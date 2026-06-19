ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Addiction: The Human Cost, The Money, The Routes And The Victims

India's battle against substance abuse is no longer confined to a few border states or isolated communities. From Punjab's opioid crisis to rave parties in Kerala, from heroin routes linked to the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle to opium networks operating under the cover of highway eateries, the menace has evolved into a national challenge affecting millions of young Indians and their families.

According to government estimates, over 370 million Indians consume one form of intoxicant or another, while hundreds of thousands die every year due to the health and social consequences of addiction. Beyond the human tragedy, substance abuse imposes a massive economic burden, weakens communities and fuels organised crime.

Through "Bharat Against Drugs", ETV Bharat presents an eight-part ground report examining the scale of India's drug burden, the routes through which narcotics enter the country, the social and economic costs, and innovative efforts being made by governments, communities and volunteers to fight back. From Punjab's pioneering drug census to Maharashtra's anti-drug volunteers and Bihar's experiment after prohibition, this series explores what works, what has failed and what India must do to protect its youth from a growing crisis.

Infographics for 'Bharat Against Drugs' campaign (ETV Bharat)

Numbers Matter, Growth Indicators Get Affected, Families Shatter

In April this year, a woman from Kapurthala in Punjab called the police in desperation. She was in tears and said, "I have already lost four sons to drugs, and my fifth one is bedridden, waiting for death due to the same cause. Drugs have devastated our neighbourhood. While some mothers lost one son, others lost two. I have already lost four to this menace. Please get hold of the drug peddlers."

Two days later, her fifth son also died.

The tragedy shook Punjab, a state that has been battling the stigma of the 'Udta Punjab' tag for decades. Sadly, the grieving mother's story is not limited to Punjab alone; it is the collective concern of a country grappling with a crisis that cuts across geography, class and age.

Infographics for 'Bharat Against Drugs' campaign (ETV Bharat)

Ahead of the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, when director Abhishek Chaubey released the Hindi movie 'Udta Punjab' in 2016, political figures in Punjab accused it of defaming the state by exaggerating or misrepresenting the drug crisis, particularly ahead of the elections. But the truth was for all to see: the menace had taken a large youth population in Punjab under its grip.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 106 people in Punjab died due to drug overdoses in 2024; one life was lost every four days. But these numbers tell only part of the story. Scratch the surface and behind every death you hear of, there is a broken family, financial misery and countless lives altered forever.

And Punjab's crisis mirrors a much bigger national challenge.

India's population today stands at nearly 1.47 billion. According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, more than 370 million people consume one form of intoxicant or another.

Infographics for 'Bharat Against Drugs' campaign (ETV Bharat)

Alcohol remains the most commonly used substance, with nearly 160 million people aged between 10 and 75 currently consuming it. Around 31 million people use cannabis, while opioid use (including heroin and smack) affects more than two per cent of the population, and millions are sedative and inhalant dependent. Shockingly, 8.5 lakh people inject drugs.

But the problem is not confined to India; it extends far beyond. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 316 million people aged between 15 and 64 consumed drugs other than alcohol and tobacco in 2023. Cannabis remains the most widely used substance globally, followed by opioids, amphetamines, cocaine and MDMA.