Indian Students To Head Home From Armenia As West Asia Conflict Intensifies
First batch of Indian students will board flights from Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia's Yerevan on Thursday and arrive at New Delhi on March 15.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
By Moazum Mohammad
Srinagar: With the conflict in West Asia showing no signs of let-up, the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran has started with the first batch set to return to their home country through Armenia.
Over 1200 Indian students, mainly pursuing MBBS, are caught in war-torn middle east after their universities refused to postpone their March 5 exams despite Indian Embassy advisory on February 23, asking Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport including commercial flights.
The first batch of Indian students were shifted in buses to Armenia border, from where they will proceed towards India. This batch comprises students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Iran University of Medical Sciences. The Indian Embassy had relocated them to Qom after air strikes caused widespread panic among them.
Naseema Bano, mother of a fifth year MBBS student in Urmia University, said her daughter will leave towards Azerbaijan on March 17 and reach New Delhi the following day. She said they booked ticket on their own at Rs 50,000 as panic gripped the students due to the ongoing conflagration. They had been sending distressing calls for evacuation after airstrikes rattled their vicinity.
The students will board their flights from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan in Armenia and reach Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 15, said All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), which is overseeing their repatriation along with Indian authorities. The Indian Embassy in Iran is coordinating the evacuation and planning to move students through both Armenia and Azerbaijan routes.
Of them, several students had received distressing messages stating their flights from Armenia had been cancelled. But AIMSA president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan confirmed that that their flights are scheduled to take off at 1:30 a m on March 12.
“Currently, only the flights scheduled for March 17 are showing as cancelled. This continues to cause concern among some students,” said Khan, who is in touch with the stranded students. The students will be travelling on Flydubai flight FZ8124 via Dubai.
National convenor of Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Nasir Khuehami said the Indian External Affairs Ministry has advised students in Iran to avoid sharing their exact locations and personal details on social media platforms as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and prevent exposure to potential risks.
For students, the J&K government has arranged buses from IGI Airport, New Delhi to Kashmir.
