'No Such Meeting': Indian Youth Congress Rubbishes Reports About 'Talks' With Meta Officials
The IYC asked the company to reveal the governments' takedown orders and META’s automated systems since January 2026.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday refuted reports about a “meeting” of party leaders with officials of Meta while accusing the company of censuring social media posts critical of the BJP-RSS.
In a post on X, the IYC referred to media reports claiming that Meta was engaged in talks with the Indian Youth Congress leadership.
“This is false. No such meeting has taken place with IYC leadership, nor are we aware of any proposal or communication from META,” said the Congress's youth wing.
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐁𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 Certain sections of the media have reported that META is engaged in talks with the Indian Youth Congress leadership. 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘. No such meeting has taken place with IYC leadership, nor are we aware of any proposal or communication from META. We reiterate our demands: • Reveal the total number of Govt-issued takedown orders and takedowns by META’s automated systems from January 2026 to date. • Revoke all pan-India restrictions on citizens’ Facebook & Instagram accounts and posts. • Disclose how META’s automated systems censor anti-BJP content and target users critical of the BJP Govt. • Apologise to all citizens, journalists and opposition voices whose accounts and posts have been taken down without due process. IYC will not hold any talks until our demands are met. By blindly following the BJP Govt’s irrational orders, META is playing politics. It must stop siding with the BJP-RSS regime, act as a neutral platform and uphold citizens’ fundamental right to free speech without political bias. This is not merely IYC’s fight; it is a fight for every Indian citizen’s democratic rights and freedom of expression. We will continue our fight against META and the Govt for millions whose voices have been silenced, through democratic means and legal remedies, within the framework of the Indian Constitution, until this injustice ends.— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) November 26, 2026
Putting forth its demands, the IYC asked Meta to reveal the total number of government issued takedown orders and takedowns by META’s automated systems from January 2026 to date. It also demanded to revoke all “pan-India restrictions on citizens’ Facebook and Instagram accounts and posts”.
The Indian Youth Congress also asked Meta to disclose how the company's automated systems “censor anti-BJP content and target users critical of the BJP Govt”.
“Apologise to all citizens, journalists and opposition voices whose accounts and posts have been taken down without due process”.
The IYC said it will not hold any talks until its demands are met. “By blindly following the BJP Govt’s irrational orders, META is playing politics. It must stop siding with the BJP-RSS regime, act as a neutral platform and uphold citizens’ fundamental right to free speech without political bias,” it said.
“This is not merely IYC’s fight; it is a fight for every Indian citizen’s democratic rights and freedom of expression. We will continue our fight against META and the Govt for millions whose voices have been silenced, through democratic means and legal remedies, within the framework of the Indian Constitution, until this injustice ends”.
The IYC statement comes a day after reports said that Meta officials met leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday to discuss content moderation and restrictions on its social media platforms.
Youth Congress members have been protesting outside Meta-affiliated offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram since November 20 over alleged removal of social media posts critical of the ruling BJP.
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