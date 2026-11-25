ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s AI Push: Chariot-1 Foundation Model Launched, Supports 10 Indian Languages

S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) speaks at the launch of ‘Chariot-1’ foundation model. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India’s push to develop homegrown Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology gained momentum on Wednesday with the launch of the ‘Chariot-1’ foundation model, developed to strengthen AI capabilities in Indian languages and cater to the country’s linguistic diversity.

S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), unveiled the model developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., one of the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build indigenous foundation models.

Developed entirely in India from the ground up, Chariot-1 is designed to operate in English and 10 Indian languages, with a focus on making AI technology more adaptable to the linguistic requirements of Indian users. The company said the model incorporates several innovations aimed at improving efficiency in processing Indian languages. One of these, ‘IndicShift’, creates a shared alphabet across Indian scripts, reportedly reducing the number of tokens required to process Indian-language text by up to 2.5 times.