Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against RSS
Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in connection with the suicide of an IT professional following alleged abuse by its members in Kerala.
Members of the Congress's youth wing under the leadership of its national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, shouted slogans against the RSS and demanded justice for the 26-year-old.
Reportedly, Anandu Aji was found dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 9. He was reportedly suffering from severe mental distress following alleged repeated sexual abuse by members of the RSS.
Addressing the members, Chib said, "RSS has now become a den of exploitation; their true face is now visible to the entire nation. Anandu Aji, a 26-year-old engineer in Kerala, committed suicide and was forced to do so. Anandu's story is a tragedy. An Instagram post by Anandu Aji has also surfaced, in which he expresses his pain. Anandu's last post is his final cry. It is very important for society to hear Anandu's final cry."
Attacking the RSS, he said, "The RSS members are raping boys in their shakhas. What kind of culture is this? Firstly, save daughters from BJP leaders, and now save sons from RSS members. Nothing could be more painful than this. This is not just about Anandu Aji. According to Anandu, many children are being sexually assaulted in RSS training camps. Anandu Aji's suicide post is extremely horrifying. Anandu mentioned the RSS name several times in his post, but the FIR does not even mention the RSS. What kind of terror is this?"
"RSS is celebrating its 100th anniversary, issuing coins and postage stamps, yet something else is going on inside. Anandu fought for 22 years against what happened to him since childhood, but ultimately gave up and took his own life. We want justice for Anandu Aji and millions of other children who have been raped in this manner. Only then will the true truth of this organization be revealed," the IYC chief said.
Chib demanded that the RSS should be investigated as soon as possible and the accused should be punished severely, so that it serves as an example to those who run such organizations in society and that Anandu Aji receives justice.
