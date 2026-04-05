ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Basmati Rice Exports Hit By Strait Of Hormuz Standoff Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Karnal: The ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route, caused by the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, has severely disrupted India’s Basmati rice exports.

Exporters say the disruption has led to shipments being held up at ports, soaring freight costs, and significant financial losses. Haryana, which accounts for 40 per cent of India’s rice exports, has been hit particularly hard, putting the regional rice trade at risk amid the continuing tensions.

Dinesh Gupta, a rice miller and trader, said the supply operations had been adversely affected by the closure of Gulf ports situated near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Nearly 70 per cent of India’s Basmati rice exports are destined for the Gulf nations. Ships that set sail on their routes on or after February 28—that is, before the commencement of the war—have been unable to reach their intended destinations,” he said.

An inside view of a rice mill in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Rising costs and disrupted production

Gupta said that during the emergency, ships were forced to offload their cargo at any accessible seaports. Many containers have yet to reach their final destinations, incurring high costs for storage and maintenance.

According to him, the containers stranded at different ports are forced to pay charges and ground rent, while shipping freight rates have also surged substantially. “The war has caused significant disruptions, leading to an overall increase in operational costs ranging from 25 per cent to 30 per cent,” Gupta said.

The rice millers stated that movement along other routes was also proceeding very slowly, significantly disrupting the entire production cycle.

“Consequently, our goods remain stranded midway, resulting in financial losses for us. Our business typically yields a profit margin of two to three per cent; however, we are now compelled to spend even more than that amount on the rice currently stuck in transit,” they said.