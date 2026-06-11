3 Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Oil Tanker Off Oman
Union Shipping Minister said the three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead, as their bodies have been located and identified.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Three Indian seafarers onboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, initially reported missing after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off Oman coast, are now confirmed dead, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday after bodies were located and identified.
He said that steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of fallen seafarers for their last rites. "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal said in a post on X.
It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026
This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The…
Preliminary inputs, after the attack on the oil vessel, said that 21 Indian sailors were rescued from the ship while three seafarers -- Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasia and Chief Engineer Parimala Suresh -- were reported missing.
The Union Minister described the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello as "deeply unfortunate" and said that the government was standing by the bereaved families in this difficult hour.
"Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he said in the post on X.
The oil tanker had a total crew of 28 members, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals-- two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian-- when it came under a US military attack in the Gulf of Oman.
The US Central Command acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel violated the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran. "The US Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," it had said in a statement.
On Wednesday, India summoned the US charge d'affaires to strongly protest the US military attack on the commercial vessel. In its statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack.
"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing," it had said.
The incident came amid renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel. Israel carried out air strikes in western and central Iran after Iran fired missiles at northern Israel.
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