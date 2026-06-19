India's Battle Against Addiction: The Human Cost, The Money, The Routes And The Victims
370 million users. Nearly 900,000 deaths a year. ETV Bharat's special eight-part series uncovers human cost of India’s drug menace and the fight against it.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
India's battle against substance abuse is no longer confined to a few border states or isolated communities. From Punjab's opioid crisis to rave parties in Kerala, from heroin routes linked to the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle to opium networks operating under the cover of highway eateries, the menace has evolved into a national challenge affecting millions of young Indians and their families.
According to government estimates, over 370 million Indians consume one form of intoxicant or another, while hundreds of thousands die every year due to the health and social consequences of addiction. Beyond the human tragedy, substance abuse imposes a massive economic burden, weakens communities and fuels organised crime.
Through "Bharat Against Drugs", ETV Bharat presents an eight-part ground report examining the scale of India's drug burden, the routes through which narcotics enter the country, the social and economic costs, and innovative efforts being made by governments, communities and volunteers to fight back. From Punjab's pioneering drug census to Maharashtra's anti-drug volunteers and Bihar's experiment after prohibition, this series explores what works, what has failed and what India must do to protect its youth from a growing crisis.
Numbers Matter, Growth Indicators Get Affected, Families Shatter
In April this year, a woman from Kapurthala in Punjab called the police in desperation. She was in tears and said, "I have already lost four sons to drugs, and my fifth one is bedridden, waiting for death due to the same cause. Drugs have devastated our neighbourhood. While some mothers lost one son, others lost two. I have already lost four to this menace. Please get hold of the drug peddlers."
Two days later, her fifth son also died.
The tragedy shook Punjab, a state that has been battling the stigma of the 'Udta Punjab' tag for decades. Sadly, the grieving mother's story is not limited to Punjab alone; it is the collective concern of a country grappling with a crisis that cuts across geography, class and age.
Ahead of the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, when director Abhishek Chaubey released the Hindi movie 'Udta Punjab' in 2016, political figures in Punjab accused it of defaming the state by exaggerating or misrepresenting the drug crisis, particularly ahead of the elections. But the truth was for all to see: the menace had taken a large youth population in Punjab under its grip.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 106 people in Punjab died due to drug overdoses in 2024; one life was lost every four days. But these numbers tell only part of the story. Scratch the surface and behind every death you hear of, there is a broken family, financial misery and countless lives altered forever.
And Punjab's crisis mirrors a much bigger national challenge.
India's population today stands at nearly 1.47 billion. According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, more than 370 million people consume one form of intoxicant or another.
Alcohol remains the most commonly used substance, with nearly 160 million people aged between 10 and 75 currently consuming it. Around 31 million people use cannabis, while opioid use (including heroin and smack) affects more than two per cent of the population, and millions are sedative and inhalant dependent. Shockingly, 8.5 lakh people inject drugs.
But the problem is not confined to India; it extends far beyond. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 316 million people aged between 15 and 64 consumed drugs other than alcohol and tobacco in 2023. Cannabis remains the most widely used substance globally, followed by opioids, amphetamines, cocaine and MDMA.
As drug cartels menacingly push sophisticated and synthetic substances, making them more accessible, countries around the world are on a common footing, to contain the menace.
The human cost is staggering.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that alcohol alone claims 2.6 million lives globally every year. Various health studies suggest that smoking, alcohol and substance abuse together are responsible for more than 9,00,000 deaths annually in India.
According to a 2024 WHO report, alcohol-related mortality in India stands at 38.5 deaths per 1,00,000 population. For men, the figure rises sharply to 63 deaths per 1,00,000, far more than China's 29.6. For women, it stands at 13.5.
Official overdose deaths are also rising. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that 978 people died due to drug overdoses in 2024, up from 654 in the previous year.
Now spare a thought about how addiction has another side to it that affects but escapes notice? So here it is: intoxicants weaken the economy. Studies suggest that alcohol-related illnesses, accidents and premature deaths alone cost India nearly 1.45 per cent of its GDP every year.
Tobacco-related diseases account for another one per cent. When the economic burden arising from heroin, cannabis, opium and synthetic drugs is added, the total losses exceed Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually. Including social and healthcare costs, the burden crosses 2.5 per cent of the GDP.
For a country moving towards a five-trillion-dollar economy, this is an invisible drain and thus a formidable challenge.
The addiction burden is harming homes.
A study conducted by the Indian Council of Social Science Research across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir found that an average drug user spends nearly Rs 2,000 every day on narcotics. In Jammu and Kashmir, a 2022 survey found heroin users spending close to Rs 88,000 every month. Families sink deep into debt, jewellery is sold, land is mortgaged and relationships fall apart under the weight of addiction.
Recovery, too, does not come easily. De-addiction treatment in India costs an average of around Rs 70,000, although expenses can change as per cases. Rehabilitation centres charge anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh a month, though luxury facilities cost up to several lakh rupees. Tobacco-related illnesses alone account for more than five per cent of India's healthcare expenditure, placing enormous pressure on both families and public health infrastructure.
To address the ever-growing concern, the Union government launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in August 2020 across 272 vulnerable districts. The campaign was later extended to cover all districts in the country. More than 10,000 master volunteers were mobilised and the programme has reached over 14.79 crore people, including nearly five crore youth and close to three crore women.
The National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction was formalised, and the de-addiction helpline 14,446 began operating as part of the government's efforts to curb demand and provide counselling.
Yet, despite these interventions, experts found the absence of reliable data to be the major obstacle. And that is where Punjab may offer a lesson to the rest of India.
The Punjab Story
Infamously tagged "Udta Punjab" because of its synonymity with drug abuse, the state has now embarked on a scientific drug census, an exercise that aims at measuring the scale of addiction, supply routes and demographic details of the victims. Such an exercise, experts feel, can help policymakers understand where addiction is concentrated, which substances are most commonly abused and what kind of interventions are needed. In a battle often fought with assumptions and anecdotes, data may prove to be the most powerful weapon.
Perhaps that is why Punjab's experiment deserves national attention.
Behind every drug abuse victim lies a face like that of the Kapurthala mother. Her words are not a cry for justice but a warning. And for a country confronting one of its gravest social challenges, listening to that warning may be the first step towards saving a generation.