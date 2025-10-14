ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against RSS

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in connection with the suicide of an IT professional following alleged abuse by its members in Kerala.

Members of the Congress's youth wing under the leadership of its national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, shouted slogans against the RSS and demanded justice for the 26-year-old.

Reportedly, Anandu Aji was found dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 9. He was reportedly suffering from severe mental distress following alleged repeated sexual abuse by members of the RSS.

Addressing the members, Chib said, "RSS has now become a den of exploitation; their true face is now visible to the entire nation. Anandu Aji, a 26-year-old engineer in Kerala, committed suicide and was forced to do so. Anandu's story is a tragedy. An Instagram post by Anandu Aji has also surfaced, in which he expresses his pain. Anandu's last post is his final cry. It is very important for society to hear Anandu's final cry."