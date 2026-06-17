ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Annual Defence Production Surges To Rs 1.78 Lakh Cr In 2025-26

In this image posted on June 10, 2026, first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has successfully completed its maiden test flight from the Final Assembly Line, marking a major milestone for the country's aviation and defence manufacturing sectors, in Vadodara. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's annual defence production touched an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The milestone represents a 15.6 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year's output of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and a staggering 110 per cent increase since 2020-21 when the figure was Rs 84,643 crore, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the "remarkable rise" in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders.

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base," he said.

"With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead," he said.