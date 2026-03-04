Over 100 'Abandoned' Indian Seafarers Repatriated From West Asia And Persian Gulf Region
The seafarers, recruited by foreign-flagged vessels, were abandoned in different ports across the region.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: India has repatriated 101 seafarers from different ports in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, even as the Director General of Shipping has set up a 19-member quick response team to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support functions for the Indian seafarers.
“Yes, we have repatriated 101 seafarers from different regions in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region. They were abandoned in different ports across the region,” Capt PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), who is heading the quick response team, told ETV Bharat on Wednesday. All the seafarers were repatriated between February 24 and March 3.
According to the data available with ETV Bharat, all 101 seafarers were employed on 14 foreign-flagged vessels and they were abandoned in different ports across West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, including Sharjah Anchorage in the United Arab Emirates, Tartus in the Syrian Arab Republic, Shinas in Oman, Hamad in Qatar, Tasucu in Türkiye, among others.
A directive issued by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, stated that in view of the ongoing conflict situation in Iran and the wider Persian Gulf region has been deteriorating and the resultant challenges faced by lndian seafarers stranded in and around Persian Gulf region, it is imperative to ensure a timely, coordinated, and effective response to safeguard the welfare of Indian nationals in the maritime sector.
“Accordingly, a dedicated "QUICK RESPONSE TEAM" is hereby constituted to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support functions, under the leadership of Capt PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), Directorate General of Shipping, with support and guidance of Capt Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor, Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai,” the directive said.
The team has been asked to coordinate closely with the office of the Director, Seamen’s Employment Office, Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSL) Companies, Families, Shipping companies, trade unions, Indian Missions abroad, concerned port authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely communication, assistance, and safe evacuation of Indian seafarers impacted by the prevailing situation.
As per the latest inputs, there have been no confirmed instances of casualty, detention, or boarding involving Indian-flagged vessels. However, monitoring and verification efforts remain ongoing and Indian-flagged vessels continue to operate in the region, the DG Shipping said.
“There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels. The remaining crew members on board are safe and secure,” the DG said.
Seafarer Abandonment And Action That Follows
Under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), 2006, abandonment occurs when shipowners leave seafarers stranded and fail to meet their fundamental obligations. Abandonment is characterised by the failure to pay for the seafarer’s repatriation, provide essential support such as food, accommodation, and medical care, or pay wages for at least two months.
The Directorate General of Shipping has undertaken a series of decisive regulatory, enforcement, and welfare measures over the past year to address the issue of abandonment of Indian seafarers and strengthen accountability across the maritime recruitment and shipping ecosystem.
DG Shipping has tightened compliance requirements for RPSLs and shipping companies. Immediate enforcement actions, including temporarily blocking RPSL companies from further crew deployment, are initiated upon receipt of abandonment complaints. Vessels involved in abandonment incidents are blacklisted, while responsible RPSLs and shipping companies face strict regulatory scrutiny.
Capt Meena said that in the last six months, more than 51 RPSL licenses have been withdrawn, and over 50 companies have been temporarily blocked pending investigation for violations related to seafarer welfare and recruitment norms.
“DG Shipping has also intensified audits, surprise inspections, and document verification, while reforms are underway to enhance bank guarantee requirements for RPSLs to ensure stronger financial safeguards for seafarers’ repatriation and welfare obligations,” Capt Meena said.
Over the last week alone, coordinated action has resulted in the resolution of 14 vessels involving 152 seafarers, with payment of outstanding wages and safe repatriation, Capt Meena said.
To further strengthen international coordination, a high-level meeting was held on February 24, chaired by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, with participation from officials of the DG Shipping, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Missions abroad especially in the Gulf, PAI, WANA, Southern Europe, Central and West Africa and southern division of the MEA.
“According to verified records maintained by DG Shipping, the number of Indian seafarers currently falling strictly under the internationally recognised definition of abandonment remains below 100, while a large number of other reported cases relate to wage disputes or contractual issues already under resolution,” Capt Meena said.
