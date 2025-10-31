ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s AI Classrooms: Opportunity Or Overexposure? Inside The Bold Plan To Teach Artificial Intelligence From Class 3

According to the Ministry of Education, this initiative is an important step for Indian schools to keep pace with the NCF (National Curriculum Framework) 2023 and NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, which are focused on digital literacy and 21st-century skills. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is poised for one of its most ambitious reforms of its educational system for decades, and under the new pedagogical overhaul, AI and computational thinking are being mandated to be taught starting in class 3, starting with the 2026–27 academic school year.

Even as the government describes it as a visionary step, questions are being raised related to implementation, safety, and its effect on young learners, teachers and parents.

A Future Ready Vision

"The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) in the school curriculum from Grade 3 is a pioneering education milestone," shared Awadhesh Kumar Jha, National Awardee and the Principal at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

He also said the initiative "aims to develop all children's skills for ethical and informed use of technology, and foster children's creativity skills, problem-solving skills and digital fluency from early years."

The new framework will allow students from the age of eight to be introduced to what AI is, how machines learn, and why ethics is important. Lessons will blend computational thinking, pattern recognition, data awareness, and creative applications of technology through story-based, hands-on learning.

Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, School Principal. Amity International School, Vasundhara, said, “Our students are already learning AI in classes 1 to 10.”

A CBSE committee led by Karthik Raman of IIT Madras has been tasked with designing the curriculum. Learning materials and teacher training modules, under the government’s NISHTHA framework, are expected to be ready by December 2025.

The Real Issue: Teaching AI To 10 Million Educators

While the ideas are future thinking, the operationalization of implementing them is immense. India has over a crore school teachers, and many of those teachers have limited experience with AI tools.

As Sakshar Duggal, AI expert, explains: “At the foundational level, the emphasis shouldn’t be on coding, but on cultivating the thinking behind it. Computational Thinking means learning how to break down problems, recognize patterns, and think logically. The AI component should focus on introducing students to the basic ideas of how machines learn, how data is used, and why ethics matter.”

The Ministry of Education has already launched pilot programs allowing teachers to use AI tools for lesson planning and resource design, training over 10,000 educators since 2019 in partnership with Intel, IBM, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.

Still, scaling this training across India’s vast and uneven education landscape is an enormous challenge. “Teacher readiness will decide whether AI in classrooms succeeds or stays confined to private schools,” said Duggal.

The Ethical Question: Are We Teaching AI Too Early?

Even as policymakers hail this as a breakthrough, parents and educationists are asking, 'Is it safe to expose children to AI so early?'

“I’m proud that my child will learn something cutting-edge,” said Priya Arora, a parent from Gurugram. “But I also wonder, will early exposure to AI make children overly dependent on tools? Will they stop thinking independently?”

Her concerns are echoed by Ramesh Patel, a father from Ahmedabad: “Will my child’s data, his learning performance or use of AI tools, be stored or used by third-party systems? How secure is that information?”

Experts say these worries are valid. Amit Dubey, National Security Expert, warns that data privacy must not become an afterthought. “Any platform that collects student learning data should follow strict consent and anonymization norms,” he said.

Dubey adds: “The idea is to make children AI-literate, not AI-dependent. For younger students, the focus should be on reasoning, ethics, and responsibility, not algorithms and coding. Realistically, the true challenges will be how responsibly these students are in using that technology and not just how quickly they learn that technology."

The Dilemma Of The Digital Divide