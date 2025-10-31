India’s AI Classrooms: Opportunity Or Overexposure? Inside The Bold Plan To Teach Artificial Intelligence From Class 3
India’s audacious attempt to teach AI from class 3 is a transformative process, but questions remain around educator preparation, data safety, and equitable access.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is poised for one of its most ambitious reforms of its educational system for decades, and under the new pedagogical overhaul, AI and computational thinking are being mandated to be taught starting in class 3, starting with the 2026–27 academic school year.
According to the Ministry of Education, this initiative is an important step for Indian schools to keep pace with the NCF (National Curriculum Framework) 2023 and NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, which are focused on digital literacy and 21st-century skills.
Even as the government describes it as a visionary step, questions are being raised related to implementation, safety, and its effect on young learners, teachers and parents.
A Future Ready Vision
"The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) in the school curriculum from Grade 3 is a pioneering education milestone," shared Awadhesh Kumar Jha, National Awardee and the Principal at Kendriya Vidyalaya.
He also said the initiative "aims to develop all children's skills for ethical and informed use of technology, and foster children's creativity skills, problem-solving skills and digital fluency from early years."
The new framework will allow students from the age of eight to be introduced to what AI is, how machines learn, and why ethics is important. Lessons will blend computational thinking, pattern recognition, data awareness, and creative applications of technology through story-based, hands-on learning.
Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, School Principal. Amity International School, Vasundhara, said, “Our students are already learning AI in classes 1 to 10.”
A CBSE committee led by Karthik Raman of IIT Madras has been tasked with designing the curriculum. Learning materials and teacher training modules, under the government’s NISHTHA framework, are expected to be ready by December 2025.
The Real Issue: Teaching AI To 10 Million Educators
While the ideas are future thinking, the operationalization of implementing them is immense. India has over a crore school teachers, and many of those teachers have limited experience with AI tools.
As Sakshar Duggal, AI expert, explains: “At the foundational level, the emphasis shouldn’t be on coding, but on cultivating the thinking behind it. Computational Thinking means learning how to break down problems, recognize patterns, and think logically. The AI component should focus on introducing students to the basic ideas of how machines learn, how data is used, and why ethics matter.”
The Ministry of Education has already launched pilot programs allowing teachers to use AI tools for lesson planning and resource design, training over 10,000 educators since 2019 in partnership with Intel, IBM, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.
Still, scaling this training across India’s vast and uneven education landscape is an enormous challenge. “Teacher readiness will decide whether AI in classrooms succeeds or stays confined to private schools,” said Duggal.
The Ethical Question: Are We Teaching AI Too Early?
Even as policymakers hail this as a breakthrough, parents and educationists are asking, 'Is it safe to expose children to AI so early?'
“I’m proud that my child will learn something cutting-edge,” said Priya Arora, a parent from Gurugram. “But I also wonder, will early exposure to AI make children overly dependent on tools? Will they stop thinking independently?”
Her concerns are echoed by Ramesh Patel, a father from Ahmedabad: “Will my child’s data, his learning performance or use of AI tools, be stored or used by third-party systems? How secure is that information?”
Experts say these worries are valid. Amit Dubey, National Security Expert, warns that data privacy must not become an afterthought. “Any platform that collects student learning data should follow strict consent and anonymization norms,” he said.
Dubey adds: “The idea is to make children AI-literate, not AI-dependent. For younger students, the focus should be on reasoning, ethics, and responsibility, not algorithms and coding. Realistically, the true challenges will be how responsibly these students are in using that technology and not just how quickly they learn that technology."
The Dilemma Of The Digital Divide
Even before AI, Indian classrooms faced unequal access to technology, especially in rural schools lacking computers, reliable internet connections or trained teachers. So, the critical question becomes: Will AI learning facilitate the divide between well-resourced private schools and poorly-resourced government schools?
Reflecting on this, Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of AI & Beyond, sees standardized AI learning expectations as the answer. “AI has the potential to bridge systemic divides caused by unequal access to infrastructure, trained educators, and learning resources,” he said.
“But benchmarks must be outcome-based, not infrastructure-based. Instead of counting coding labs, we must measure how effectively students develop problem-solving and reasoning skills, whether they’re in Delhi or Dibrugarh.”
Protecting Student Data And Privacy
AI systems thrive on data, but in education, that data comes from children. Consequently, data privacy is fast becoming one of the largest upcoming ethical dilemmas. At the same time, Bindra suggests a three-pronged approach to protection:
1. Data Protection Strategies:
- Anonymization of data to conceal student identity
- Encryption in transit and when stored
- Access restrictions to authorized personnel
- Data minimization, collecting only the data that is necessary
2. Legal Obligations
- Compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of India
- Adaptation to global standards such as the GDPR (EU) and FERPA (US)
3. Parental Transparency & Consent
- To inform parents as to what data is being collected and provide the reason
- Ask for specific permission first
- Implement strong safeguards against breach
“Children’s data can never become a testing ground for algorithms,” notes Duggal, “Privacy, by design, not an afterthought, is a must in the adaptation of AI education.”
Inside The Classroom: How AI Will Be Taught
According to officials, the new syllabus will integrate AI and CT in stages:
- Classes 3–5: Story-based activities introducing simple AI concepts (like recognizing patterns or identifying objects).
- Class 6-8: Introduced to basic data management, ethics and logic questions.
- Class 9-12: AI applications from data use to ethics to creative projects.
The idea, says Dubey, is to “teach children how AI works, not to make them data scientists at 10.”
Awadhesh Kumar Jha adds that the education system is working to ensure schools are ready. “We are striving to boost infrastructural setup and teacher training. The government’s initiatives under Vidyanjali encourage community participation to improve digital readiness,” he said. “We are confident that both our infrastructure and human resources will soon be ready for AI-enabled learning.”
How Parents See It
Many parents see AI as a necessary skill, but one that must come with safeguards. “I want my child to understand AI,” said Neha Sharma, mother of a 9-year-old in Lucknow. “But I also fear that learning through screens could reduce curiosity and human interaction. I hope schools don’t make it all about devices.”
Others worry about fairness and accessibility. “AI labs and devices will be expensive. Will all schools get equal support? Otherwise, students in smaller towns will be left behind,” said Amit Bansal, a parent from Jaipur.
For schools, readiness isn’t just about technology; it’s about mindset. Principals say this change will redefine teaching itself. “AI integration cannot replace teachers — it can only assist them,” said Jha. “Human judgment, empathy, and creativity remain irreplaceable.”
Measuring Long-Term Impact
Experts agree that success must be measured beyond marks. Bindra suggests longitudinal studies to track how AI learning shapes critical thinking and creativity over time.
“AI literacy isn’t about rote knowledge,” he said. “We must assess how students apply problem-solving in real-world scenarios.”
Duggal agrees, “The real impact won’t show in exams but in how students think, in their creativity, ethical reasoning, and digital awareness.”
As Amit Dubey sums it up, “AI must be taught not just as technology, but as a mindset, one that encourages curiosity, ethics, and empathy. If India gets this balance right, it won’t just create coders, it will create responsible digital citizens.”