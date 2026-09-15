Indian Seafarer Still Missing Even As US, Iran Spar Over Attack On Oil Tanker Off Oman Coast
MT El Gaia was attacked within the Strait of Hormuz, on which there were 14 Indian seafarers, says Neeta Kolhatkar
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Mumbai: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of safe sea routes for seafarers in the light of the US-Israel-Iran war, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, MT El Gaia, was attacked within the Strait of Hormuz, on which there were 14 Indian seafarers. One Indian seafarer remains missing even as rescue operations are still underway.
The attack on the vessel has led to a dispute over claims by Iran and the US. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had previously alleged that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine.
The United States military on Monday dismissed assertions from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who were quoted in Iranian media, alleging that an oil tanker hit a naval mine within the Strait of Hormuz while trying to pass through what they call a restricted area south of the Strait. The IRGC said the vessel caught fire and was engulfed in flames.
However, the US Central Command has refuted these claims. The CENTCOM claimed that the tanker was first hit by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable, and that it was struck again by an Iranian drone this weekend, while the ship sank in waters off the coast of Oman.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manoj Yadav, secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, said, "Many of the survivors among the 13 contacted us, and they confirm their vessel was attacked. However, it is yet to be ascertained which naval ship attacked the MT El Gaia vessel. We want our ministries to ascertain the purpose of this attack, because it was not posing any threat."
Yadav further said, "We once again urge our Prime Minister to push the US, Iran and other countries to safeguard the lives of seafarers by ensuring the presence of the Indian Navy at the entry and exit points at the Strait of Hormuz."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has strongly condemned the attack on the vessel, which was off the shores of Oman. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued. Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian nationals are continuing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing our nationals," the MEA statement said.
FSUI has once again urged Indian authorities to guarantee the safety of seafarers and has urged the MEA to ensure their protection.
The MEA has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," the MEA said.
Prior to this attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken up the issue of seafarers' safety during the Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum on Friday and emphasised the need to have secure sea lanes. Modi noted that India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.
“Global trade progress is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," Modi had said. These remarks were made against the backdrop of the conflict, which continues.
According to the information shared by FSUI, since the outbreak of this conflict, 14 seafarers have been reported to be killed, and four are still missing.
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