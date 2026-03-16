ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Vessel 'Jag Laadki' Sails Safely After Fujairah Oil Terminal Attack

New Delhi: An Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, sailed safely from Fujairah Single Point Mooring after the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked earlier while loading crude oil, according to the official press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"On 14 March 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (on Sunday), carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe," the press release said. The ministry said measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region.

"Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. Coordination with shipping authorities and industry stakeholders is being maintained to support smooth maritime operations," the press release said. The government also said there have been no incident invloving Indian seafarers in the past 24 hours.

"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours," the press release said. Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are currently on passage to India.

"Two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG, which had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 14 March 2026, are currently on passage to India and are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on 16 March and Kandla Port on 17 March, respectively," the press release said. The ministry said 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region and are being monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping.