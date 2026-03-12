ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Students To Head Home From Armenia As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

By Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: With the conflict in West Asia showing no signs of let-up, the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran has started with the first batch set to return to their home country through Armenia.

Over 1200 Indian students, mainly pursuing MBBS, are caught in war-torn middle east after their universities refused to postpone their March 5 exams despite Indian Embassy advisory on February 23, asking Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport including commercial flights.

The first batch of Indian students were shifted in buses to Armenia border, from where they will proceed towards India. This batch comprises students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Iran University of Medical Sciences. The Indian Embassy had relocated them to Qom after air strikes caused widespread panic among them.

Naseema Bano, mother of a fifth year MBBS student in Urmia University, said her daughter will leave towards Azerbaijan on March 17 and reach New Delhi the following day. She said they booked ticket on their own at Rs 50,000 as panic gripped the students due to the ongoing conflagration. They had been sending distressing calls for evacuation after airstrikes rattled their vicinity.