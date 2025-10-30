ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Students Among UK's Brightest And Best, Says Envoy

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami addresses students during an interactive session, in London, United Kingdom, Wednesday evening, Oct. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

London: Indians are not only the largest group of foreign students in the UK but also the brightest and best who help strengthen the bilateral relationship, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said at a special welcome reception for new arrivals to Britain. The event, held in association with King's College London on Wednesday evening, followed a student registration drive by the High Commission of India and was live-streamed across Indian consulates around the UK. An annual fixture since 2023, this year's welcome reception attracted hundreds of Indian students setting out on their academic journey at the start of a new term in the UK. “The Indian student community is the largest for the third year running, at 166,000 students across the UK,” said Doraiswami, in his address to the gathering.