Our Goal Is For India To Lead The World In Startup Trends, Technology In Coming Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during a programme marking a decade of the Startup India initiative, in New Delhi on Jan. 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has full faith in the innovation and confidence of its startups, and added that the nation should lead globally in startup trends and technology in the coming decade. A nation that is forward-looking on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a competitive advantage, Modi said. Speaking at a mega event marking a decade of the flagship programme 'Startup India', Modi asked the founders and entrepreneurs to work on new ideas and solve problems, all the while keeping a sharp focus on quality products. "Our goal should be that in the coming 10 years, India will lead the world in new startup trends and technology," Modi said.