Indian Students In Iran Caught In Dilemma Amid Advisory Calling For Returning Home

Srinagar: An Indian woman student, who has been frantically trying to return home after the Indian embassy advised its citizens to leave Iran in anticipation of impending US strikes, is facing a harrowing dilemma between her physical safety and academic career.

The fourth-year MBBS student of Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran said that the authorities there have been denying Indian students from exiting the country, as they refuse to postpone their upcoming examination.

“After the Indian embassy issued an advisory yesterday, we got in touch with our embassy officials. But unfortunately, our university is not allowing us to go home. They have scheduled an exam for March 5, and despite repeated requests, they are not postponing it,” said the student. ETV Bharat has withheld her identity to avoid any reprisal for her.

In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.

This follows the fresh demonstrations at several universities in Iran to honour thousands of those killed by authorities in the January protests that were met with force and a crackdown by the authorities. On Saturday, video footage showed demonstrators marching on the campus of Sharif University of Technology in the capital, Tehran.

The tension is expected to heighten after an Iranian revolutionary court issued the first death sentence to a man accused of "enmity against God" over alleged involvement in an anti-government protest, according to Reuters.

The man, identified as Mohammad Abbasi, was convicted in connection with the killing of a police colonel during clashes in the town of Malard, west of Tehran, Iran-based media outlets reported. Iran’s judiciary had not publicly confirmed the ruling as of Tuesday.

Amnesty International urged the Iranian authorities to halt all plans to execute eight individuals sentenced to death after being convicted of committing offences during the nationwide protests. It said that at least 30 individuals are facing the death penalty for alleged offences linked to the protests.

Over 2000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are studying in that country. One among the said the protests are going on at several places, including Tehran, but they are safe. The student said they cannot leave Iran without consent and assurance from their university as their career is at stake.