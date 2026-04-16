ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Air Quality Worsens In Early Summer, Delhi And NCR Among Worst Hit

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has high concentrations that could be inhaled into lung tissue, leading to high risk factors for children, the elderly and people with existing health conditions. At 10:30 am IST on April 15, many urban areas in India had AQI readings of between 100 and 300, which prompted advisories asking residents to minimize outdoor activities, to close windows, to wear masks outdoors and to use air purifiers indoors. However, in some instances the levels of pollution are much greater than this, sometimes approaching hazardous levels and changing rapidly throughout the day. Pollution Trends in New Delhi New Delhi has been facing rising levels of pollution over the last couple of years. For example, in 2023, the AQI of New Delhi was approximately 180 (moderate) and in April 2024, t was approximately 182 (unhealthy). However, since 2025, the AQI of New Delhi has remained above 210 (very unhealthy). On April 15, 2026, the AQI for New Delhi as of late in the day was 218, which demonstrates that the pollution levels in the national capital have continued to worsen despite the implementation of policy measures designed to address the problem and improve air quality. Earlier this month, on April 2, the city's AQI was above 500 whereas the city even recorded AQI levels above 800 on April 3, categorised as 'hazardous', largely due to dust pollution. Data from early April shows dramatic fluctuations: on April 1, AQI was 113 (moderate), only to surge to 'severe' and 'hazardous' categories within days. Across April, Delhi has largely remained in the 'poor to very unhealthy' range (200–300+), with neighbouring NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram also recording AQI levels between 200 and 350. This indicates that the pollution crisis is regional rather than limited to a single city. Severe Pollution Across North India The crisis extends beyond the capital. On April 15, two cities recorded AQI levels above 400 (hazardous), while six crossed 300 (severe category). A total of 32 cities, including those in the Delhi-NCR region, reported AQI above 200, placing them in the 'unhealthy' category.

AQI of cities across the world on April 3 (ETV Bharat)

Earlier in the month, several cities in Uttar Pradesh recorded alarming figures. On April 10, Lucknow reported an AQI of 483, while Gorakhpur reached 421, both in the severe category. Other towns such as Araria, Loni, and parts of Delhi like Nangloi also reported 'very poor' to 'poor' air quality levels. A number of cities (e.g., Agra, Asansol, Gwalior and Kolkata) are experiencing poor air quality, a problem that is being felt across the nation.India's air quality continues to fall well short of international standards. According to the 2025 World Air Quality Report, India's annual average PM2.5 concentration was 48.9 µg/m³ – an air quality index (AQI) of 134, which qualifies as being 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'.

This means that India's PM2.5 concentrations are almost 9.78 times the annual guideline level of 5 µg/m³ indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), India is ranked sixth most polluted country in the world, reflecting the gravity of the problem.



Pollution and Weather - A Combination That is Fueling the Air Pollution Problem



The cause of India's worsening air quality is primarily a combination of atmospheric meteorological and anthropogenic-related factors. The onset of summer in February has led to increased dust (PM10) levels; and the presence of sunshine has been accelerating ozone development (especially in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi and Mumbai).



Rajesh Paul, a geospatial professional, explained the complex dynamics behind pollution spikes, “Post-rain AQI spikes are driven by rapid suppression of the boundary layer and weak dispersion, which traps re-suspended particulates and secondary aerosols near the surface.”



He added, “Delhi’s air quality is increasingly governed by atmospheric chemistry and meteorology, not just emissions, especially under low wind and high stability conditions.” Highlighting the limitations of current measures, Paul noted, “Persistent PM₂.₅ levels indicate a strong contribution from secondary aerosol formation and regional transport, which current city-level controls fail to address.”



He further pointed to a shift in pollution patterns. “Early summer pollution is shifting toward photochemical regimes, with ozone formation driven by high solar irradiance and NOₓ–VOC interactions.”



On long-term trends, he said, “The upward trend in AQI values over recent years reflects not just emission growth but also increased atmospheric reactivity and unfavorable dispersion conditions, pointing to the need for integrated air quality management that combines emissions control with meteorological forecasting.”



Emphasising the regional nature of the crisis, Paul warned, “Without an airshed-level strategy across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, localized interventions in Delhi will continue to show limited and temporary gains.”



Seasonal Patterns and Persistent Sources



Meteorologists highlight that pollution behaves differently across seasons. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, explained, “Usually air quality index increases or you can say it becomes a very poor or hazardous condition during winter months… pollutants get mixed with the water vapor of mist and haze leading to a layer of smoke near the surface.”



He added that summer brings its own challenges, “In summers also, when weather is almost dry, loose dust starts flowing due to moderate winds, westerly winds from Pakistan and Rajasthan carry dust particles up to Delhi NCR, leading to increase in air quality index.”

AQI of cities across the world on April 15 (ETV Bharat)

Palawat noted that only rainfall provides meaningful relief, “Only during monsoon months, pollutants get washed away and there is clear weather, but it happens yearly. So this is ongoing process and it will continue.”Beyond weather, pollution is fuelled by multiple human-driven sources. These include emissions from households, industries, power plants, vehicles, and the open burning of crop residue and waste. Construction dust, dry winds, and residual effects of stubble burning further worsen the situation.Environmental scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain explained the cyclical nature of pollution, “Air quality is already burdened with pollution. When there is increase in temperature, ozone formation increases, everything remains in the atmosphere. When there are rains, it subsidizes the pollution level, but after the rain, the same pollutants seem to be in the atmosphere. Delhi air quality is directly related with the rains, and rains give the literal respite.”Experts warn that temporary improvements in air quality may be misleading. Bhavreen Kandhari, a clean air strategist, said, “Delhi’s air quality is increasingly behaving like a weather-driven switch, briefly improving with rainfall, only to deteriorate within hours once those conditions fade.”She cautioned about long-term health impacts, “Fine particulate matter and ozone continue to accumulate. ontributing to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. What may appear as temporary ‘improvement days’ do not significantly reduce long-term health risks.”The pollution crisis is no longer confined to Delhi. According to recent global data from IQAir, the Ghaziabad–Loni cluster has overtaken Delhi as the most polluted location globally, signalling a broader spread across the NCR.Environmental activist Manu Singh described the situation starkly, “Delhi’s air is no longer just polluted, it is unpredictable, almost volatile. The sharp spike in AQI after rains subside shows how fragile our atmosphere has become under human pressure.”He added, “This is not just about numbers it is about the child who breathes with difficulty, the birds flying through a sky that is slowly turning hostile… when the air turns poisonous, it does not discriminate.”