India's Air Pollution Woes: Bikaner Records Highest AQI At 315; 14 Delhi Areas Report 'Very Poor' Air Quality
Experts believe improving air quality requires more than emergency restrictions; public transport, industrial compliance, and cleaner energy need sustained attention, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Air pollution remained a concern across several parts of India on Friday, with six cities recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 300 and falling in the 'Very Poor' category. The situation remained concerning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as well, where all five major cities recorded air quality in the 'Poor' category.
While Bikaner in Rajasthan topped the national pollution chart with an AQI of 315, Gurugram reported the highest city-level AQI in Delhi-NCR at 287, followed by Delhi at 270.
Several parts of the national capital continued to witness worse conditions, with AQI levels crossing the 300 mark.
Six Cities Record AQI Above 300, Delhi-NCR Cities Record Poor Air Quality
Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded the highest AQI at 315, followed by Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu at 310. Bhiwadi recorded 306, Panchgaon 305, Pithampur 302 and Sirsa 301. All six cities fell in the 'Very Poor' category.
In contrast, Kolkata recorded an AQI of 47, placing it in the 'Good' category, a significant improvement from 191 on November 17. Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 77 and Mumbai 98, with both cities in the 'Satisfactory' category. Ahmedabad and Patna remained in the 'Moderate' category at 119 and 127, respectively, while Ludhiana recorded an AQI of 195.
According to data from the Sameer app for November 20, Gurugram reported the highest city-level AQI in Delhi-NCR at 287, followed by Delhi at 270. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 239, while Ghaziabad and Noida stood at 230 and 227, respectively.
Pollution levels increased across most NCR cities over the past three days. Greater Noida witnessed the sharpest rise, with its AQI climbing from 157 on November 17 to 228 on November 18 and 266 on November 19.
Noida also recorded a steady increase, with its AQI rising from 155 to 214 and then 243. In Ghaziabad, the AQI rose from 176 to 203 and then to 232 during the same period.
Delhi's AQI rose from 204 on November 17 to 232 on November 18 and 280 on November 19. Gurugram remained in the 'Poor' category throughout, recording AQI readings of 290, 258 and 262 before reporting 287 on Friday morning.
In Delhi, 14 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 300.
Sirifort reported the highest AQI at 349, followed by JNU at 340 and Pusa-IITM at 339. Chandni Chowk recorded 331, while NSUT Jaffarpur and Burari Crossing reported AQI readings of 330 and 328, respectively.
Other locations in the 'Very Poor' category included Ghoga (325), ITO (323), DTU (322), Talkatora Garden (320), Jahangirpuri (314), CRRI Mathura Road (310), Punjabi Bagh (309) and North Campus-DU (304).
Most other monitoring stations across Delhi also reported air quality in the 'Poor' category. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 298, followed by IIT Delhi at 297 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 293. Bawana and Burari-DPCC recorded 292 each, while Nehru Nagar stood at 287.
Amid the widespread pollution, Lodhi Road (IITM) recorded the lowest AQI at 160, followed by IMD Lodhi Road at 176 and NSIT Dwarka at 197. These were the only three locations in the 'Moderate' category.
Experts Warn Of Additional Challenges During Winter
Environmental experts have cautioned that falling temperatures and changing meteorological conditions could make Delhi's pollution problem more challenging in the coming weeks.
Environmental expert Hishmi Husain said the severity of winter pollution would depend on several meteorological factors, including wind speed, temperature inversion, mixing height, humidity and solar radiation, as well as regional emissions.
He stressed that early morning conditions require particular attention as atmospheric mixing is often weakest during this period. He pointed out that cold weather does not create air pollution but can intensify an existing problem and turn it into a more serious public health concern.
Husain also emphasised the need for a year-round emission reduction strategy instead of relying primarily on seasonal emergency measures. He said meteorological forecasting and pollution-source management must work together to improve air quality.
Jitendra Nagar, a Delhi University professor and environmentalist, highlighted the need to connect air quality monitoring with public health data. He pointed out that although AQI is widely recorded and reported, it is rarely assessed alongside respiratory emergencies, outpatient consultations and mortality figures.
He called for a national environmental health surveillance platform that integrates air quality, weather conditions, hospital admissions and mortality data, with appropriate safeguards for privacy and data quality. Such a system could help identify pollution hotspots, estimate pollution-related illnesses and assess the effectiveness of government interventions.
Nagar also emphasised the need for greater transparency and accountability in pollution-control policies. He said public dashboards should go beyond daily AQI readings and include annual PM2.5 exposure, emission reductions, expenditure and health indicators to provide a clearer picture of long-term progress.
Focus On PM2.5 Reduction And Year-Round Emission Control
Highlighting the need to address major pollution sources, Nagar said that while road-dust management is necessary, particularly for reducing PM10 levels, greater attention must also be given to PM2.5 and ultrafine particles.
He identified combustion, industrial emissions, transport, household fuels and chemical reactions involving gaseous pollutants as important contributors that require sustained intervention and adequate financial resources.
He stressed the need to strengthen public transport, ensure stricter compliance with industrial emission standards, promote cleaner energy, improve waste management and encourage walking and cycling through better urban planning.
He also cautioned against placing excessive responsibility on individuals through measures such as masks, air purifiers and hybrid schooling. While masks and air purifiers may help reduce certain personal exposures, they do not address pollution at its source or improve outdoor air quality.
Nagar further stressed that pollution control requires both government intervention and public participation. Addressing agricultural residue burning, for instance, requires an understanding of farmers' practices and economic constraints, along with affordable alternatives and support for crop-residue management.
He emphasised that clean-air communication should explain health risks without causing panic or shifting full responsibility to citizens. Strengthening institutional capacity for environmental health regulation and research is equally important to ensure that scientific evidence informs public policy.
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