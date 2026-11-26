ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Such Meeting': Indian Youth Congress Rubbishes Reports About 'Talks' With Meta Officials

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday refuted reports about a “meeting” of party leaders with officials of Meta while accusing the company of censuring social media posts critical of the BJP-RSS.

In a post on X, the IYC referred to media reports claiming that Meta was engaged in talks with the Indian Youth Congress leadership.

“This is false. No such meeting has taken place with IYC leadership, nor are we aware of any proposal or communication from META,” said the Congress's youth wing.

Putting forth its demands, the IYC asked Meta to reveal the total number of government issued takedown orders and takedowns by META’s automated systems from January 2026 to date. It also demanded to revoke all “pan-India restrictions on citizens’ Facebook and Instagram accounts and posts”.

The Indian Youth Congress also asked Meta to disclose how the company's automated systems “censor anti-BJP content and target users critical of the BJP Govt”.

“Apologise to all citizens, journalists and opposition voices whose accounts and posts have been taken down without due process”.