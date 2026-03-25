50 Indian Seafarers Repatriated From Gulf In Last 24 Hours: Ministry Of Shipping
DG Shipping Control Room is responding to 187 telephone calls and 462 emails received from seafarers and their families over last 24 hours.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday said that 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region in the last 24 hours while 540 Indian crew in 20 Indian vessels are currently safe.
Providing an update on maritime movements at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said port operations are normal and no congestion has been reported anywhere. "The Ministry continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade in view of the evolving situation in West Asia," Sinha said.
According to him, "Twenty Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, agencies and Indian Missions. The DG Shipping Control Room has handled 4,108 phone calls and 7,909 emails from seafarers and their families, of which, 187 calls and 462 emails were in the last 24 hours," Sinha said.
He said that DG Shipping has facilitated safe repatriation of over 635 Indian seafarers, including 50 in the past 24 hours, from airports and various regional locations.
"As confirmed by State Maritime Boards including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Keralam, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, no congestion has been reported across ports. Ports are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations, with additional space already created at key ports," Sinha said.
Elaborating on the ongoing outreach extended through Indian Missions to the Indian nationals in the Gulf region, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, said conversation with global leaders and countries have continued. "Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from US President Donald Trump. Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and agreed to remain in touch regarding ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," Jaiswal said.
Also, PM Modi received a call from President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during which both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, particularly disruptions impacting global energy security.
On the other hand, the External Affairs Minister has met the Ambassador of Iran to India and conveyed appreciation for the support extended by Iran to Indian nationals in the country during the current situation.
Another senior official of the Ministry, Aseem R Mahajan said that Missions are issuing regular advisories and assisting students, seafarers, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors with visa facilitation, consular services and logistical support.
Mahajan said that the overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 4,26,000 passengers have returned from the region to India and 2,149 flights have operated from the region to India.
"Indian nationals in Iran continue to be assisted for travel to India via Armenia and Azerbaijan, while 1,043 individuals, including 717 students and 326 Indian citizens, have crossed out of Iran with our Mission’s assistance. Indian nationals in Israel are being facilitated to travel to India via Jordan. In view of restrictions in Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, transit through Saudi Arabia continues to be facilitated for Indian nationals," Mahajan said.
The External Affairs Ministry is providing support for repatriation of mortal remains of Indian nationals. The mortal remains of an Indian national who passed away in Riyadh on March 18 have been brought back to India, and the Government remains in close contact with the family, he said.
Also, Indian Missions in Oman, Iraq and the UAE are in touch with local authorities regarding missing and deceased Indian nationals and are facilitating early repatriation of mortal remains.
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