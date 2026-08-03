ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Youth Congress Workers Protest Against Ethanol-Blended Fuel Outside Gadkari's Nagpur Home; Several Detained

Nagpur: Youth Congress workers held a protest in Nagpur on Monday on the issue of E20 fuel and attempted to march to the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in order to 'gherao' it, but were stopped by the police, resulting in several participants being detained.

The 'morcha' was held from Chitnivis Park Square in Mahal here till Gadkari's private residence in the same area, with Youth Congress workers shouting slogans about the unviability of E20 fuel.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel near the Union minister's house along with barricades on the route, though protesters tried to climb over them to proceed. Several Congress workers were detained, police officials said.