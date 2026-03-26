ETV Bharat / bharat

'Magnificent And World-Class': India's Ambassador To Thailand Puneet Agarwal Praises Ramoji Film City

India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agarwal with his family visited the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Calling it "magnificent" and built to international standards, Puneet Agarwal, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Thailand, expressed deep admiration for Ramoji Film City during his visit to the city.

As part of his official ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour, Puneet Agarwal visited the iconic film city on Wednesday along with his family members. Upon arrival, they were accorded a grand traditional welcome at the Sitara Hotel, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Telugu traditions. The warm reception left the visiting dignitaries impressed.

Officials of the Ramoji Film City later briefed the Ambassador about the various attractions and facilities available within the sprawling premises.

During the tour, Agarwal explored several popular locations, including the majestic Hawa Mahal, the globally renowned Baahubali film set, and the vibrant Prince Street. Each location highlighted the scale and creativity that Ramoji Film City is known for.