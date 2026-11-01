ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Indian Tourists Go Missing During Trek To Nepal's Deepest Lake Shey-Phoksundo

New Delhi: Six Indian tourists have gone missing during a trek to Shey-Phoksundo Lake, the deepest lake of Nepal, after heavy snowfall in the area, officials confirmed.

The Indian tourists, who include two women and four men, are confirmed to have gone missing while travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake.

They were last reported missing in the Numla Pass and Bagla Pass areas between Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality. Local guides suspect that the tourists may have become stranded following heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to local officials, the tourists proceeded towards the high-altitude area despite warnings from residents that crossing the mountain passes would be difficult due to snowfall. They are believed to have become trapped in the snow while returning.

Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal confirmed that “the tourists became stranded while returning from Dho towards Phoksundo Lake.” She said, “They had been warned by locals about the difficult weather and mountain conditions but proceeded with their journey.”

Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality Chairman Dhawa Samduk Gurung said, “Mobile phone communication is unavailable in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8, making it difficult to obtain information about the tourists’ whereabouts and current condition.”