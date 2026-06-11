ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Oil Tanker Off Oman

A boat approaches the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory while crusing in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Three Indian seafarers onboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, initially reported missing after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off Oman coast, are now confirmed dead, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday after bodies were located and identified. He said that steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of fallen seafarers for their last rites. "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal said in a post on X. Preliminary inputs, after the attack on the oil vessel, said that 21 Indian sailors were rescued from the ship while three seafarers -- Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasia and Chief Engineer Parimala Suresh -- were reported missing. The Union Minister described the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello as "deeply unfortunate" and said that the government was standing by the bereaved families in this difficult hour.