ETV Bharat / bharat

50 Indian Seafarers Repatriated From Gulf In Last 24 Hours: Ministry Of Shipping

New Delhi: The Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday said that 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region in the last 24 hours while 540 Indian crew in 20 Indian vessels are currently safe.

Providing an update on maritime movements at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said port operations are normal and no congestion has been reported anywhere. "The Ministry continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade in view of the evolving situation in West Asia," Sinha said.

According to him, "Twenty Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, agencies and Indian Missions. The DG Shipping Control Room has handled 4,108 phone calls and 7,909 emails from seafarers and their families, of which, 187 calls and 462 emails were in the last 24 hours," Sinha said.

He said that DG Shipping has facilitated safe repatriation of over 635 Indian seafarers, including 50 in the past 24 hours, from airports and various regional locations.

"As confirmed by State Maritime Boards including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Keralam, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, no congestion has been reported across ports. Ports are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations, with additional space already created at key ports," Sinha said.

Elaborating on the ongoing outreach extended through Indian Missions to the Indian nationals in the Gulf region, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, said conversation with global leaders and countries have continued. "Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from US President Donald Trump. Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and agreed to remain in touch regarding ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," Jaiswal said.

Also, PM Modi received a call from President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during which both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, particularly disruptions impacting global energy security.