ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Wrestlers' U-23 World Championship Participation Under Doubt After US Visa Refusal

New Delhi: Several Indian wrestlers, including 2024 U17 World Champion Neha Sangwan, have been refused US visas, putting their participation in the upcoming U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas from October 12 to 18 under a cloud.

The wrestlers were verbally informed about the refusal because they were below 20 years of age and unemployed. Their passports were returned to them when they visited the embassy for interviews on Wednesday.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has now urged the US Embassy in New Delhi to reconsider the cases and has also requested it to grant visas to the wrestlers who are scheduled to appear for their appointments on Thursday.

According to a letter written by the WFI to the US Embassy, nine wrestlers were refused visas on Wednesday. "Today, 24 participants appeared at the Embassy for their visa appointments, out of which 16 were wrestlers. Unfortunately, 09 wrestlers were refused visas, reportedly due to their employment status and being below 20 years of age," the WFI said in its letter.

The federation pointed out that the upcoming championship is for the U23 age group and the participating wrestlers are between 18 and 23 years of age.