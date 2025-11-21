ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Fighter Jet Tejas Crashes At Dubai Air Show, Pilot Killed, IAF Orders Inquiry

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force(IAF) pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, died after the Light Combat Aircraft(LCA) Tejas he was flying crashed during a flight display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry is be constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," read a short statement issued by the IAF.

Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the IAF, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd, AP reported.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

The accident occurred while the IAF was participating in performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed Tejas.

It is only the second crash of Tejas since it took its maiden flight on January 04, 2001. In the previous instance, the pilot was able to safely eject before the crash on March 12, 2024. The jet crashed during an operational sortie near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The single-engine, multi-role light combat aircraft was jointly developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the IAF.

Conceptualised in 1984, the fighter was named by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in May 2003.