, if required, the patient is referred to a de-addiction centre," he says.
Young people voluntarily seeking treatment in Kullu undergo a 28-day rehabilitation programme. Patients can either stay at the centre or continue treatment from home while following doctors’ advice. Treatment could include medication, exercise, nutritional support and regular counselling.
"Counselling is necessary for students. Parents and teachers must join hands to tackle this crisis," he says.
Health Risks Associated With Addiction
Dr Dutt warns that severe addiction can destroy generations and is linked to multiple diseases. "Apart from Hepatitis C, intravenous drug use increases the risk of HIV and serious infections caused by unsafe injections," he warns.
Drug abuse could also increase the risk of heart disease and fatal overdoses.
Recovery Does Not End With Quitting
Every year, thousands seek treatment and many successfully quit. But doctors caution that relapse remains a constant possibility. Dr Dinesh says recovery depends not only on willpower but also on family support and social acceptance.
"Medication alone cannot help unless tackling addiction becomes a collective responsibility of society, which often stigmatises recovering addicts. As a result, they struggle to find jobs, continue their education and rebuild their lives. Apart from family support, society must also play its part," he says.
Addiction Is an Illness, Not a Crime
Experts say adolescence is a stressful phase marked by academic pressure, career concerns and curiosity. Youngsters misunderstand that drugs provide a temporary escape from that pressure. What they do not realise is that it also blurs the distinction between right and wrong.
Experts warn that substance abuse can never be a solution to stress or emotional problems.
"An addict suffers from a form of mental illness and loses the ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Such people should be treated as patients in need of medical care and guidance rather than simply being labelled as addicts. All they need is love, proper treatment and guidance, not punishment."
With inputs from Balkrishna Sharma in Kullu and Vinod Pathak in Shimla
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