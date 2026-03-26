'Magnificent And World-Class': India's Ambassador To Thailand Puneet Agarwal Praises Ramoji Film City
Puneet Agarwal explored several popular locations, including the majestic Hawa Mahal, the globally renowned Baahubali film set, and the vibrant Prince Street.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Calling it "magnificent" and built to international standards, Puneet Agarwal, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Thailand, expressed deep admiration for Ramoji Film City during his visit to the city.
As part of his official ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour, Puneet Agarwal visited the iconic film city on Wednesday along with his family members. Upon arrival, they were accorded a grand traditional welcome at the Sitara Hotel, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Telugu traditions. The warm reception left the visiting dignitaries impressed.
Officials of the Ramoji Film City later briefed the Ambassador about the various attractions and facilities available within the sprawling premises.
During the tour, Agarwal explored several popular locations, including the majestic Hawa Mahal, the globally renowned Baahubali film set, and the vibrant Prince Street. Each location highlighted the scale and creativity that Ramoji Film City is known for.
A major highlight of the visit was the live demonstration of modern filmmaking techniques. The Ambassador keenly observed how motion capture technology and 3D films are created, gaining valuable insights into the technical aspects of cinema production. He appeared particularly fascinated by the blend of art and technology used in filmmaking.
Puneet Agarwal said that the entire complex is highly impressive and comparable to international standards. He noted that the visit provided him with a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process and the immense infrastructure behind it. His family members also expressed happiness over the hospitality extended by the Ramoji Film City management.
Currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Puneet Agarwal is set to soon assume charge as India's Ambassador to Thailand.
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