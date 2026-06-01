ETV Bharat / bharat

Indians Remain Third Largest Applicants For Schengen Visas

New Delhi: Indians remained the third largest applicants for Schengen Visas globally in CY 2025, with 11.5 lakh doing so with a rejection rate of 15.8 per cent.

Chinese were the largest applicants at 18 lakh with a rejection rate of 4.1 per cent, followed by nationals of Turkey (12.5 lakh) with a rejection rate of 14.6 per cent, according to data released by the European Commission (EC).

As per the data, EU and Schengen-associated consulates received nearly 12 million applications for short-stay visas in 2025, marking a 1.8 per cent increase from 2024 (11.7 million) and a 15.5 per cent rise from 2023 (10.3 million), according to figures released by the European Commission. However, demand remains well below the 17 million applications recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.