ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Students Enrolment To US Institutions Drops By 6.9 Pc: Govt in RS

MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 2, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: More than 3.5 lakh Indian students are pursuing various educational programmes ranging from primary schooling to university courses in the US as of February 2026, which is a decline of around 6.9 per cent from the corresponding figure the previous year, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether Indian student enrolments in the US have dropped, and to what extent "scarce visa slots" and "high percentage of rejections of visas" are contributing to it.

In a written reply to the query, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, shared with the Rajya Sabha some data released by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) Mapping Tool of the US Department of Homeland Security.

According to the data, the total number of Indian students pursuing various educational programs (primary, secondary, other vocational, high school, language training, flight school, associate, bachelor's, master’s, doctorate, and others) in the United States of America stands at February 2025: 378,787 students and February 2026: 352,644 students, he said.

The figure indicates a decline of around 6.9 per cent in overall student enrolments in US academic institutions, he added. The MEA was also asked whether the "increase in visa scrutiny" is contributing to this decline.

On June 18, 2025, the US Department of State issued a press release titled, 'Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants'.

It mentioned that the US uses all available information in its visa screening and vetting process to identify visa applicants who are "inadmissible" to the US, including those who "pose a threat to US national security," the minister of state said.

The current US Administration has also announced that "a US visa is a privilege, not a right".

Under the new guidance, the US would conduct a comprehensive vetting, including online presence of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J non-immigrant classifications.