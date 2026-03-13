ETV Bharat / bharat

'Please Help Us.....': Indian Seafarers Stuck At Iran Ports With Ration, Fresh Water Depleting

"Hello sir good afternoon. My self Abhijeet Gundre from India, state-Maharashtra, district Latur. I am a seaman working in Iran as engineer. We are seven Indians onboard in a speed boat. After this war situation we asked our company Almouj Shipping based in UAE to get us safe and send us home as soon as possible, but our company isn't responding. We also contacted our RPSL Agencies but the result is same.

Yadav, who shared Gundre's message with ETV Bharat, said it is important to raise this issue with the state and Central government.

Around 120 of the 1000 stranded seafarers, are in regular contact with Yadav, sending video and text messages. One such seafarer, Abhijeet Gundre from Latur, Maharashtra, in his WhatsApp message to Yadav, has appealed for help as his company has failed to provide any protection.

The situation stems from the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the latter blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit chokepoints that handle nearly one-fifth of global oil flows.

Manoj Yadav, general secretary of FSUI said that since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war, around 1000 sailors are stuck at different ports of Iran. Now, they are running out of ration and drinking water, with some stuck in a speed boat, he said. FSUI is an association of Indian sailors.

In one of the videos, there is a loud sound of explosion and a sailor pans the camera to a blaze outside his window. In another video a sailor is seen requesting Indian government for help. "We are 20 Indians stranded in Bandar Abbas Port. It's our earnest request to please rescue us safely as soon as possible. Jai Hind Jai Bharat," he says.

Mumbai: Shocking videos of people screaming, "Bombs rain down again...." and "Please help, we are all here..." along with explosions have reached the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) from Indian seafarers, who are stuck in various ports in Iran.

Here we are working in Foremen and Seafarers Union of India has now sought appointment of Iranian ambassador's appointment at SIRRI Island. We are very near to UAE waters. Our vessel flag is St Kitts and Nevis. If you call us to any anchorage in UAE we can come with our vessel so we all can return home to India. Our company is not doing anything to rescue us. We know the Indian government is sending the flights to Dubai and UAE to rescue Indian nationals. You're the last hope sir. We will be thankful to the Indian Embassy. Jai Hind Jai Bharat," read a WhatsApp message received by Yadav.

Yadav told ETV Bharat, "Right now 1000 seafarers are stuck at different ports in Iran. Nearly 120 are in direct contact with me and have been sending video clips and messages appealing to the Government of India for relief. Right now they are running short of fresh water and ration stocks since no freight services are willing to replenish these due to war,"

These seafarers are scared and have been repeatedly appealing for help as they are not able to contact their families, Yadav added.

Another stranded Indian, Arvind Shukla, a Chief Officer has written, "Sir mujhe pata nahi kon sa mera message last ho. (I don't know which of my message will be the last one). Help me. We are 20 Indians stranded. Sir kuch kr dijiye asap. (Please do something soon asap, sir)."

A crew member on MV Reyfa, wrote, "We are 16 Indians onboard. Here day by day situation is going in hell condition. We are very scared about this war. That's why we are sending mail to u...please arrange for us safest place to move otherwise please tell us how to repatriate to our country...Please help us...."

The 1000 seafarers are stuck in Bandar Abbas, Sirri island, Bik Iran ports and Lavan island. The prolonged war and the closure of Strait Hormuz have now worsened the situation. Freights and oil cargo ships have been attacked as Iran has activated the underwater mines in Hormuz. "The difficulties of these stranded foremen and seafarers are increasing since they can't reach the bunkers. They now fear for their lives," Yadav said.

Since March 4, FSUI have been asking the Government of India to intervene. Yadav said he is disappointed that the Indian government has not sent a strong message to the Gulf countries. "Other countries have sent a message to Iran and other Gulf countries to take responsibility for their crew members. We feel disappointed our Prime Minister hasn't sent such a strong message. We want to raise the issue of our seafarers fate in the Parliament session. Now our one last hope is dialogue with the Ambassador of Iran," Yadav informed.

There are a total of 23,000 sailors stranded in Gulf since the beginning of US-Israel-Iran war. Among whom, around 1000 seafarers are stranded in the ports of Iran.

At an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia on March 11, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that 28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers onboard are stuck in the Persian Gulf, of which 24 are on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers and four vessels with 101 persons are on the eastern side. "We are monitoring all the vessels and are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and provide medical assistance to them," he said.

This apart, advisories have been issued by DG Shipping directing Indian vessels and seafarers to adopt security measures and comply with reporting protocols. The official said that DG Shipping is maintaining contact with shop owners and seafarer assemblies to provide necessary assistance.