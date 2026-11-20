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India's Air Pollution Woes: Bikaner Records Highest AQI At 315; 14 Delhi Areas Report 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Air pollution remained a concern across several parts of India on Friday, with six cities recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 300 and falling in the 'Very Poor' category. The situation remained concerning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as well, where all five major cities recorded air quality in the 'Poor' category.

While Bikaner in Rajasthan topped the national pollution chart with an AQI of 315, Gurugram reported the highest city-level AQI in Delhi-NCR at 287, followed by Delhi at 270.

Several parts of the national capital continued to witness worse conditions, with AQI levels crossing the 300 mark.

A woman rides a two-wheeler wearing a pollution mask amid smog and cold morning temperatures in Noida on Friday. (IANS)

Six Cities Record AQI Above 300, Delhi-NCR Cities Record Poor Air Quality

Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded the highest AQI at 315, followed by Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu at 310. Bhiwadi recorded 306, Panchgaon 305, Pithampur 302 and Sirsa 301. All six cities fell in the 'Very Poor' category.

In contrast, Kolkata recorded an AQI of 47, placing it in the 'Good' category, a significant improvement from 191 on November 17. Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 77 and Mumbai 98, with both cities in the 'Satisfactory' category. Ahmedabad and Patna remained in the 'Moderate' category at 119 and 127, respectively, while Ludhiana recorded an AQI of 195.

According to data from the Sameer app for November 20, Gurugram reported the highest city-level AQI in Delhi-NCR at 287, followed by Delhi at 270. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 239, while Ghaziabad and Noida stood at 230 and 227, respectively.

Pollution levels increased across most NCR cities over the past three days. Greater Noida witnessed the sharpest rise, with its AQI climbing from 157 on November 17 to 228 on November 18 and 266 on November 19.

Noida also recorded a steady increase, with its AQI rising from 155 to 214 and then 243. In Ghaziabad, the AQI rose from 176 to 203 and then to 232 during the same period.

Delhi's AQI rose from 204 on November 17 to 232 on November 18 and 280 on November 19. Gurugram remained in the 'Poor' category throughout, recording AQI readings of 290, 258 and 262 before reporting 287 on Friday morning.

In Delhi, 14 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 300.

An aerial view of the Lotus Temple, as seen from an aircraft, amid 'poor' air quality, in New Delhi, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. (PTI)

Sirifort reported the highest AQI at 349, followed by JNU at 340 and Pusa-IITM at 339. Chandni Chowk recorded 331, while NSUT Jaffarpur and Burari Crossing reported AQI readings of 330 and 328, respectively.

Other locations in the 'Very Poor' category included Ghoga (325), ITO (323), DTU (322), Talkatora Garden (320), Jahangirpuri (314), CRRI Mathura Road (310), Punjabi Bagh (309) and North Campus-DU (304).

Most other monitoring stations across Delhi also reported air quality in the 'Poor' category. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 298, followed by IIT Delhi at 297 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 293. Bawana and Burari-DPCC recorded 292 each, while Nehru Nagar stood at 287.

Amid the widespread pollution, Lodhi Road (IITM) recorded the lowest AQI at 160, followed by IMD Lodhi Road at 176 and NSIT Dwarka at 197. These were the only three locations in the 'Moderate' category.

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