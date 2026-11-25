India’s AI Push: Chariot-1 Foundation Model Launched, Supports 10 Indian Languages
Chariot-1 is an indigenous foundation model supporting English and 10 Indian languages, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s push to develop homegrown Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology gained momentum on Wednesday with the launch of the ‘Chariot-1’ foundation model, developed to strengthen AI capabilities in Indian languages and cater to the country’s linguistic diversity.
S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), unveiled the model developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., one of the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build indigenous foundation models.
Developed entirely in India from the ground up, Chariot-1 is designed to operate in English and 10 Indian languages, with a focus on making AI technology more adaptable to the linguistic requirements of Indian users.
The company said the model incorporates several innovations aimed at improving efficiency in processing Indian languages. One of these, ‘IndicShift’, creates a shared alphabet across Indian scripts, reportedly reducing the number of tokens required to process Indian-language text by up to 2.5 times.
The model also employs a ‘Nested Training’ technique, which allows three different model sizes to be developed through a single training process. The company claims this approach improves training speed by 62 per cent. Another technique, ‘Mixture of Vocabularies’, has reportedly resulted in a 38 per cent improvement in training speed.
Chariot-1 also incorporates context-based speech generation capabilities. According to the company, it recorded more than 97 per cent oral pronunciation accuracy on the Async TTS Pronunciation Benchmark.
The launch is part of the Centre’s broader efforts under the IndiaAI Mission to support innovators building AI models and technologies within the country. Through the initiative, the government aims to promote indigenous AI research, encourage the development of homegrown foundation models and strengthen India's technological capabilities in the AI ecosystem.
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