Indians Remain Third Largest Applicants For Schengen Visas
Chinese were the largest applicants at 18 lakh with a rejection rate of 4.1 per cent, followed by nationals of Turkey (12.5 lakh).
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Indians remained the third largest applicants for Schengen Visas globally in CY 2025, with 11.5 lakh doing so with a rejection rate of 15.8 per cent.
Chinese were the largest applicants at 18 lakh with a rejection rate of 4.1 per cent, followed by nationals of Turkey (12.5 lakh) with a rejection rate of 14.6 per cent, according to data released by the European Commission (EC).
As per the data, EU and Schengen-associated consulates received nearly 12 million applications for short-stay visas in 2025, marking a 1.8 per cent increase from 2024 (11.7 million) and a 15.5 per cent rise from 2023 (10.3 million), according to figures released by the European Commission. However, demand remains well below the 17 million applications recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 10 million visas were issued in 2025 —a 3 per cent increase from 2024 (9.7 million)— but still short of the 15 million granted in 2019. The global refusal rate held steady at 14.8 per cent, unchanged from 2024, though some countries saw significant fluctuations. Refusals fell in Russia (6.4 per cent, down from 7.5 per cent), Algeria (31 per cent, down from 35 per cent), and Ethiopia (34 per cent, down from 36.1 per cent), but rose sharply in Cape Verde (21.4 per cent, up from 13.4 per cent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (40.1 per cent, up from 29.9 per cent), Senegal (51.9 per cent, up from 46.8 per cent), and Burundi (53.4 per cent, up from 40 per cent).
The top five applicant countries remained largely unchanged, with China (1.8 million), Türkey (1.25 million), India (1.15 million), Russia (6,79,000), and Morocco (6,20,000) leading the rankings.
Of the 10 million visas issued, 51.2 per cent (5.1 million) permitted multiple entries into the Schengen area, a slight decline from 52.2 per cent in 2024. Additionally, Schengen states issued 83,790 visas at external borders, down from 85,118 in 2024.
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