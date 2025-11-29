ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Aviation Sector On Brink Of Major Transformation', Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

By Dr Anubha Jain

Bengaluru: “India’s aviation sector is on the brink of a major transformation", said Union Minister of State For Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

With recent reports indicating that the country will need nearly 30,000 pilots over the next 15–20 years—up from the current 6,000–7,000—the push for indigenous aircraft manufacturing has never been more critical. In a significant boost to this vision, Pioneer Clean Amps Pvt. Ltd. (PCA) is setting up a state-of-the-art facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 70–100 aircraft annually, generating employment for about 250 people and advancing the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Unveiling the production version of the HANSA-3 NG aircraft and inaugurating the Saras Mk-2 Iron Bird Facility, the new High-Altitude UAV manufacturing line, and the NAviMet aviation meteorology system, Dr Singh, said the collaboration will accelerate India’s indigenous aircraft ecosystem and position the HANSA-NG on the global stage.

Lauding CSIR–NAL’s collaboration with industry partner Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd, the minister noted that CSIR has launched a major project for the indigenous design, development, and testing of a 150 kg-class Loitering Munition (LM) UAV. The UAV will be powered by NAL’s indigenously developed Wankel engine, already certified by CEMILAC for aircraft integration and flight qualification.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh at the event (ETV Bharat)

He stated that the LM-UAV will match the performance of leading global systems in its class, offering a range of 900 km, endurance of 6–9 hours, and a service ceiling of 5 km. The platform will incorporate advanced features such as GPS-denied navigation, low radar cross section, and AI-enabled Detection, Recognition & Identification (DRI) capabilities.

The Minister emphasized that the collaboration with Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd, (SADL), Nagpur, initiated at the design and development stage, represents an exemplary Public–Private Partnership (PPP) aimed at delivering a Make-in-India solution for the armed forces. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts of CSIR and the Solar Group will significantly contribute to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The minister highlighted that India is poised to emerge among the world’s top three nations in domestic and international passenger traffic, backed by its strategic geographical location, a 300-million-strong middle class, and a rapidly expanding economy. In this context, he noted that CSIR–NAL is positioned to capture major opportunities in the aviation sector, having developed strong capabilities in the indigenous design and development of pressurized aircraft.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh being presented a memento at the event (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting ongoing advancements, the Minister said CSIR–NAL is currently developing the 19-seater LTA–SARAS Mk-2 aircraft, equipped with digital avionics, a glass cockpit, autopilot, command-by-wire flight controls, a pressurized cabin, and significant improvements in drag and weight reduction to meet IAF requirements.

The aircraft is being designed for both civil and military operations, with the Indian Air Force already issuing a Letter of Intent to procure 15 aircraft for troop transport.