ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarers Stranded At Iranian Port Plead For Urgent Repatriation Amid Daily Missile Attacks

Yadav has reassured the seafarers of all possible help and asked them to send all their details.

Yadav said that most of the Indian seafarers work on foreign vessels and join a ship through agents based in Dubai. “The Indian government doesn’t have their personal details, like visa and vessel name and number. A handful of them do not have visas for Iran, but since their vessel was stranded at the Iranian port, their agents are not helping them to repatriate them to India,” he said.

“Every day for over three hours, we face this situation and fear for our lives. Please ask the Indian government to repatriate us from here,” one of the seafarers told the General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Manoj Yadav.

In the videos shared with ETV Bharat, the stranded Indians are seen running for their lives, seeking shelter from the missiles being around them and bombs being dropped.

Mumbai: About 50 Indian seafarers stranded at the Port of Khorramshahr, a port city in southwestern Iran, are appealing to the Indian government for urgent repatriation, saying they live in constant fear amid daily missile attacks.

Meanwhile, FSUI in their letter to the Minister of External Affairs (MEA), S Jaishankar, have sent details of 11 vessels—Carbon, Infinity, Radin, Motaf 3, Sunny, Anoosh 1, Yasin, Rana 110, Payam 2, Diako and Bazoo 1 along with the IMO numbers. But there are another 39 vessels that have Indian seafarers.

According to the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, nearly 50 vessels are currently moored/anchored there and have been subjected to missile attacks within the vicinity daily.

“Many of them have joined as non-seafarers as licensed local agents are refusing to allow them to disembark from vessels that have arrived from other countries,” FSUI said in the letter, requesting the ministry’s intervention to secure support for these seafarers and facilitate their repatriation.

The seafarers are supposed to get allowance for war, few Indian seafarers shared their woes, saying they haven’t even been paid their salary for over a month.

An explosion at the Port of Khorramshahr in Iran (ETV Bharat)

“It has been over a month since we haven’t even received our salaries. When I tried calling the owner and manager, they brushed it away, asking us to call the Dubai agency. When I called the Dubai agency, nobody answered our calls,” said Mohit Garwhal.

“Many of the seafarers cannot recharge their cellphones and SIM cards. We are unable to reach out to our families. Please ask the government to evacuate us,” Garwhal said and asked the FSUI to speak to the authorities.

Akit Yadav, another seafarer, said there were many Indians at Iran port, and they were trying to adjust. “We are getting rations till now. However, there is a shortage of potable drinking water. Every day, bombs are being dropped here, and we see missiles flying around. We do not know how long our rations will last. We are living in constant fear, and our agents are not giving us any response. At this rate, we will become martyrs,” he added.