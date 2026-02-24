Indian Students In Iran Caught In Dilemma Amid Advisory Calling For Returning Home
Published : February 24, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Srinagar: An Indian woman student, who has been frantically trying to return home after the Indian embassy advised its citizens to leave Iran in anticipation of impending US strikes, is facing a harrowing dilemma between her physical safety and academic career.
The fourth-year MBBS student of Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran said that the authorities there have been denying Indian students from exiting the country, as they refuse to postpone their upcoming examination.
“After the Indian embassy issued an advisory yesterday, we got in touch with our embassy officials. But unfortunately, our university is not allowing us to go home. They have scheduled an exam for March 5, and despite repeated requests, they are not postponing it,” said the student. ETV Bharat has withheld her identity to avoid any reprisal for her.
In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.
This follows the fresh demonstrations at several universities in Iran to honour thousands of those killed by authorities in the January protests that were met with force and a crackdown by the authorities. On Saturday, video footage showed demonstrators marching on the campus of Sharif University of Technology in the capital, Tehran.
The tension is expected to heighten after an Iranian revolutionary court issued the first death sentence to a man accused of "enmity against God" over alleged involvement in an anti-government protest, according to Reuters.
The man, identified as Mohammad Abbasi, was convicted in connection with the killing of a police colonel during clashes in the town of Malard, west of Tehran, Iran-based media outlets reported. Iran’s judiciary had not publicly confirmed the ruling as of Tuesday.
Amnesty International urged the Iranian authorities to halt all plans to execute eight individuals sentenced to death after being convicted of committing offences during the nationwide protests. It said that at least 30 individuals are facing the death penalty for alleged offences linked to the protests.
Over 2000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are studying in that country. One among the said the protests are going on at several places, including Tehran, but they are safe. The student said they cannot leave Iran without consent and assurance from their university as their career is at stake.
“It can affect our career as we are in mid of our career. We are trying to contact the Indian embassy to seek their help so that we can return home,” the student added. In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) sought urgent intervention to safeguard the academic future of these students following the advisory.
It noted the serious concerns raised by hundreds of Indian students who are presently in the midst of crucial academic examinations.
The students' body noted apart from ongoing semester examinations in several universities, two Iran-wide national examinations of critical importance — the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the Pre-Internship Examination are scheduled to be held on March 5. These examinations are conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran and constitute mandatory milestones in the medical academic pathway.
The Association noted that students have informed them that their respective universities have conveyed there is very little likelihood of postponement of the scheduled examinations. In such circumstances, an abrupt departure from Iran may severely impact their academic year, delay their professional progression, and adversely affect their long-term career plans. The prevailing uncertainty has created significant anxiety among students and deep concern among their families back home,” said National Convenor of the JKSA, Nasir Khuehami requesting the Ministry of External Affairs to provide clear and structured guidance specifically for students.
“The Ministry should engage with the concerned universities and relevant authorities in Iran to explore the possibility of academic flexibility, postponement, or alternative arrangements for Indian students, should the situation warrant their immediate return to India,” he added.
In Srinagar, ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said students in Iran should not delay their return as it would be difficult to evacuate them after the airspace closure.
“I want to tell the students of Jammu and Kashmir to leave immediately. Otherwise, when the airspace is closed tomorrow, their parents may panic. They should leave before it comes to that. Otherwise, there will be no one to evacuate them. When the advisory has been issued, they should pack their bags and return home," he added.
Last time, parents of students protested in Kashmir seeking the government's intervention for the return of their children after the closure of the airspace. Later, the Omar Abdullah government requested the central government for the evacuation.
