India's Fighter Jet Tejas Crashes At Dubai Air Show, Pilot Killed, IAF Orders Inquiry
According to reports, the combat aircraft which was part of the Indian Air Force(IAF) crashed around 2.10 pm local time while flying a demonstration sortie.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST|
Updated : November 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force(IAF) pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, died after the Light Combat Aircraft(LCA) Tejas he was flying crashed during a flight display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.
The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry is be constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.
"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," read a short statement issued by the IAF.
Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the IAF, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd, AP reported.
Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.
The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.
We deeply regret and condole the loss of life in the accident involving IAF Tejas aircraft at Dubai Air Show.— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) November 21, 2025
Embassy and Consulate teams are on the ground and extending all assistance. We are in touch with UAE authorities in the matter. https://t.co/qDZVCrUuEC
The accident occurred while the IAF was participating in performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed Tejas.
It is only the second crash of Tejas since it took its maiden flight on January 04, 2001. In the previous instance, the pilot was able to safely eject before the crash on March 12, 2024. The jet crashed during an operational sortie near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The single-engine, multi-role light combat aircraft was jointly developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the IAF.
Conceptualised in 1984, the fighter was named by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in May 2003.
Earlier on Thursday, PIB fact-checked several propaganda accounts circulating videos claiming that the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage at the Dubai Air Show 2025.
The videos show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS), it said in a post on X.
This is a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions, like those in Dubai, it further stated.
The false narrative is being deliberately pushed by these accounts to undermine the fighter’s proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda, the post read.
Dubai Air Show is a biennial event that hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major international aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus.
Union Minister of State(MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth led the Indian delegation at the event that started on Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The delegation includes senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces.
A bilateral meeting between the MoS and his UAE counterpart was planned on the sidelines of the Air Show. Seth also chaired an industry round table with around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Italy to enhance cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing in India.
Seth inaugurated the India Pavilion. It featured stalls from HAL, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, SFO Technologies, etc, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau.
The handout said that 19 Indian industries, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra, and HBL Engineering, were expected to showcase their capabilities independently. (with agency inputs)
Read More
Tejas MK-1A Jet Takes Maiden Flight As Rajnath Unveils HAL's New Production Line In Nashik