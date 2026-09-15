ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarer Still Missing Even As US, Iran Spar Over Attack On Oil Tanker Off Oman Coast

One Indian seafarer is still missing after a vessel off Oman was attacked on Sunday, on which 14 Indian seafarers were on board ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of safe sea routes for seafarers in the light of the US-Israel-Iran war, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, MT El Gaia, was attacked within the Strait of Hormuz, on which there were 14 Indian seafarers. One Indian seafarer remains missing even as rescue operations are still underway.

The attack on the vessel has led to a dispute over claims by Iran and the US. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had previously alleged that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine.

The United States military on Monday dismissed assertions from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who were quoted in Iranian media, alleging that an oil tanker hit a naval mine within the Strait of Hormuz while trying to pass through what they call a restricted area south of the Strait. The IRGC said the vessel caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

However, the US Central Command has refuted these claims. The CENTCOM claimed that the tanker was first hit by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable, and that it was struck again by an Iranian drone this weekend, while the ship sank in waters off the coast of Oman.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manoj Yadav, secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, said, "Many of the survivors among the 13 contacted us, and they confirm their vessel was attacked. However, it is yet to be ascertained which naval ship attacked the MT El Gaia vessel. We want our ministries to ascertain the purpose of this attack, because it was not posing any threat."

Yadav further said, "We once again urge our Prime Minister to push the US, Iran and other countries to safeguard the lives of seafarers by ensuring the presence of the Indian Navy at the entry and exit points at the Strait of Hormuz."