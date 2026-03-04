ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 100 'Abandoned' Indian Seafarers Repatriated From West Asia And Persian Gulf Region

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: India has repatriated 101 seafarers from different ports in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, even as the Director General of Shipping has set up a 19-member quick response team to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support functions for the Indian seafarers.

“Yes, we have repatriated 101 seafarers from different regions in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region. They were abandoned in different ports across the region,” Capt PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), who is heading the quick response team, told ETV Bharat on Wednesday. All the seafarers were repatriated between February 24 and March 3.

According to the data available with ETV Bharat, all 101 seafarers were employed on 14 foreign-flagged vessels and they were abandoned in different ports across West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, including Sharjah Anchorage in the United Arab Emirates, Tartus in the Syrian Arab Republic, Shinas in Oman, Hamad in Qatar, Tasucu in Türkiye, among others.

A directive issued by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, stated that in view of the ongoing conflict situation in Iran and the wider Persian Gulf region has been deteriorating and the resultant challenges faced by lndian seafarers stranded in and around Persian Gulf region, it is imperative to ensure a timely, coordinated, and effective response to safeguard the welfare of Indian nationals in the maritime sector.

“Accordingly, a dedicated "QUICK RESPONSE TEAM" is hereby constituted to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support functions, under the leadership of Capt PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), Directorate General of Shipping, with support and guidance of Capt Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor, Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai,” the directive said.

The team has been asked to coordinate closely with the office of the Director, Seamen’s Employment Office, Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSL) Companies, Families, Shipping companies, trade unions, Indian Missions abroad, concerned port authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely communication, assistance, and safe evacuation of Indian seafarers impacted by the prevailing situation.

As per the latest inputs, there have been no confirmed instances of casualty, detention, or boarding involving Indian-flagged vessels. However, monitoring and verification efforts remain ongoing and Indian-flagged vessels continue to operate in the region, the DG Shipping said.

“There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels. The remaining crew members on board are safe and secure,” the DG said.